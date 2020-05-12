Η συνταγή του πρίγκιπα Κάρολου για αυγά με σπανάκι στον φούρνο

Δείτε τα υλικά για το βασιλικό πρωϊνό

Συνταγες
Cheesy Baked Eggs

Τι  τρώει το πρωί αποκάλυψε ο  Κάρολος , πρίγκιπας της Ουαλίας ,στους followers του στα social media.

Εύκολη συνταγή για ψωμί χωρίς ζύμωμα

O γιος της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ  λοιπόν επιλέγει Cheesy Baked Eggs και δείχνει βήμα-βήμα τη συνταγή:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“One thing that undoubtedly brings many of us great comfort is good food. It is, therefore, deeply troubling to learn that this crisis risks destroying one of the most wonderful joys in life – British cheese!” . On the final day of the #BritishCheeseWeekender, The Prince of Wales has released a message to encourage us all to support British cheesemakers. His Royal Highness has been Patron of the Speciality Cheesemakers Association since 1993. 🧀 . “British cheesemakers need our support during this time of great uncertainty, and we can all help in the simplest way. By sourcing British cheese from local shops and cheesemongers, and directly from producers online, you can make a vital contribution to keeping these small businesses afloat during the prevailing crisis” . The Prince has also shared one of his favourite recipes, Cheesy Baked Eggs, which can be made by using any number of our great British cheeses. 🧀🍳 . Enjoy the last of the British Cheese Weekender events by following the link in our Instagram Story.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Clarence House (@clarencehouse) στις

 

Yλικά 

100 γρ. σπανάκι, μαραμένο
1 ντοματίνι ή ντομάτα λιαστή
35 γρ. δυνατό, μαλακό τυρί
1 αυγό
80ml κρέμα γάλακτος
15 γρ. σκληρό τυρί, τριμμένο
φρέσκα φύλλα βασιλικού, κομμένα
Αλλαντικά (προαιρετικά)

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Cheesey Baked Eggs
