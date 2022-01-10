Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022: «Power of the Dog» και «West Side Story» οι νικητές

Προσαρμοσμένη στις συνθήκες του κορωνοϊού ήταν φέτος η τελετή απονομής

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
10.01.22 , 23:57 Σουηδία: 16χρονος μαχαίρωσε εκπαιδευτικό και μαθητή μέσα σε σχολείο
10.01.22 , 23:55 MasterChef 2022: Η παίκτρια που πήρε το golden pin του Σωτήρη Κοντιζά
10.01.22 , 23:30 MasterChef 2022: Διαγωνιζόμενη πέρασε αλλά... δε θέλει να συνεχίσει;
10.01.22 , 23:29 Βρέθηκε απολιθωμένος «θαλάσσιος δράκος» μήκους 10 μέτρων!
10.01.22 , 23:10 MasterChef 2022: Ο Χρήστος δεν πέρασε - Τι πήγε λάθος στο πιάτο του;
10.01.22 , 23:00 FIAT: Ολη η γκάμα της μάρκας εντάσσεται στη σειρά (RED)
10.01.22 , 22:57 MasterChef 2022 - Τα γέλια των κριτών στις auditions
10.01.22 , 22:56 MasterChef 2022: Άκουσε τα πολυπόθητα «ναι» ο πυροσβέστης Κωνσταντίνος;
10.01.22 , 22:45 MasterChef 2022: Ο Ηλίας πέρασε στην επόμενη φάση... οριακά!
10.01.22 , 22:36 H Κατερίνα Καινούργιου εμβολιάστηκε κατά του κορωνοϊού
10.01.22 , 22:27 MasterChef 2022 - Νίκος: Ο ερωτικός μετανάστης που ήρθε από το Μιλάνο!
10.01.22 , 22:25 Κορωνοϊός: Τι είναι το σύνδρομο MIS-C σε παιδιά που νόσησαν - Τα συμπτώματα
10.01.22 , 22:19 Σπείρες Με... Ιδιαίτερες Προτιμήσεις Στα Βόρεια Προάστια
10.01.22 , 22:11 Χριστίνα Κοντοβά - Η μικρή Έιντα πήγε πρώτη ημέρα στο σχολείο 
10.01.22 , 22:01 Κοπέλα εγκλωβισμένη στα «γρανάζια» του ΕΦΚΑ  
08.01.22 , 20:58 Χριστίνα Μπόμπα: Φόρεσε τα πιο τέλεια τζινάκια στις κόρες της
07.01.22 , 17:58 Θες να χάσεις εύκολα κιλά; Ακολούθησε αυτή τη διατροφή
09.01.22 , 14:39 Φαίη Σκορδά: Η βόλτα με τέλειο look στην Αθήνα και η selfie με πλανόδια
08.01.22 , 12:51 Stars System: Οι θετικές προβλέψεις του 2022 - Έχουμε και καλά νέα!
07.01.22 , 14:20 Η βόλτα του Πλεύρη στην Αθήνα με τη γοητευτική σύζυγo και τα παιδιά του
09.01.22 , 16:45 Ευγενία Σαμαρά: Το σπίτι της είναι βγαλμένο από το Pinterest!
07.01.22 , 14:59 Ξεπαρθενών: Ταινία δείχνει ερωτικές περιπτύξεις με φόντο την Ακρόπολη
09.01.22 , 18:30 Χριστίνα Μπόμπα: Ο απίθανος τρόπος που ταΐζει τις δίδυμες με τις γιαγιάδες!
10.01.22 , 09:59 Δανάη Λιβιεράτου: Μάγεψε και τον Ρέμο η κόρη του Λάμπη και της Εύης Αδάμ
07.01.22 , 17:29 Κορωνοϊός: Πώς το εμβόλιο μπορεί να επηρεάσει την περίοδο των γυναικών;
08.01.22 , 17:57 Μαρία Ηλιάκη: Απελπισμένη που νοσεί με κορωνοϊό - Πλάνταξε στο κλάμα
09.01.22 , 12:31 Πλεύρης: Από 1 Φεβρουαρίου λήγει το πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού στους 7 μήνες
07.01.22 , 10:31 Παπαδέλη: Eρωτευμένη με πασίγνωστο Έλληνα τραγουδιστή μετά τον Μάστορα
07.01.22 , 20:41 Οριστικό: 7μηνο το πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού για τους 18-59 ετών 
09.01.22 , 19:35 Μετάλλαξη Omicron: Αυτά είναι τα συμπτώματα που εμφανίζουν οι ασθενείς
07.01.22 , 14:37 Stars System: Ποια ζώδια και σε ποιους τομείς θα ευνοηθούν το 2022
08.01.22 , 18:39 Τραγωδία για τη Σινέντ Ο' Κόνορ: Αυτοκτόνησε ο 17χρονος γιος της
09.01.22 , 14:21 Πάρος: Ανατροπή στην εξαφάνιση 20χρονης κοπέλας
09.01.22 , 11:24 Ελ. Κυρίτση: Η δημοσιογράφος του Star παντρεύτηκε, αλλά έλειπε από τον γάμο
08.01.22 , 22:33 Πάρνηθα: Λύκος επιτέθηκε σε οικογένεια και τους έφαγε τον σκύλο!
07.01.22 , 09:10 «Η Τζένη Μπαλατσινού γέννησε πολύ ξαφνικά, δεν ήμουν δίπλα της»
07.01.22 , 23:27 Γαλλία: Έκοψε το κεφάλι και το πέος άλλου άνδρα και τα πήγε στην αστυνομία
09.01.22 , 13:57 Συγκλονίζει η Ντενίση για τον Βουτσά: «Δεν το έχω πει ποτέ δημόσια αυτό»
09.01.22 , 15:33 Η Βασιλική Ρούσσου χώρισε από τον Αντώνη Τσαπατάκη - Τα πρώτα της λόγια
10.01.22 , 15:18 Coco Chanel: Αξέχαστες φράσεις για το στυλ της ανυπέρβλητης γυναίκας
08.01.22 , 15:32 Κορωνοϊός: Νέα μετάλλαξη Deltacron στην Κύπρο – Τα πρώτα στοιχεία
07.01.22 , 16:20 Μυριέλλα Κουρεντή: O γοητευτικός σύντροφός της είναι μουσικός
10.01.22 , 11:48 Πότε πέφτει φέτος το Πάσχα;
07.01.22 , 22:58 Άρτα: Βγήκε από την εντατική ο 16χρονος - Γέννησε η μητέρα του
08.01.22 , 12:42 Κορωνοϊός: Πώς θα καταλάβετε ότι έχετε Long Covid; - Τα συμπτώματα
07.01.22 , 17:40 Η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη έκανε το πιο στιλάτο κούρεμα
07.01.22 , 13:35 Άρτα: Γεννά μέσα στη μέρα η μητέρα του 16χρονου που αυτοπυροβολήθηκε
10.01.22 , 12:17 Κακοκαιρία «Διομήδης»: Έκτακτο δελτίο καιρού- Έρχονται βροχές και χιόνια
07.01.22 , 17:42 Κορωνοϊός: 29.334 νέα κρούσματα σήμερα - 78 νεκροί και 632 διασωληνωμένοι
