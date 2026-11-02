Σοκάρει ηχητικό ντοκουμέντο από τα τελευταία δραματικά λεπτά που έζησαν οι επιβαίνοντες του αεροσκάφους που συνετρίβη την Κυριακή σε κατοικημένη περιοχή της Φλόριντα και στο οποίο έχασαν τη ζωή τους εννέα άτομα.

Οι ηχογραφημένες συνομιλίες της γυναίκας μέλους του πληρώματος με τον έλεγχο εναέριας κυκλοφορίας αποκαλύπτουν την αγωνία που επικράτησε στα τελευταία λεπτά πριν από την τραγωδία. Το αεροσκάφος έχανε γρήγορα ύψος, ενώ οι προσπάθειες του πληρώματος να αντιμετωπίσει την κατάσταση δεν απέδιδαν.

«Γαμώτο, δεν έχουμε άλλο χρόνο», ήταν η τελευταία φράση που ακούστηκε από το πιλοτήριο του ιδιωτικού τζετ.

🎧 AUDIO: N722BD with Miami Center in the final minutes before the Learjet 60 went down in Greenacres, FL. It starts like routine radio traffic: ATC passes along rides ahead and the temperature, and gives the crew altitude at their discretion. The crew reports descending and says they’re direct Freeport. Then the weather comes up. The crew says they’re managing turbulence and picking up precipitation. Soon after, the transmissions change: they declare an emergency and say “we are banking.” Near the end, you hear “descending ten thousand” and ATC repeating the callsign, “November seven two two bravo delta.” Flightradar24 data shows the jet falling at more than 32,000 ft/min from 8,750 ft. Nine people were aboard. 🎧liveatc — Aviation Reporter (@TripppleSeven7) November 1, 2026

Στην αρχή, η γυναίκα που βρισκόταν στο πιλοτήριο εμφανιζόταν σχετικά καθησυχαστική, περιγράφοντας τις συνθήκες ως «μέτριες αναταράξεις» και «ελαφρύ σχηματισμό πάγου». Ωστόσο, η κατάσταση επιδεινώθηκε μέσα σε ελάχιστο χρόνο, όταν το αεροσκάφος άρχισε να χάνει ύψος με ανεξέλεγκτο ρυθμό, με τη γυναίκα να εκπέμπει σήμα κινδύνου:

«Χάνουμε ύψος με ρυθμό 8.000 ποδιών το λεπτό. Mayday, mayday, χάνουμε 10.000 πόδια το λεπτό».

Η κατακόρυφη πτώση συνεχιζόταν, ενώ η ταχύτητα του τζετ ξεπερνούσε πλέον τα επιτρεπόμενα όρια, όπως ακούγεται να λέει η γυναίκα: «Έχουμε υπερβεί τα όρια ταχύτητας, κατεβαίνουμε με 20.000 πόδια το λεπτό».

🇺🇸 Business Jet With Nine Aboard Crashes Into Florida Mobile Home Park, Multiple Dead A Learjet 60 crashed into a mobile home park in Greenacres, Palm Beach County, shortly after 1 pm local time today. The FAA says nine people were aboard. Authorities report multiple deaths, but the exact toll is unknown, including whether anyone on the ground was killed. The jet left Austin, Texas, for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. According to Flightradar24, it suddenly went into a steep dive, descending at more than 32,000 feet per minute. Audio circulating on social media is claimed to capture the jet's female pilot in the moments before the crash, reporting a descent of 10,000 feet per minute during a mayday call. She then allegedly says: "Look outside, Jack... Holy f*ck, we're out of time." The crash site is about 9 miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, where US forces recently deployed Avenger air defense systems. There is no indication of any link between the two, and the cause is not yet known. — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) November 1, 2026

Λίγο αργότερα, τα λόγια της αποτυπώνουν ότι το πλήρωμα είχε συνειδητοποιήσει πως η συντριβή ήταν πλέον αναπόφευκτη: «Θα συντριβούμε στο έδαφος», είπε, πριν ακουστεί μια κραυγή.

Ο ελεγκτής εναέριας κυκλοφορίας προσπαθούσε να την κρατήσει σε επικοινωνία, λέγοντάς της: «Είμαι εδώ μαζί σας, μιλήστε μου».

«Κατεβαίνουμε με 22.000 πόδια, έχουμε πάρει κλίση 60 μοιρών... Κοίτα έξω. Γαμώτο, δεν έχουμε άλλο χρόνο», ήταν η τελευταία απάντηση που ακολούθησε.

