Aυτά είναι τα πιο chic nails designs

Το pastel στα καλύτερά του

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Μοδα
nails design

Ο ρομαντισμός των '90s αποτελεί δημιουργική έμπνευση φέτος το καλοκαίρι, αφού πολλές τάσεις στο χώρο της μόδας και της ομορφιάς ακολουθούν το παράδειγμά του. Το ίδιο συμβαίνει και με τα trend στα νύχια, αφού όπως έχουμε ήδη προαναφέρει, τα pop colors, οι rainbow συνδυασμοί αλλά και οι pastel αποχρώσεις κυριαρχούν αυτή την σεζόν.

Αυτά τα μανικιούρ πρέπει να τα δοκιμάσεις εδώ και τώρα!

 

 

Το baby blue, το dusty pink, το λιλά, το πράσινο της μέντας είναι χρώματα που εναρμονίζονται τέλεια με την χαλαρή και ανέμελη φιλοσοφία των καλοκαιρινών διακοπών και φυσικά προσθέτουν έξτρα πόντους στις fashionable εμφανίσεις σου.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#babypink vs #babyblue 🦋💕 CHOOSE YOUR FAV and let me know in the comments 👇🏻 Tag someone who loves #ombrenails 🥰 🇵🇱 Przedstawiam wam moje pierwsze w życiu zdobienie wykonane samodzielnie 😍 Nie mogłam się zdecydować, więc 2 dłonie są w różnych kolorach 🤪 PRODUCTS @indigonails : 💅🏻 Mineral Base „Golas” 💕 Santorini collection 🦋 „Nie wiem” „Maria Antonina” „Full Swimming Pool” „Apollo” ☁️ x-white Film paznokciowy powinien pojawić się na kanale w przyszłym tygodniu 🥰 Oczywiście gdybyście się inspirowali tymi pazurkami, to koniecznie mnie oznaczajcie 😍 Chcę je zobaczyć 💅🏻❤️ #babypinknails #babybluenails #indigonails #indigogirls #indigogirl #santorinicollection #cloudnails #paznokcie #manicurehybrydowy #mani #indigo #nailsofinstagram #nailsnailsnails #summernails #ombrenails #nailsinspiration #almondnails #longnails #quarantinenails #sponsoredbyindigo

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη BEAUTY | MAKEUP | TUTORIALS (@beautyvtricks) στις

 

Και αν σου φαίνονται κάπως girly για τα γούστα σου, τόλμησε τις pastel αποχρώσεις σε hot stiletto ή αμυγδαλωτό σχήμα νυχιού, με λαμπερό ή mat φινίρισμα, με σχέδια ή χωρίς. Αν πάλι είσαι πιο τολμηρή επίλεξε έναν raindow συνδυασμό με διαφορετική απόχρωση σε κάθε νύχι, αλλιώς το κλασσικό pastel ombre θα κλέψει σίγουρα τις εντυπώσεις.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You'll be thinking about this mani until your next appointment. 👀 Featuring "St Tropez" from our SS20 Collection! Love, Team T x #TOWNHOUSECLASSIC

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη TOWNHOUSE (@mytownhouseuk) στις

 

Για εκείνες που ασπάζονται με ευλάβεια τον μινιμαλισμό, ένα updated γαλλικό με απαλές ροζ ή μωβ πινελιές, θα μετατρέψει το μανικιούρ σας σε έργο τέχνης.

 

 

Υπάρχουν χιλιάδες συνδυασμοί για να ταιριάξεις τις pastel αποχρώσεις στα νύχια σου, οι οποίοι είναι σούπερ chic και ταιριάζουν απόλυτα με τα αέρινα  καλοκαιρινά σου σύνολα.

H Νομικού δείχνει πώς να κάνεις ένα glowy καλοκαιρινό μακιγιάζ σε 1 λεπτό

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little mix & match with @ooopolish in Mino & Ngayene ✨. They have a ton of stunning shades on their site that I’m eyeing (I went on a green polish spree for my first order 🌱), and I love that they offer different sizes so you can grab a full-size and a smaller one for touch-ups/travel! OOO Polish is a Black-owned business that hand-makes their cruelty-free, 8-free, vegan polishes - and their inclusive imagery of swatches on so many skin types and skin tones across ages is truly so beautiful. I’ve got a bunch to play with right now, but I’ll be patiently waiting for the restock ☺️.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Melanie (@overglowedit) στις

 

Αναμφίβολα το Instagram αποτελεί πηγή έμπνευσης για τις beauty επιλογές μας, για αυτό και ανακαλύψαμε τα πιο όμορφα κομψοτεχνήματα για το επόμενο ραντεβού σου στο nail bar.

Συντάκτης: Κωνσταντίνα Κύρκου

Πηγή:www.allyou.gr

nails design
νύχια
τάσεις στα νύχια