07.01.22 , 07:49 Κορωνοϊός: Έρχονται νέα μέτρα για Δημόσιο, ΜΜΜ και σώματα ασφαλείας
07.01.22 , 22:38 Ναταλία Γερμανού: Θετική στον κορωνοϊό
10.01.22 , 09:49 «Εξοικονομώ» για ηλεκτρικές συσκευές: Πώς και πότε θα γίνει η επιδότηση
08.01.22 , 17:13 Διάσημος Έλληνας σεφ έγινε πατέρας για πρώτη φορά!
08.01.22 , 16:32 Αλέκα Ψαράκου: «Πενθώ τη Γαρυφαλλιά μου με γαλήνη, όχι με κακία»
10.01.22 , 16:41 Κατερίνα Ζαρίφη: Νόσησε ξανά με κορωνοϊό - Η επέμβαση που έκανε
09.01.22 , 10:49 Βραζιλία: Τεράστιος βράχος καταπλάκωσε τουρίστες σε φαράγγι - 7 νεκροί
10.01.22 , 17:41 Κορωνοϊός: 27.766 νέα κρούσματα - 85 νεκροί και 654 διασωληνωμένοι
08.01.22 , 18:25 Δημοσιεύματα - φωτιά για Μήτρογλου - Τον «ξεφορτώνεται» και ο Άρης
07.01.22 , 15:35 MasterChef 2022: Οι επώνυμοι ανυπομονούν για την πρεμιέρα της Δευτέρας
07.01.22 , 11:53 Μητσοτάκης: Πρόγραμμα για την αντικατάσταση παλαιών ηλεκτρικών συσκευών
09.01.22 , 14:01 Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας – Τα συμπτώματα που αντιμετωπίζει
07.01.22 , 12:20 42 ευρώ τον μήνα η επιδότηση ρεύματος και 40 ευρώ για το φυσικό αέριο
08.01.22 , 09:45 Κορωνοϊός: Κρίσιμες οι επόμενες δύο εβδομάδες - Στο τραπέζι νέα μέτρα
07.01.22 , 12:19 Με κορωνοϊό ο Χρήστος Μενιδιάτης, η σύζυγος και τα τρία τους παιδιά
08.01.22 , 11:44 Ουγγαρέζος: Άφωνος με την αποκάλυψη φίλου του για την ερωτική του ζωή
09.01.22 , 17:14 Κορωνοϊός: 18.592 νέα κρούσματα, 66 θάνατοι και 642 διασωληνωμένοι
08.01.22 , 15:13 Χρηστίδου: Αμηχανία με την αναφορά της Γερονικολού στον Μαραντίνη
09.01.22 , 12:54 Δήμητρα Αλεξανδράκη: «Κατέληξα στο νοσοκομείο. Δεν έβρισκαν τι έχω»
09.01.22 , 13:22 Η Κατερίνα Καραβάτου λύγισε on air: «Είναι λίγο περίεργο να τα βλέπω αυτά»
07.01.22 , 22:23 Super Κική: Αποκάλυψε το νέο σύμπτωμα κορωνοϊού που αντιμετωπίζει
08.01.22 , 16:48 Μεσσηνία: Κριάρι σκότωσε γυναίκα μέσα σε κτήμα
08.01.22 , 14:28 Θετική στον κορωνοϊό και η Μαρία Ηλιάκη - Εκτός εκπομπής «Τι λες τώρα»
10.01.22 , 15:15 Σχολεία: Ανιχνεύθηκαν 15.547 εν δυνάμει κρούσματα από τα self- test
07.01.22 , 13:19 Άγριες Μέλισσες: Με κορωνοϊό η «Δρόσω» - Μειώνονται τα επεισόδια της σειράς
07.01.22 , 16:41 Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό πρωταγωνιστής της «Γης της Ελιάς»
08.01.22 , 08:21 Το rapid test από τη μύτη ίσως δεν ανιχνεύει γρήγορα τη μετάλλαξη Όμικρον
08.01.22 , 20:14 Ληξούρι: Σύλλογος γονέων αποφάσισε να μην στείλει τα παιδιά στο σχολείο
07.01.22 , 09:22 Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Πάνος Ηλιόπουλος
10.01.22 , 09:24 Kate Midletton: Έγινε 40 ετών και φωτογραφήθηκε ως σύγχρονη βασίλισσα
07.01.22 , 18:05 Κατερίνα Καινούργιου - Φίλιππος Τσαγκρίδης: Είναι ξανά μαζί;
09.01.22 , 19:12 Θετική στον κορωνοϊό η Ελένη Ράντου
10.01.22 , 20:04 Οι εξορμήσεις των Ελλήνων celebrities στα χιόνια
07.01.22 , 15:41 Ηλιάκη, Μπεκατώρου, Σωτηροπούλου: Οι celebrities πήγαν για shopping
10.01.22 , 08:32 Μαριέττα Χρουσαλά: Γενέθλια για τον γιο της - H εντυπωσιακή τούρτα
07.01.22 , 19:48 Σάκης Τανιμανίδης: Το επικό περιστατικό που του συνέβη στη λαϊκή
08.01.22 , 10:17 Gov.gr: Πώς εκδίδεται η βεβαίωση θετικού τεστ για απουσία από τη δουλειά
09.01.22 , 17:39 Η Μαρία Ηλιάκη νοσεί με κορωνοϊό: «Ο πυρετός έφτασε 39+»
07.01.22 , 11:03 Μεταγραφή- έκπληξη στον ΠΑΟΚ
09.01.22 , 14:19 Μπιμπίλας: «Πασίγνωστος πρωταγωνιστής δουλεύει ντελίβερι σε πιτσαρία»
08.01.22 , 16:44 Κορωνοϊός: 37.676 νέα κρούσματα, 65 θάνατοι, 634 διασωληνωμένοι
07.01.22 , 10:40 Κορωνοϊός: Πώς πληρώνεται η αναρρωτική άδεια των εργαζόμενων που νοσούν
07.01.22 , 17:09 Κεραμέως: Ευελιξία στα Πανεπιστήμια για την εξεταστική     
08.01.22 , 18:01 Η Kendall Jenner έκανε το πιο στιλάτο μανικιούρ
10.01.22 , 16:34 Τροχαίο στην Αθηνών - Θεσσαλονίκης: Νεκροί τρεις νέοι ηλικίας 21 - 22 ετών
07.01.22 , 08:09 Κακοκαιρία διαρκείας - Ραγδαία μεταβολή με ισχυρές βροχές και χιόνια
10.01.22 , 12:08 3 ζώδια θα παντρευτούν το 2022
09.01.22 , 12:25 Μαγιορκίνης για Deltacron: «Πρόκειται για τεχνικό λάθος του εργαστηρίου»
09.01.22 , 15:10 Έφη Αχτσιόγλου: Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό ο έξι μηνών γιος της
07.01.22 , 13:30 Μικρούτσικος: Το ξύλο σε εκπομπή που δεν είδαμε - «Έφαγα μπουνιά στη μούρη»
10.01.22 , 13:25 Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς: Εξετάζεται η απέλασή του παρά τη δικαίωση στο δικαστήριο
09.01.22 , 12:09 Αντίο έξω κόσμε! Το MasterChef 2022 κάνει πρεμιέρα σε 2 μέρες!
07.01.22 , 14:25 Η Κατερίνα Καινούργιου σε μία δημόσια εξομολόγηση: «Θέλω να γίνω μητέρα»
