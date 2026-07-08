Emmy Awards 2026: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

Οι σειρές και οι stars που διεκδικούν το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο

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Emmy Awards 2025: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της βραδιάς

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  • Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 78α Emmy Awards στις 8 Ιουλίου, με την παρουσίαση από τους Liza Colón-Zayas και Jeff Hiller.
  • Το «Hacks» σημείωσε ρεκόρ με 24 υποψηφιότητες στην κατηγορία κωμωδίας, ενώ το «The Pitt» προηγείται στις δραματικές σειρές με 25 υποψηφιότητες.
  • Τα βραβεία θα διεξαχθούν στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου και θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από το NBC και το Peacock.
  • Τα Creative Arts Emmy Awards θα πραγματοποιηθούν το Σαββατοκύριακο 5-6 Σεπτεμβρίου.
  • Η φετινή διοργάνωση αναδεικνύει τη στήριξη των κινηματογραφικών αστέρων στις τηλεοπτικές σειρές και τις νέες παραγωγές από streaming πλατφόρμες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα 78α Emmy Awards ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα, Τετάρτη 8 Ιουλίου, θέτοντας ξανά στο επίκεντρο τις σειρές, τις ερμηνείες και τις ιστορίες που καθόρισαν τη μικρή οθόνη τη σεζόν που πέρασε.

Την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων ανέλαβαν οι βραβευμένοι με Emmy Liza Colón-Zayas και Jeff Hiller, σε ειδική παρουσίαση της Television Academy, ανοίγοντας και επίσημα έναν ακόμη κύκλο συζητήσεων γύρω από τα μεγάλα φαβορί, τις εκπλήξεις αλλά και τις ηχηρές απουσίες της χρονιάς.

Η φετινή κούρσα έχει μεγάλο ενδιαφέρον και αυτό καθώς κινηματογραφικοί stars περνούν πλέον με άνεση στις σειρές της τηλεόρασης, δημιουργοί επενδύουν σε φιλόδοξες παραγωγές και οι streaming πλατφόρμες εξακολουθούν να ορίζουν τους δικούς τους κανόνες.

Το «Hacks», στην τελευταία του σεζόν, σημείωσε ρεκόρ για τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες σε μία χρονιά στην κατηγορία της κωμωδίας, συγκεντρώνοντας συνολικά 24 υποψηφιότητες. Το προηγούμενο ρεκόρ μοιράζονταν το 2025 το «The Studio» και το 2024 το «The Bear», με 23 υποψηφιότητες το καθένα.

Στις δραματικές κατηγορίες, το «The Pitt» προηγείται φέτος με 25 υποψηφιότητες.

Η Mariska Hargitay πρόκειται να παρουσιάσει τα 78α Βραβεία Emmy, τα οποία θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά τη Δευτέρα 14 Σεπτεμβρίου, από τις 8 έως τις 11 μ.μ. ώρα Ανατολικής Ακτής, από το NBC και το Peacock. Τα Creative Arts Emmy Awards θα πραγματοποιηθούν το Σάββατο 5 και την Κυριακή 6 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τους υποψήφιους για τα φετινά Emmy:

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • Widow’s Bay

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell – Rooster
  • Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
  • Jason Segel – Shrinking
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
  • Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
  • Paul W. Downs – Hacks
  • Harrison Ford – Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
  • Michael Urie – Shrinking
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Megan Stalter – Hacks
  • Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Michael J. Fox – Shrinking
  • Brett Goldstein – Shrinking
  • Hamish Linklater – Widow’s Bay
  • Christopher McDonald – Hacks
  • Rob Reiner – The Bear
  • Connor Storrie – Saturday Night Live

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Κωμική Σειρά

  • Leslie Bibb – Hacks
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear
  • Betty Gilpin – Widow’s Bay
  • Cherry Jones – Hacks
  • Laurie Metcalf – Hacks
  • Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
  • Lauren Weedman – Hacks

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

  • The Diplomat
  • The Gilded Age
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Paradise
  • The Pitt
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses
  • Your Friends & Neighbors

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
  • Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo – Task
  • Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
  • Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Patrick Ball – The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
  • Gerran Howell – The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
  • Tom Pelphrey – Task
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat
  • Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

Καλύτερος Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Colman Domingo – Euphoria
  • Ernest Harden Jr. – The Pitt
  • Jeff Hiller – Pluribus
  • Jeff Kober – The Pitt
  • Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
  • Bradley Whitford – The Diplomat

Καλύτερη Guest Ηθοποιός σε Δραματική Σειρά

  • Brittany Allen – The Pitt
  • Tap Anderson – The Pitt
  • Tina Ivlev – The Pitt
  • Miriam Shor – Pluribus
  • Merritt Wever – The Gilded Age
  • Shailene Woodley – Paradise

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά ή Ανθολογική Σειρά

  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Beef
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία

  • Heads of State
  • Miss You, Love You
  • People We Meet on Vacation
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

  • Riz Ahmed – Bait
  • Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac – Beef
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

  • Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
  • Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Carey Mulligan – Beef
  • Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

  • Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Gadd – Half Man
  • David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
  • Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis
  • Charles Melton – Beef
  • Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογική Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

  • Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis
  • Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
  • Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
  • Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis
  • Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
  • Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Καλύτερο Structured Reality Πρόγραμμα

  • Antiques Roadshow
  • Diners, Drive-ins and Dives
  • Love Is Blind
  • Queer Eye
  • Shark Tank

Καλύτερο Unstructured Reality Πρόγραμμα

  • America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • Love on the Spectrum
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
  • Summer House
  • Welcome to Wrexham

Καλύτερο Reality Διαγωνιστικό Πρόγραμμα

  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Traitors

Καλύτερο Game Show

  • Celebrity Family Feud
  • Jeopardy!
  • The Price Is Right
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Reality ή Reality Διαγωνιστικού Προγράμματος

  • RuPaul Charles – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Alan Cumming – The Traitors
  • Kristen Kish – Top Chef
  • Ariana Madix – Love Island USA
  • Jeff Probst – Survivor

Καλύτερος Παρουσιαστής Game Show

  • Steve Harvey – Celebrity Family Feud
  • Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
  • Colin Jost – Pop Culture Jeopardy!
  • Jimmy Kimmel – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
  • Martin Short – Match Game

Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα Animation

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Rick and Morty
  • The Simpsons
  • Smiling Friends
  • South Park
  • Star Wars: Visions

Καλύτερη Variety Σειρά

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Saturday Night Live

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Ζωντανή Μετάδοση

  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
  • 83rd Annual Golden Globes
  • 68th Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • 78th Annual Tony Awards

Καλύτερο Variety Special — Μαγνητοσκοπημένο

  • Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…
  • The Muppet Show
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show
  • Wicked: One Wonderful Night

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Special

  • John Candy: I Like Me
  • Marty, Life Is Short
  • Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!
  • My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
  • Ocean with David Attenborough

Καλύτερη Σειρά Ντοκιμαντέρ ή Nonfiction Σειρά

  • The American Revolution
  • Mr. Scorsese
  • Rafa
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning
  • The Yogurt Shop Murders

Καλύτερη Παρουσιαζόμενη Nonfiction Σειρά ή Special

  • The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers
  • The Pulse: Give the Man a Prize
  • Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
  • The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
  • Tucci in Italy
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