Aυτά είναι τα πιο chic nails designs

Ο ρομαντισμός των '90s αποτελεί δημιουργική έμπνευση φέτος το καλοκαίρι, αφού πολλές τάσεις στο χώρο της μόδας και της ομορφιάς ακολουθούν το παράδειγμά του. Το ίδιο συμβαίνει και με τα trend στα νύχια, αφού όπως έχουμε ήδη προαναφέρει, τα pop colors, οι rainbow συνδυασμοί αλλά και οι pastel αποχρώσεις κυριαρχούν αυτή την σεζόν.
Το baby blue, το dusty pink, το λιλά, το πράσινο της μέντας είναι χρώματα που εναρμονίζονται τέλεια με την χαλαρή και ανέμελη φιλοσοφία των καλοκαιρινών διακοπών και φυσικά προσθέτουν έξτρα πόντους στις fashionable εμφανίσεις σου.
Και αν σου φαίνονται κάπως girly για τα γούστα σου, τόλμησε τις pastel αποχρώσεις σε hot stiletto ή αμυγδαλωτό σχήμα νυχιού, με λαμπερό ή mat φινίρισμα, με σχέδια ή χωρίς. Αν πάλι είσαι πιο τολμηρή επίλεξε έναν raindow συνδυασμό με διαφορετική απόχρωση σε κάθε νύχι, αλλιώς το κλασσικό pastel ombre θα κλέψει σίγουρα τις εντυπώσεις.
Για εκείνες που ασπάζονται με ευλάβεια τον μινιμαλισμό, ένα updated γαλλικό με απαλές ροζ ή μωβ πινελιές, θα μετατρέψει το μανικιούρ σας σε έργο τέχνης.
Υπάρχουν χιλιάδες συνδυασμοί για να ταιριάξεις τις pastel αποχρώσεις στα νύχια σου, οι οποίοι είναι σούπερ chic και ταιριάζουν απόλυτα με τα αέρινα καλοκαιρινά σου σύνολα.
Αναμφίβολα το Instagram αποτελεί πηγή έμπνευσης για τις beauty επιλογές μας, για αυτό και ανακαλύψαμε τα πιο όμορφα κομψοτεχνήματα για το επόμενο ραντεβού σου στο nail bar.