07.01.22 , 15:30 Φόβοι για 80.000 κρούσματα: Πότε περιμένουμε την κορύφωση της Όμικρον
09.01.22 , 17:18 Πατρίτσια Μίλικ Περιστέρη: Η σεξουαλική παρενόχληση & η νέα ζωή στο Μεξικό
10.01.22 , 08:53 Ξεπέρασε τον κορωνοϊό η Ανθή Βούλγαρη – Το πρώτο μήνυμα στο Instagram
09.01.22 , 23:14 Μπουρλά: «Ο κορωνοϊός δε θα φύγει, θα παραμείνει ίσως για μια δεκαετία»
07.01.22 , 23:00 Μαρία Κορινθίου: H φωτογραφία που ανέβασε για τη γιορτή του Γιάννη Αϊβάζη
10.01.22 , 07:12 Σεισμός 5,3 Ρίχτερ στη Φλώρινα- Κλειστά τα σχολεία σήμερα
07.01.22 , 11:21 Αναβάλλεται το σημερινό live του DWTS - Η ανακοίνωση της Βίκυς Καγιά
08.01.22 , 10:58 Γιώργος Παπαγεωργίου: Η τρυφερή εξομολόγηση για τη Δανάη Μιχαλάκη
07.01.22 , 08:56 «Η καραντίνα πέντε ημερών δεν είναι αρκετή», λένε οι επιστήμονες
09.01.22 , 09:01 Σχολεία: Με αυστηρά μέτρα η επιστροφή – Τι αλλάζει με τα self tests
10.01.22 , 11:07 Κορωνοϊός: Μπορεί να προκαλέσει απορρύθμιση του ανοσοποιητικού
07.01.22 , 08:19 Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή: Οι on air ευχές στον γιο της Γιάννη που γιορτάζει
07.01.22 , 14:11 Καιρός: Αλλάζει δραματικά το σκηνικό – Έρχονται χιόνια και στην Αττική
07.01.22 , 23:16 Μπλέτσας: Γιόρτασε τα γενέθλιά του με τη σύζυγό του και τις κόρες τους
08.01.22 , 19:38 Η Άννα Πρέλεβιτς στηρίζει δημόσια τον Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς
07.01.22 , 22:10 Αιτωλοακαρνανία: Απίστευτο! Βρήκε 50.000 ευρώ μέσα σε δοχείο για γάλα
07.01.22 , 22:12 Πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού: Παραμένει ενεργό και για όσους νοσούν!   
07.01.22 , 11:32 Κορωνοϊός: Επέκταση του υποχρεωτικού εμβολιασμού και στους άνω των 50 ετών
07.01.22 , 09:54 Σελίμ MasterChef: «Το ενός έτους παιδί μου νοσηλευόταν 9 μέρες με κορωνοϊό»
07.01.22 , 16:57 Κορωνοϊός: «Τα σχολεία θα ξανακλείσουν. Υπάρχουν ήδη παιδιά που νοσούν»
07.01.22 , 23:29 Κλέλια Πανταζή: Οι μοναχικές γιορτές και το άγχος στη δεύτερη εγκυμοσύνη
07.01.22 , 20:39 Χαλάνδρι: Συγκλονίζει ο αστυνομικός που πήρε το μωρό στην αγκαλιά του
10.01.22 , 08:36 Συγκινεί η Ελεονώρα Μελέτη: Το post για τη γιαγιά της που πάσχει από άνοια
07.01.22 , 09:39 Κορωνοϊός: Έχω έρθει σε επαφή με επιβεβαιωμένο κρούσμα, τι πρέπει να κάνω;
07.01.22 , 11:05 Ανοίγουν τα σχολεία με τρεις αλλαγές - Πότε θα γίνεται τηλεκπαίδευση
08.01.22 , 19:30 Νάξος: Πτώμα μικρού παιδιού βρέθηκε σε παραλία
08.01.22 , 15:34 Λευτέρης Χαρίτος: Βαρύ πένθος για τον σκηνοθέτη των Άγριων Μελισσών
09.01.22 , 20:42 Σινέντ Ο’ Κόνορ: Καταγγέλλει το ιρλανδικό κράτος για τον χαμό του γιου της
07.01.22 , 09:33 Μιχάλης Ρακιντζής - Κι όμως, τραγούδι του ακούγεται σε σειρά του BBC!
07.01.22 , 10:04 Δημήτρης Ουγγαρέζος: «Μετά την Ιλένια Ουίλιαμς δεν είχα άλλη σχέση»
10.01.22 , 15:09 Πάρος: Πρώτη φορά η 20χρονη που κατήγγειλε βιασμό από τον πατριό της
07.01.22 , 14:18 Ο Παύλος Χαϊκάλης εγκαταλείπει την υποκριτική - Θα γίνει αστρολόγος!
07.01.22 , 08:27 Νικολέτα Βλαβιανού για Παύλο Χαϊκάλη: «Μίλησα μαζί του, ένιωθε προδομένος»
07.01.22 , 21:11 Ξεπαρθενών: Η αντίδραση Μενδώνη για τις ερωτικές σκηνές στην Ακρόπολη
08.01.22 , 20:27 Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός: Η Ελένη Φουρέιρα σε ρόλο έκπληξη στο νέο του clip
10.01.22 , 09:00 Δούκισσα Νομικού: Έφτιαξε σπιτικό κέικ σοκολάτας με τα παιδιά της
09.01.22 , 22:06 Τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος: Νοσηλεύεται στο «Αττικόν» με κορωνοϊό
07.01.22 , 22:14 Ιωάννα Τούνη: Οι τρυφερές ευχές του Δημήτρη Αλεξάνδρου
07.01.22 , 13:03 Τζούμας: Οι γυναικοκτονίες οφείλονται και στη φλυαρία των γυναικών
09.01.22 , 16:52 ΥΠΑ: Νέα ταξιδιωτική οδηγία για τους επιβάτες
07.01.22 , 20:09 Εμβολιασμός παιδιών: Μηνύσεις, εξώδικα και απειλές μεταξύ γονέων
09.01.22 , 11:40 Σου περίσσεψαν μελομακάρονα; Φτιάξε τιραμισού
08.01.22 , 20:33 Yπ. Παιδείας: Τι πρέπει να κάνουν όσοι δε βρήκαν self test
10.01.22 , 13:07 Κορωνοϊός: «Σήμερα ή αύριο μπορεί τα ημερήσια κρούσματα να φτάσουν 60.000»
10.01.22 , 13:59 «Στα γυρίσματα του Καφέ της Χαράς είχα γίνει ντίρλα»
07.01.22 , 16:57 Μαντώ Γαστεράτου: Το παραμυθένιο πάρτι για τα γενέθλια του γιου της
09.01.22 , 09:32 Καιρός: Βροχές και πτώση θερμοκρασίας - Έρχονται χιόνια και στην Αττική
07.01.22 , 10:44 Έτρεχε με 180χλμ. με ένα παιδί στην αγκαλιά - Καταδίωξη στην Εθνική Οδό
09.01.22 , 00:00 Θεσσαλονίκη: Κόλλησαν αφίσες - κηδειόχαρτα με τον Πρύτανη του ΑΠΘ
09.01.22 , 15:28 Self test: Πώς θα γίνει η παραλάβη από τα σχολεία τη Δευτέρα - Νέα οδηγία
