Τζέι Ντι Βανς: «Ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν είναι η αιτία της ήττας μας»

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  • Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς υποστηρίζει ότι ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν ευθύνεται για την ήττα του Ρεπουμπλικανικού Κόμματος στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές.
  • Ο Βανς τονίζει ότι η συζήτηση για το μέλλον του κόμματος πρέπει να ξεκινήσει από την αναγνώριση των αιτίων της ήττας.
  • Ο ηγέτης των Δημοκρατικών Τσακ Σούμερ δήλωσε ότι ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν πρέπει να τελειώσει.
  • Ο Σούμερ επικρίνει τον Τραμπ για την ασαφή στάση του σχετικά με τον πόλεμο.
  • Ο Βανς καλεί σε ειλικρινή συζήτηση για τις συνέπειες του πολέμου.

Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Τζέι Ντι Βανς, πιθανός υποψήφιος για την προεδρία το 2028, υποστήριξε σήμερα ότι ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν ήταν η αιτία για την εκλογική ήττα που υπέστη το ρεπουμπλικανό κόμμα και ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές.

Ενδιάμεσες εκλογές: Έξι Ελληνοαμερικανοί εκλέγονται στο Κογκρέσο

«Ο πόλεμος είναι η αιτία της ήττας μας», έγραψε σε ένα μακροσκελές μήνυμα στο X, προσθέτοντας: «Όλοι γνωρίζουν γιατί χάσαμε. Και κάθε ειλικρινής συζήτηση για την πορεία προς τα εμπρός πρέπει τώρα να ξεκινήσει από εκεί».

Ειδικότερα, στην εκτενή ανάρτησή του, ο Βανς δήλωσε ότι «ο λόγος που χάσαμε είναι ο πόλεμος. Το είπε και ο ίδιος ο Πρόεδρος χθες το βράδυ».

Ο Αμερικανός αντιπρόεδρος υποστήριξε ακόμη ότι όσοι θεωρούν πως η στρατιωτική σύγκρουση άξιζε το πολιτικό κόστος θα πρέπει να το πουν ανοιχτά. «Αν κάποιος πιστεύει ότι άξιζε να χαθεί η Γερουσία για τα επόμενα έξι χρόνια, ας το υποστηρίξει ευθέως. Είτε συμφωνεί κανείς είτε διαφωνεί, αυτό τουλάχιστον είναι ειλικρινές», ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά.

«Χτύπημα» των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν εν μέσω εκλογών!

Ο Τζέι Ντι Βανς τόνισε ότι κάθε σοβαρή συζήτηση για το μέλλον του Ρεπουμπλικανικού Κόμματος πρέπει να ξεκινήσει από την αναγνώριση των αιτιών της ήττας. «Όλοι γνωρίζουν γιατί χάσαμε και κάθε ειλικρινής συζήτηση για το πού πηγαίνουμε από εδώ και πέρα πρέπει να ξεκινήσει από αυτό», σημείωσε.

Ο ηγέτης των Δημοκρατικών στη Γερουσία λέει ότι ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν «πρέπει να τελειώσει»

Ο ηγέτης των Δημοκρατικών στη Γερουσία Τσακ Σούμερ δήλωσε σήμερα σε συνέντευξη Τύπου ότι ο πόλεμος στο Ιράν πρέπει να «τελειώσει».

«Ο αμερικανικός λαός δεν ξέρει γιατί πολεμάμε στο Ιράν. Αυτός (ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ) δεν το έχει διευκρινίσει ποτέ. Αλλάζει γνώμη μέρα με τη μέρα, ακόμα και από λεπτό προς λεπτό. Αυτός ο πόλεμος πρέπει να τελειώσει», δήλωσε ο γερουσιαστής την επόμενη μέρα από τη θεαματική ήττα των Ρεπουμπλικανών στις ενδιάμεσες εκλογές.

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