WATCH: New video shows Learjet 60 business jet crashing near West Palm Beach, Florida. The plane was completely disintegrated upon impact. Number of casualties unknown. https://t.co/l5JT9KEWnQ — BNO News (@BNONews) November 1, 2026

Πώς έγινε η αεροπορική τραγωδία - Το αεροσκάφος έχασε μεγάλο ύψος μέσα σε λίγα δευτερόλεπτα

Όλα ξεκίνησαν το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, όταν το ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος Learjet 60, που είχε απογειωθεί από το Όστιν του Τέξας με προορισμό τις Μπαχάμες, πετούσε σε ύψος 35.000 ποδιών, περίπου 10.670 μέτρων. Το πλήρωμα επικοινώνησε με τον έλεγχο εναέριας κυκλοφορίας, αναφέροντας αναταράξεις, βροχόπτωση και σχηματισμό πάγου, ενώ ζήτησε άδεια να ανέβει ακόμη 2.000 πόδια.

Ωστόσο, η κατάσταση επιδεινώθηκε μέσα σε ελάχιστα λεπτά. Το αεροσκάφος άρχισε να χάνει ανεξέλεγκτα ύψος και το πλήρωμα εξέπεμψε σήμα κινδύνου. Περίπου 35 δευτερόλεπτα μετά την πρώτη εκπομπή, η επικοινωνία με το πιλοτήριο διακόπηκε. Λίγο αργότερα, στις 12:50 το μεσημέρι, τοπική ώρα, το Learjet συνετρίβη σε κατοικημένη περιοχή της κομητείας Παλμ Μπιτς, κοντά στην πόλη Γκρίνακρες.

Thousands of people watched the video of the Florida jet crash and asked the same thing: where’s the plane? Here’s why you can’t see it: • It fell almost straight down. Unofficial flight tracking shows the Learjet dropped from over 35,000 feet nearly vertical, possibly at several hundred miles per hour. • It shattered on impact. Planes are mostly lightweight aluminum, and hitting the ground nose-first at that speed breaks a jet into thousands of small pieces, many driven deep into the ground. That’s why there’s a crater in the road. • The fuel fire did the rest. Jet fuel ignited instantly, burning and melting much of what was left. • We’ve seen this before. Flight 93 in Shanksville on 9/11 left the same scene: a smoking crater with almost no recognizable wreckage. What most people don’t know: private and charter jets don’t follow the same safety rules as commercial airlines. Airlines operate under the strictest FAA standards for pilot training, rest, and maintenance. Charter flights follow a lighter set of rules, and privately flown jets have even fewer requirements. The NTSB will now collect every fragment to find out what happened in those final seconds. Praying for all 9 families. Should private jets face the same safety rules as commercial airlines? — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 1, 2026

Το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποίησε σχεδόν κατακόρυφη βουτιά και προσέκρουσε με μεγάλη ταχύτητα στο έδαφος, σε απόσταση λίγων μέτρων από διερχόμενα αυτοκίνητα. Η σύγκρουση προκάλεσε μια τεράστια πύρινη σφαίρα, ενώ στο σημείο δημιουργήθηκε μεγάλος κρατήρας και συντρίμμια εκτοξεύτηκαν σε μεγάλη απόσταση.

Από τη συντριβή έχασαν τη ζωή τους και οι εννέα επιβαίνοντες.

Learjet 60 Nosedives Into Florida Mobile Home Park in Massive Fireball; Nine Aboard, Multiple Dead. GREENACRES, Fla. — A Learjet 60 crashed hard into a mobile home community in Palm Beach County on Sunday afternoon, slamming into the ground in a massive fireball that destroyed at least one home and left multiple people dead, authorities said. The jet, carrying nine people, plunged from about 8,000 feet shortly after 12:50 p.m. near Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North. It struck a tree, brought down power lines, and impacted the residential area, carving a large crater and scattering burning wreckage across the scene as thick smoke rose into the sky. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue declared the crash a mass-casualty incident. Multiple fatalities have been reported, though officials have not yet released a final death toll or confirmed the number of injured among those on the aircraft or on the ground. The Learjet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas, according to the FAA. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. This is a developing story. #Florida #NTSB #PlaneCrash — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) November 1, 2026

Το σημείο της συντριβής βρίσκεται στην κομητεία Παλμ Μπιτς, περίπου 10 χιλιόμετρα από την κατοικία του Αμερικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στο Μαρ-α-Λάγκο.

Οι αμερικανικές αρχές έχουν ξεκινήσει έρευνα για να διαπιστώσουν τι προκάλεσε την τραγωδία. Η Ομοσπονδιακή Υπηρεσία Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας (FAA), σε συνεργασία με την Εθνική Υπηρεσία Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών (NTSB), εξετάζει όλα τα διαθέσιμα στοιχεία.

Στο επίκεντρο βρίσκονται, μεταξύ άλλων, οι καιρικές συνθήκες και οι αναφορές του πληρώματος για σχηματισμό πάγου.