07.01.22 , 19:13 Κορωνοϊός: Νεκρός 23χρονος Ελληνοαυστραλός αρσιβαρίστας- Ήταν εμβολιασμένος
07.01.22 , 12:32 Πόσο προστατεύει κάθε είδος μάσκας από την Όμικρον
08.01.22 , 16:11 Ντίνος Καρύδης: Πώς αντιμετώπισε την ψευδή είδηση του θανάτου του;
10.01.22 , 12:01 Σχολεία: Εξετάζεται η αλλαγή του πρωτοκόλλου για 50%+1
10.01.22 , 15:42 Άρης Μακρής: Απαντά για την εμπλοκή του ονόματός του στην κακοποίηση
07.01.22 , 13:02 Eύβοια: Έλουσε τον σύντροφό της με οινόπνευμα και του έβαλε φωτιά
07.01.22 , 21:54 Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το πρόστιμο στους ανεμβολίαστους   
07.01.22 , 13:15 Τρόμος για 28χρονη στον Καρέα: «Μου είπε ότι είναι serial killer»
07.01.22 , 21:21 Γέννησε η Ashley Graham
10.01.22 , 15:57 Πώς θα ανοίξουν τα σχολεία στις υπόλοιπες ευρωπαϊκές χώρες
08.01.22 , 15:11 Eπίθεση Πολάκη σε Πλεύρη για τη μητέρα του, με αφορμή ένα PCR test
07.01.22 , 14:31 Πεντανόστιμα λαζάνια με κιμά και ανθότυρο
07.01.22 , 08:44 Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου - Οι τρυφερές ευχές στον σύζυγό της που γιόρταζε
07.01.22 , 21:30 ΗΠΑ: Άνδρας προσπαθεί να πνίξει γυναίκα με κορδόνι σε στάση λεωφορείου
10.01.22 , 14:08 Μαργαρίτα Νικολαϊδη: «Ακόμα κλαίω με τα σχόλια που μου κάνει ο κόσμος»
07.01.22 , 18:31 Κορωνοϊός: Τα κρούσματα των μεταλλάξεων Δέλτα και Όμικρον- Πού εντοπίζονται
10.01.22 , 13:25 Το MasterChef 2022 κάνει πρεμιέρα- Όσα θα δούμε στο πρώτο επεισόδιο
09.01.22 , 15:51 Are you ready? Το MasterChef 2022 ξεκινάει!
07.01.22 , 14:02 Ρωμανός: «Θα πει κάτι ο κ. Τσίπρας για την επίορκη αστυνομικό στα Τρίκαλα;»
10.01.22 , 11:33 Δέσποινα Βανδή: Πήγε στις πρόβες του Βασίλη Μπισμπίκη
08.01.22 , 19:08 Μαυρίκιος Μαυρικίου: Η ευρηματική πρόταση γάμου στην αγαπημένη του
07.01.22 , 11:46 Το μήνυμα της συζύγου του Τζόκοβιτς για την περιπέτειά του στην Αυστραλία
09.01.22 , 13:00 Ερωτικές προβλέψεις εβδομάδας 10/01/2022 – 16/01/2022
07.01.22 , 12:33 Παπακωστοπούλου: «Πήρε χρόνο για να μην είμαι η ξανθιά με τα μπλε μάτια»
07.01.22 , 10:41 Πάνος Σταθακόπουλος: «Δε μετανιώνω που άφησα την Ιερατική Σχολή»
07.01.22 , 08:54 Σταμάτης Γονίδης: «Νιώθω ένοχος για δύο εκτρώσεις που έχουν γίνει»
10.01.22 , 12:34 Masterchef 2022: Απόψε η μεγάλη πρεμιέρα -Η αλλαγή που αποκάλυψαν οι κριτές
09.01.22 , 10:25 Συναγερμός στην Κυψέλη: Άνδρας βγήκε στο μπαλκόνι και άρχισε να πυροβολεί
07.01.22 , 09:05 Florona: Πρώτος θάνατος στο Περού
07.01.22 , 18:31 Οι μυστικοί κώδικες της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ με το προσωπικό της
10.01.22 , 10:52 Αντιδράσεις για το άνοιγμα των σχολείων: Καταλήψεις και διαμαρτυρίες
08.01.22 , 15:32 Self test: Τελευταία μέρα για τους μαθητές - «Υπάρχει απόθεμα για όλους»
09.01.22 , 20:37 Στην Κρήτη η 19χρονη που κάνει τον γύρο του κόσμου με αεροπλάνο
08.01.22 , 13:28 Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς: «Είχε νοσήσει με κορωνoϊό από τον Δεκέμβρη»
09.01.22 , 19:26 Κορωνοϊός: 300 κλίνες Covid του ιδιωτικού τομέα στη μάχη της πανδημίας
09.01.22 , 17:55 Πώς να φορέσεις τη μίνι φούστα φέτος τον χειμώνα
08.01.22 , 19:22 Κορωνοϊός: Σχεδόν 15.000 νέα κρούσματα στην Αττική
07.01.22 , 12:51 Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό ο Αντώνης Σαμαράς
10.01.22 , 14:51 Ηλιούπολη: Τι λέει ο αστυνομικός που κατηγορείται για βιασμό και ομηρία
10.01.22 , 16:20 Απαλλαγή νέων 15 – 29 ετών από τέλη κινητής - καρτοκινητής τηλεφωνίας    
07.01.22 , 11:41 Κορωνοϊός: Δεύτερη ευκαιρία για όσους φοιτητές χάσουν την εξεταστική
07.01.22 , 15:42 Λάρισα: Ελεύθερος με περιοριστικούς όρους ο προϊστάμενος
07.01.22 , 19:05 Νίκος Χαρδαλιάς: Οι τρυφερές ευχές στην κόρη του για τη γιορτή της
10.01.22 , 16:17 Επιστρέφει (;) η μουσική στην εστίαση - Η απάντηση Οικονόμου
07.01.22 , 20:54 Θεοφάνεια: Τούρκος βαπτίστηκε χριστιανός και έπιασε τον σταυρό
10.01.22 , 14:57 Ανοικτό το ενδεχόμενο νέων μέτρων στήριξης μέσα στην εβδομάδα
07.01.22 , 22:04 Ανθρώπινο κρανίο εντοπίστηκε στην Πεντέλη
08.01.22 , 00:00 Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Οι δημόσιες ευχές στον αδερφό της
10.01.22 , 12:06 MasterChef 2022: Τα γέλια, οι φιγούρες των κριτών & ο γλωσσοδέτης
10.01.22 , 17:32 Λ. Χαρίτος: Κήδεψε τον πατέρα του - Στο πλευρό του η Μαρκέλλα Γιαννάτου
09.01.22 , 17:33 Κορωνοίός: Σχεδόν 7.000 νέα κρούσματα στην Αττική
10.01.22 , 14:23 Τίμος Ζαχαράτος: Επέστρεψε στην εκπομπή και ευχαρίστησε τη Δανάη Μπάρκα
10.01.22 , 15:37 Κακοκαιρία «Διομήδης»: Σε κατάστασης έκτακτης ανάγκης η Κάλυμνος
08.01.22 , 20:00 Θεμιστοκλέους: Ανοίγουν 40.000 νέα ραντεβού εμβολιασμού παιδιών
