Αυτά τα μανικιούρ πρέπει να τα δοκιμάσεις εδώ και τώρα!

People often tell you the brighter color you wear, the happier you feel. I thought it was bologna because I like to wear all black & nude nails.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Nope. It’s true.⁣ Color makes me happier. 😌

