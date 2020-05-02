Βρετανία: Αυτό το όνομα θα δώσει ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον στον νεογέννητο γιο του

Το όνομα Γουίλφρεντ Λόρι Νίκολας έδωσαν στον νεογέννητο γιο τους ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Μπόρις Τζόνσον και η αρραβωνιαστικιά του Κάρι Σίμοντς.
Όπως διευκρινίστηκε, το Γουίλφρεντ προέρχεται από τον παππού του Μπόρις Τζόνσον, το Λόρι από τον παππού της Κάρι Σίμοντς και το Νίκολας λόγω των γιατρών Νικ Πράις και Νικ Χαρτ, που έσωσαν τη ζωή του ηγέτη των Συντηρητικών τον περασμένο μήνα.
Υπό ανάρρωση ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον - Πότε θα αναλάβει πάλι τα καθήκοντά του
Το όνομα ανακοινώθηκε σήμερα στο Instagram της Σίμοντς δίπλα σε μία φωτογραφία του βρέφους, το οποίο γεννήθηκε την Τετάρτη.
Here’s the first picture of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symond’s newborn baby 🍼 son. Ms Symonds announced on Instagram that they have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. She said the baby was named after the prime minister's grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie. She added that Nicholas was chosen in honour of the two doctors who saved Mr Johnson's life while he was ill with coronavirus last month, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart. Ms Symonds added: "Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full". 📸 Credit: @skynews #borisjohnson #babyboy #newborn #carriesymonds #ogunupdate