07.01.22 , 11:11 Μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη για την ακρίβεια – Στις 12 τα νέα μέτρα στήριξης
09.01.22 , 11:46 Σιμόν ντε Μποβουάρ: Η ζωή και το έργο της αρχιέρειας του φεμινισμού
10.01.22 , 08:24 Αγρίνιο: Στο νοσοκομείο 14χρονη από υπερβολική κατανάλωση αλκοόλ
09.01.22 , 22:20 Βόλος: Σούπερ γιαγιά 106 ετών έκανε τη δεύτερη δόση του εμβολίου
07.01.22 , 09:31 Η μετάλλαξη Όμικρον δεν είναι ήπια, προειδοποιεί ο ΠΟΥ
10.01.22 , 13:27 Ανεμβολίαστοι υγειονομικοί: Το σχέδιο απόλυσης –Πώς θα αναπληρωθούν τα κενά
10.01.22 , 10:17 Ταξίδια: Τι ισχύει έως τις 24/1 για τους επιβάτες πτήσεων εξωτερικού
10.01.22 , 16:09 Μικρούτσικος κατά Σπυροπούλου: «Δεν της ταιριάζει το πρότζεκτ… τηλεόραση»
08.01.22 , 12:03 Στίβεν Χόκινγκ: Η Google τον τιμάει με ένα βίντεο doodle
10.01.22 , 14:11 Μπουρλά: 'Ετοιμο στα τέλη Μαρτίου νέο εμβόλιο της Pfizer για την Όμικρον
08.01.22 , 17:04 Θεσσαλονίκη: Ανησυχία προκαλεί η αύξηση του ιικού φορτίου των λυμάτων
07.01.22 , 18:38 Πέθανε ο Σίντνεϊ Πουατιέ - Ήταν ο πρώτος Αφροαμερικανός ηθοποιός με Όσκαρ
10.01.22 , 12:38 Crystal Eyes: H πιο hot τάση στο μακιγιάζ για το 2022
08.01.22 , 12:08 Οσομπούκο κοκκινιστό με δαμάσκηνα!
09.01.22 , 21:33 Έρχονται βροχές και καταιγίδες - Σε ποιες περιοχές θα χτυπήσει η κακοκαιρία
07.01.22 , 17:36 Τσιτσιπάς: Εμβολιάστηκε για να παίξει στο Australian Open
07.01.22 , 18:12 Κρούσματα: Πάνω από 10.000 στην Αττική - Τετραψήφιος αριθμός στο Ηράκλειο
07.01.22 , 08:45 Επιδότηση ρεύματος: Ανακοινώνεται νέο πακέτο για νοικοκυριά - επιχειρήσεις
10.01.22 , 08:37 «Κουρεμένα» ενοίκια: Τελευταία ευκαιρία για δηλώσεις σήμερα
09.01.22 , 13:38 Κύπρος: Παραιτήθηκε ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών, Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης
07.01.22 , 17:05 Η πρώτη ανάρτηση του Τζόκοβιτς από το ξενοδοχείο καραντίνας
07.01.22 , 20:18 Β. Ελλάδα: Σε ΜΕΘ τρείς λεχώνες - 11 παιδιά νοσηλεύονται σε κλίνες Covid
10.01.22 , 17:18 Μουτσινάς: Έτσι σχολίασε τον φημολογούμενο γάμο Βανδή - Μπισμπίκη
10.01.22 , 10:52 Σκέρτσος: Οι νέοι εμβολιάστηκαν λόγω freedom και data pass
10.01.22 , 12:19 Έχεις περίοδο; Δες αν πρέπει να κάνεις γυναστική ή όχι!
10.01.22 , 09:39 Το απρόοπτο του Γιώργου Καρτελιά με το αυτοκίνητό του
09.01.22 , 17:12 Πτολεμαΐδα: Γυναίκα θετική στον κορωνοϊό γέννησε υγιέστατο αγοράκι
10.01.22 , 07:53 Πρεμιέρα σήμερα για τις χειμερινές εκπτώσεις - Μέχρι πότε θα διαρκέσουν
07.01.22 , 15:32 Μπολσονάρου: Αμφισβητεί τη χρησιμότητα του εμβολιασμού στα παιδιά 5 έως 11
10.01.22 , 15:16 Λαχταριστή και αφράτη κιμαδόπιτα
08.01.22 , 17:04 Τέσσερα ελαττώματα που μπορείς εύκολα να βελτιώσεις
09.01.22 , 22:50 Λάρισα: 53χρονη κατήγγειλε για ξυλοδαρμό τον εν διαστάσει σύζυγό της
08.01.22 , 12:46 Lancia Aprilia: Το κύκνειο άσμα του Vincenzo Lancia 
07.01.22 , 10:02 Έρχεται αύξηση και στα κόμιστρα του ταξί
07.01.22 , 13:46 Traction: Παρουσιάζει για πρώτη φορά το ημερολόγιο της Pirelli
10.01.22 , 17:56 «Βεβαίως και θα υπερασπιζόμουν τον Φιλιππίδη στο δικαστήριο!»
10.01.22 , 10:41 Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022: «Power of the Dog» και «West Side Story» οι νικητές
10.01.22 , 17:57 Γέννησε η Μάρα Δαρμουσλή!
09.01.22 , 20:31 Πάτρα – Χαλκίδα: Κορωνοπάρτι μέχρι τα ξημερώματα
10.01.22 , 14:02 Σεισμός Φλώρινα: Το ανήσυχο βράδυ των κατοίκων και η επόμενη μέρα
07.01.22 , 18:54 ΟΛΜΕ: Δίωρη στάση εργασίας τη Δευτέρα με το άνοιγμα των σχολείων
08.01.22 , 08:55 Αλλάζει ο καιρός - Έρχονται βροχές, καταιγίδες και πτώση θερμοκρασίας
09.01.22 , 09:00 Δοκιμάζουμε το νέο Suzuki Across 2.5 Plug-in Hybrid 
08.01.22 , 21:35 Ερμιόνη: Νεκρός άνδρας από φωτιά σε σπίτι
07.01.22 , 20:05 Θετικός και ο Ανδρέας Λοβέρδος στον κορωνοϊό 
08.01.22 , 17:43 Απειλές κατά του Πρύτανη του ΑΠΘ
08.01.22 , 17:12 4 aerobic ασκήσεις για τέλεια γραμμή
08.01.22 , 11:17 Σταϊκούρας: «Στόχος χαμηλότερος ΕΝΦΙΑ το 2022» - Τι είπε για επιστρεπτέα
07.01.22 , 16:36 Κορωνοϊός: Ινδός ισχυρίζεται ότι έχει κάνει 11 δόσεις εμβολίου!
07.01.22 , 20:59 Μαίρη Συνατσάκη: «Δεν αντέχεται η φλυαρία των σεξιστών»
07.01.22 , 09:26 Κορωνοϊός: Θετικός ο βουλευτής του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ Νίκος Παππάς
07.01.22 , 19:25 Υπουργείο Υγείας: 1η η Ελλάδα στα διαγνωστικά τεστ στην ΕΕ
09.01.22 , 19:01 Θεσσαλονίκη: Πορεία αντιεμβολιαστών με συνθήματα υπέρ του Τζόκοβιτς
10.01.22 , 13:35 Χρυσή Αυγή: Αποφυλακίζεται ο Νίκος Μίχος
08.01.22 , 18:00 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Το αγαπημένο αυτοκίνητο ενός... 87χρονου
