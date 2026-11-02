«Δεν έχουμε χρόνο»: Τα δραματικά λεπτά πριν τη συντριβή του αεροσκάφους

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Με μια ματιά - by STAR AI
  • Συντριβή ιδιωτικού αεροσκάφους Learjet 60 στη Φλόριντα με 9 θύματα την Κυριακή.
  • Ηχογραφημένα μηνύματα από το πιλοτήριο αποκαλύπτουν την αγωνία του πληρώματος πριν την τραγωδία.
  • Το αεροσκάφος έχασε ύψος 22.000 ποδιών σε λίγα δευτερόλεπτα, με το πλήρωμα να εκπέμπει σήμα κινδύνου.
  • Η συντριβή συνέβη κοντά σε κατοικημένη περιοχή, προκαλώντας μεγάλη πυρκαγιά και κρατήρα.
  • Αρχές διερευνούν τις αιτίες της συντριβής, εστιάζοντας στις καιρικές συνθήκες και τον σχηματισμό πάγου.

Σοκάρει ηχητικό ντοκουμέντο από τα τελευταία δραματικά λεπτά που έζησαν οι επιβαίνοντες του αεροσκάφους που συνετρίβη την Κυριακή σε κατοικημένη περιοχή της Φλόριντα και στο οποίο έχασαν τη ζωή τους εννέα άτομα.  

Συντριβή αεροσκάφους στο Παλμ Μπιτς - Νεκροί οι 9 επιβαίνοντες

Οι ηχογραφημένες συνομιλίες της γυναίκας μέλους του πληρώματος με τον έλεγχο εναέριας κυκλοφορίας αποκαλύπτουν την αγωνία που επικράτησε στα τελευταία λεπτά πριν από την τραγωδία. Το αεροσκάφος έχανε γρήγορα ύψος, ενώ οι προσπάθειες του πληρώματος να αντιμετωπίσει την κατάσταση δεν απέδιδαν. 

«Γαμώτο, δεν έχουμε άλλο χρόνο», ήταν η τελευταία φράση που ακούστηκε από το πιλοτήριο του ιδιωτικού τζετ. 

 

 

Στην αρχή, η γυναίκα που βρισκόταν στο πιλοτήριο εμφανιζόταν σχετικά καθησυχαστική, περιγράφοντας τις συνθήκες ως «μέτριες αναταράξεις» και «ελαφρύ σχηματισμό πάγου». Ωστόσο, η κατάσταση επιδεινώθηκε μέσα σε ελάχιστο χρόνο, όταν το αεροσκάφος άρχισε να χάνει ύψος με ανεξέλεγκτο ρυθμό, με τη γυναίκα να εκπέμπει σήμα κινδύνου: 

«Χάνουμε ύψος με ρυθμό 8.000 ποδιών το λεπτό. Mayday, mayday, χάνουμε 10.000 πόδια το λεπτό». 

Η κατακόρυφη πτώση συνεχιζόταν, ενώ η ταχύτητα του τζετ ξεπερνούσε πλέον τα επιτρεπόμενα όρια, όπως ακούγεται να λέει η γυναίκα: «Έχουμε υπερβεί τα όρια ταχύτητας, κατεβαίνουμε με 20.000 πόδια το λεπτό». 

 

 

Λίγο αργότερα, τα λόγια της αποτυπώνουν ότι το πλήρωμα είχε συνειδητοποιήσει πως η συντριβή ήταν πλέον αναπόφευκτη: «Θα συντριβούμε στο έδαφος», είπε, πριν ακουστεί μια κραυγή. 

Ο ελεγκτής εναέριας κυκλοφορίας προσπαθούσε να την κρατήσει σε επικοινωνία, λέγοντάς της: «Είμαι εδώ μαζί σας, μιλήστε μου». 

«Κατεβαίνουμε με 22.000 πόδια, έχουμε πάρει κλίση 60 μοιρών... Κοίτα έξω. Γαμώτο, δεν έχουμε άλλο χρόνο», ήταν η τελευταία απάντηση που ακολούθησε.  

 

 

Πώς έγινε η αεροπορική τραγωδία - Το αεροσκάφος έχασε μεγάλο ύψος μέσα σε λίγα δευτερόλεπτα 

Όλα ξεκίνησαν το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής, όταν το ιδιωτικό αεροσκάφος Learjet 60, που είχε απογειωθεί από το Όστιν του Τέξας με προορισμό τις Μπαχάμες, πετούσε σε ύψος 35.000 ποδιών, περίπου 10.670 μέτρων. Το πλήρωμα επικοινώνησε με τον έλεγχο εναέριας κυκλοφορίας, αναφέροντας αναταράξεις, βροχόπτωση και σχηματισμό πάγου, ενώ ζήτησε άδεια να ανέβει ακόμη 2.000 πόδια. 

Ωστόσο, η κατάσταση επιδεινώθηκε μέσα σε ελάχιστα λεπτά. Το αεροσκάφος άρχισε να χάνει ανεξέλεγκτα ύψος και το πλήρωμα εξέπεμψε σήμα κινδύνου. Περίπου 35 δευτερόλεπτα μετά την πρώτη εκπομπή, η επικοινωνία με το πιλοτήριο διακόπηκε. Λίγο αργότερα, στις 12:50 το μεσημέρι, τοπική ώρα, το Learjet συνετρίβη σε κατοικημένη περιοχή της κομητείας Παλμ Μπιτς, κοντά στην πόλη Γκρίνακρες. 

 

 

Το αεροσκάφος πραγματοποίησε σχεδόν κατακόρυφη βουτιά και προσέκρουσε με μεγάλη ταχύτητα στο έδαφος, σε απόσταση λίγων μέτρων από διερχόμενα αυτοκίνητα. Η σύγκρουση προκάλεσε μια τεράστια πύρινη σφαίρα, ενώ στο σημείο δημιουργήθηκε μεγάλος κρατήρας και συντρίμμια εκτοξεύτηκαν σε μεγάλη απόσταση.  

Από τη συντριβή έχασαν τη ζωή τους και οι εννέα επιβαίνοντες.  

 

 

Το σημείο της συντριβής βρίσκεται στην κομητεία Παλμ Μπιτς, περίπου 10 χιλιόμετρα από την κατοικία του Αμερικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στο Μαρ-α-Λάγκο. 

Οι αμερικανικές αρχές έχουν ξεκινήσει έρευνα για να διαπιστώσουν τι προκάλεσε την τραγωδία. Η Ομοσπονδιακή Υπηρεσία Πολιτικής Αεροπορίας (FAA), σε συνεργασία με την Εθνική Υπηρεσία Ασφάλειας Μεταφορών (NTSB), εξετάζει όλα τα διαθέσιμα στοιχεία.  

Στο επίκεντρο βρίσκονται, μεταξύ άλλων, οι καιρικές συνθήκες και οι αναφορές του πληρώματος για σχηματισμό πάγου. 

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