10.01.22 , 17:51 Κορωνοϊός: Αγγίζουν τα 10.000 τα σημερινά κρούσματα στην Αττική
08.01.22 , 22:00 Νιγηρία: Τουλάχιστον 140 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από ενόπλους
07.01.22 , 12:11 Οι χειμερινές εκπτώσεις ξεκινούν στις 10/1 με πολύ μεγάλες προσφορές
10.01.22 , 13:08 Shopping Star: «Εντυπωσιακή σε κοπή πίτας»
10.01.22 , 07:38 Σχολεία: Επιστροφή των μαθητών στα θρανία μετά τις γιορτές - Όλα τα μέτρα
07.01.22 , 16:08 Πλεύρης για ελλείψεις φαρμάκων: Θα έχει λυθεί το θέμα έως τη Δευτέρα
08.01.22 , 23:15 Καζακστάν: Περισσότεροι από 4.400 άνθρωποι έχουν συλληφθεί
09.01.22 , 23:23 ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον 19 νεκροί σε πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε σε κτίριο στη Νέα Υόρκη
07.01.22 , 19:18 «Προσδιόρισε τη σχέση» με τον σύντροφο σου - Μάθε τι είναι και εφάρμοσε το
10.01.22 , 16:59 Moderna: Έρχεται ειδικό εμβόλιο για τη μετάλλαξη Όμικρον
10.01.22 , 15:24 Γιατί οι Έλληνες τροχονόμοι...ζηλεύουν τους Ισπανούς
09.01.22 , 20:27 BMW iX M60: Παίζει μεγάλο παιχνίδι στο Λας Βέγκας
10.01.22 , 16:55 Κορωνοϊός: Φυλάκιση με αναστολή σε γυναίκα που έφτυσε αστυνομικούς
07.01.22 , 17:12 Μακρόν: «Πολίτης σημαίνει καθήκοντα και δικαιώματα»
08.01.22 , 18:24 Κορωνοϊός: Αύξηση 270% των κρουσμάτων παγκοσμίως από τα τέλη Νοεμβρίου
10.01.22 , 15:16 Μητσοτάκης: Τα ανοιχτά σχολεία ο προάγγελος της ανοιχτής κοινωνίας
07.01.22 , 09:00 Jeep: Τι πρέπει να κάνετε όταν οδηγείτε στο χιόνι
07.01.22 , 13:08 Ποιος πρώην άσος του Ολυμπιακού πήγε στην Παρί;
10.01.22 , 18:19 Θεοδωρίδου: Πώς εμβολιάζονται τα παιδιά που έχουν νοσήσει
07.01.22 , 17:24 Ιωάννης Παπαζήσης: Οι ευχές για τη γιορτή του και το δημόσιο «ευχαριστώ»
10.01.22 , 12:48 ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης επιλέγει ανοσία αγέλης και όποιος επιβιώσει
08.01.22 , 17:35 Ανακοίνωσε αναβολή στο Ολυμπιακός - Αστέρας η Super League!
07.01.22 , 14:33 Κορωνοϊός: Την Τετάρτη ξεκινά η επίταξη των γιατρών από Μακεδονία και Θράκη
10.01.22 , 17:33 Πλεύρης: Νέο έντυπο για αιμοδοσία χωρίς σεξουαλικό προσανατολισμό
07.01.22 , 18:08 Γαλλία: Συγκατάθεση και από τους δύο γονείς για εμβολιασμό παιδιών 5 - 11
09.01.22 , 18:00 Nissan Bluebird; Και όμως υπάρχει ηλεκτρικό -Αυτονομία
10.01.22 , 15:51 Οικονόμου: Πάνω από 15.500 τα κρούσματα στο άνοιγμα των σχολείων
07.01.22 , 10:22 Ταραχές στο Καζακστάν: 18 νεκροί, 700 τραυματίες και 2.298 συλλήψεις
09.01.22 , 15:45 Θεοδωρικάκος: Τα κόμματα να πάρουν θέση για τις απειλές στον πρύτανη ΑΠΘ
10.01.22 , 09:00 Volvo: Πρώτος κατασκευαστής αυτοκινήτων με διασύνδεση με Google Assistant
07.01.22 , 10:06 Όμικρον: Κυρίαρχη στην Αττική σε ποσοστό 87%
09.01.22 , 19:38 Παναθηναϊκός: Στεγνό... καθάρισμα από Βόλο με 3-1
07.01.22 , 16:44 Ανοιχτά όλο το 24ωρο τα εμβολιαστικά κέντρα στην Ιταλία
07.01.22 , 14:50 Έδωσε εντολή να ανοίγουν πυρ κατά των διαδηλωτών ο πρόεδρος του Καζακστάν
07.01.22 , 12:50 Volvo: Ποιο είναι το νέο πρόσωπο που θα πρωταγωνιστήσει
10.01.22 , 14:59 Πλημμύρες Μάνδρα: Αναβλήθηκε η δίκη λόγω κρούσματος στο δικαστήριο
10.01.22 , 18:22 Pfizer: Αίτηση στον ΕΜΑ για άδεια κυκλοφορίας του φαρμάκου για τον κορωνοϊό
10.01.22 , 17:40 Ιταλία: Συνελήφθη νοσοκόμος που έκανε πλαστούς εμβολιασμούς
10.01.22 , 18:25 Χωριστή φορολογική δήλωση συζύγων: Όλες οι ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις
07.01.22 , 17:55 Δένδιας στο ΝΑΤΟ: Να καταδικάζεται κάθε ενέργεια κατά εδαφικής ακεραιότητας
07.01.22 , 22:15 FIAT 500: Απόβαση στις Η.Π.Α.
09.01.22 , 18:12 Ένα ακόμα κρούσμα κορωνοϊού στην ΑΕΚ
10.01.22 , 18:24 Γιώργος Καράβας σε Νίκο Μουτσινά: «Δε βάζω ταβάνι στην παρουσίαση»
10.01.22 , 10:47 Καζακστάν: Υπό έλεγχο η κατάσταση επεσήμανε η Επιτροπή Εθνικής Ασφάλειας
10.01.22 , 11:38 «Για το καλό σου», του Pier Lorenzo Pisano, στο θέατρο Altera Pars
07.01.22 , 18:26 ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Μνημείο ανεπάρκειας οι εξαγγελίες για την ακρίβεια στην ενέργεια
10.01.22 , 18:44 Ανάρτηση Μητσοτάκη για τη μείωση τελών κινητής τηλεφωνίας στους νέους 
10.01.22 , 18:45 Ιταλία: Στο νοσοκομείο ο Νταβίντ Σασολί έπειτα από σοβαρή επιπλοκή
10.01.22 , 20:59 MasterChef 2022: Δείτε την εντυπωσιακή έναρξη του διαγωνισμού μαγειρικής!
10.01.22 , 22:56 MasterChef 2022: Άκουσε τα πολυπόθητα «ναι» ο πυροσβέστης Κωνσταντίνος;
10.01.22 , 18:00 Nissan Qashqai: Κορυφαίο στην κατηγορία στο Euro NCAP 2021 
10.01.22 , 22:45 MasterChef 2022: Ο Ηλίας πέρασε στην επόμενη φάση... οριακά!
10.01.22 , 18:58 anagnorisi.emvolio.gov.gr: Πώς δηλώνετε εμβολιασμό που έγινε στο εξωτερικό
10.01.22 , 19:03 Κακοκαιρία «Διομήδης»: Μήνυμα του 112 για επικίνδυνα καιρικά φαινόμενα
10.01.22 , 21:05 MasterChef 2022: Ποια ανατροπή φέρνει στον διαγωνισμό το golden pin;
10.01.22 , 19:13 Δένδιας από Νιγηρία: Γέφυρα συνεργασίας ΕΕ – Αφρικής η Ελλάδα    
10.01.22 , 21:58 MasterChef 2022: Στην επόμενη φάση και ο Νίκος από το Καρπενήσι
10.01.22 , 19:32 ΑΠΘ: Νέα κατάληψη σε χώρο του πανεπιστημίου
10.01.22 , 19:33 Κορωνοϊός: Η Σουηδία παίρνει νέα μέτρα για να αναχαιτίσει την Όμικρον
10.01.22 , 19:23 Κάτια Δανδουλάκη: «Είπα, εγώ δε θα ξανασυνεργαστώ ποτέ με αυτόν!»
10.01.22 , 19:44 Κηφισιά: Συμμορία επιτέθηκε σε ανήλικους - Στο νοσοκομείο 14χρονος
10.01.22 , 23:10 MasterChef 2022: Ο Χρήστος δεν πέρασε - Τι πήγε λάθος στο πιάτο του;
10.01.22 , 19:47 Δίωξη σε Νεοϋορκέζο που απείλησε να σκοτώσει τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ
10.01.22 , 19:52 Πολιτική Προστασία: Σύσκεψη υπό τον Στυλιανίδη για την κακοκαιρία Διομήδης
10.01.22 , 21:45 MasterChef 2022 - Άννα: Τι της είπαν τα παιδιά της όταν δήλωσε συμμετοχή;
10.01.22 , 23:00 FIAT: Ολη η γκάμα της μάρκας εντάσσεται στη σειρά (RED)
10.01.22 , 20:10 Παίδων Πεντέλης: Αντιδράσεις για την απόφαση να σταματήσουν οι εφημερίες
10.01.22 , 20:19 Εισηγήσεις για χαλάρωση μέτρων σε μουσική - γήπεδα και δεύτερες σκέψεις
10.01.22 , 20:21 Ζητά την επιμέλεια των παιδιών της από τον αντιεμβολιαστή σύζυγό της
10.01.22 , 23:30 MasterChef 2022: Διαγωνιζόμενη πέρασε αλλά... δε θέλει να συνεχίσει;
10.01.22 , 22:27 MasterChef 2022 - Νίκος: Ο ερωτικός μετανάστης που ήρθε από το Μιλάνο!
10.01.22 , 20:45 Kορωνοϊός: 21 παιδιά νοσηλεύονται στη Θεσσαλονίκη - 10 είναι μωρά
10.01.22 , 21:25 MasterChef 2022: Πήρε την ποδιά ο Δημήτρης; - Η γνωριμία με τον Κοντιζά
10.01.22 , 21:07 Η μετάλλαξη Όμικρον έχει φέρει τεράστιες ελλείψεις στα φαρμακεία
10.01.22 , 21:13 Κακοκαιρία «Διομήδης»: Στο «ψυγείο» η χώρα - Πότε θα χιονίσει στην Αττική
10.01.22 , 21:42 Υπουργείο Παιδείας: Έκτακτες προσλήψεις για τα κενά λόγω Covid - 19 
10.01.22 , 22:11 Χριστίνα Κοντοβά - Η μικρή Έιντα πήγε πρώτη ημέρα στο σχολείο 
10.01.22 , 22:36 H Κατερίνα Καινούργιου εμβολιάστηκε κατά του κορωνοϊού
10.01.22 , 22:25 Κορωνοϊός: Τι είναι το σύνδρομο MIS-C σε παιδιά που νόσησαν - Τα συμπτώματα
10.01.22 , 23:55 MasterChef 2022: Η παίκτρια που πήρε το golden pin του Σωτήρη Κοντιζά
10.01.22 , 23:29 Βρέθηκε απολιθωμένος «θαλάσσιος δράκος» μήκους 10 μέτρων!
10.01.22 , 23:57 Σουηδία: 16χρονος μαχαίρωσε εκπαιδευτικό και μαθητή μέσα σε σχολείο
08.01.22 , 14:14 Πέπλο Ομίχλης «Εξαφάνισε» Τη Δράμα
08.01.22 , 14:36 Περού: Άγαλμα με τεράστιο φαλλό γίνεται τουριστικό αξιοθέατο
09.01.22 , 15:47 Πάρνηθα: Μαγευτική θέα από ψηλά
10.01.22 , 13:37 Πρώτο κουδούνι για το 2022 - Επιστροφή στα θρανία με self test
10.01.22 , 14:05 Πανηγυρισμοί στη Μελβούρνη για την αθώωση του Τζόκοβιτς σε δικαστήριο
07.01.22 , 14:37 Έκλεισε ο Μύλος των Ξωτικών - Ραντεβού του χρόνου
07.01.22 , 14:57 Αντίο ροχαλητό!
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Η παίκτρια που πήρε το golden pin του
MasterChef 2022: Η Audition Της Ελπίδας
Media
MasterChef 2022: Διαγωνιζόμενη πέρασε αλλά... δε θέλει να συνεχίσει;
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Ο Χρήστος δεν πέρασε - Τι πήγε λάθος
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Άκουσε τα πολυπόθητα «ναι» ο πυροσβέστης Κωνσταντίνος;
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Ο Ηλίας πέρασε στην επόμενη φάση... οριακά!
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022 - Νίκος: Ο ερωτικός μετανάστης που ήρθε από
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Στην επόμενη φάση και ο Νίκος από το
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022 - Άννα: Τι της είπαν τα παιδιά της
MasterChef 2022: Η Audition Του Δημήτρη
Media
MasterChef 2022: Πήρε την ποδιά ο Δημήτρης; - Η γνωριμία
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Ποια ανατροπή φέρνει στον διαγωνισμό το golden pin;
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Δείτε την εντυπωσιακή έναρξη του διαγωνισμού μαγειρικής!
Elif: Τι Θα Γίνει Την Τρίτη 11/01/2022
Media
Elif: Η Ματσιντέ βλέπει τα άσχημα νέα στις εφημερίδες και
MasterChef 2022
Media
Το MasterChef 2022 κάνει πρεμιέρα- Όσα θα δούμε στο πρώτο
Masterchef 2022
Media
Masterchef 2022: Απόψε η μεγάλη πρεμιέρα -Η αλλαγή που αποκάλυψαν
MasterChef 2022
Media
MasterChef 2022: Τα γέλια, οι φιγούρες των κριτών & ο
Προβολή 5 από 15
STAR.GR
Media

Διαφορετική ήταν η φετινή τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, μιας και ήταν προσαρμοσμένη στις συνθήκες της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού.

Η Ένωση Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) φιλοξένησε την 79η ετήσια απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, στο ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια, τιμώντας ταινίες και σειρές που ξεχώρισαν την περασμένη χρονιά.
Από την τελετή έλειπαν το κοινό, οι σταρ, το κόκκινο χαλί, η τηλεοπτική κάλυψη, αλλά και ο Τύπος, ενώ οι νικητές ανακοινώθηκαν μέσα από τα social media.

 


Το Power of the Dog της Τζειν Κάμπιον νίκησε στην κατηγορία καλύτερου δράματος, ενώ το West Side Story σε εκείνη της καλύτερης κωμωδίας ή μιούζικαλ. Στις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε το Succession με τρία βραβεία.

 


Αναλυτικά, οι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:


Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog - Νικητής

 


Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story - Νικητής

 


Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»
Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»
Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»


Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»
Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»
Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos» - Νικήτρια


Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, «Belfast»
Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story» - Νικήτρια
Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»
Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»
Ruth Negga, «Passing»


Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»
Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»
Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»
Will Smith, «King Richard» - Νικητής
Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»


Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don’t Look Up»
Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»
Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick … Boom!» - Νικητής
Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»
Anthony Ramos, «In the Heights»


Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»
Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»
Ciaran Hinds, «Belfast»
Troy Kotsur, «CODA»
Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog» - Νικητής


Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Adam McKay, «Don’t Look Up»
Aaron Sorkin, «Being the Ricardos»


Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, «The French Dispatch»
Germaine Franco, «Encanto»
Jonny Greenwood, «The Power of the Dog»
Alberto Iglesias, «Parallel Mothers»
Hans Zimmer, «Dune» - Νικητής


Best Original Song, Motion Picture
«Be Alive», «King Richard»
«Dos Oruguitas», «Encanto»
«Down to Joy», «Belfast»
«Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]», «Respect»
«No Time to Die», «No Time to Die» - Νικητής


Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto - Νικητής
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon


Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - Νικητής
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers


Best Drama Series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession - Νικητής


BestMusical/Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks - Νικητής
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso


Best Television Motion Picture
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad - Νικητής


Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, «In Treatment»
Jennifer Aniston, «The Morning Show»
Christine Baranski, «The Good Fight»
Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, «Pose» - Νικήτρια


Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, «Succession»
Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»
Billy Porter, «Pose»
Jeremy Strong, «Succession» - Νικητής
Omar Sy, «Lupin»


Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks»
Elle Fanning, «The Great»
Issa Rae, «Insecure»
Tracee Ellis Ross, «black-ish»
Jean Smart, «Hacks» - Νικήτρια


Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Cynthia Erivo, «Genius: Aretha»
Elizabeth Olsen, «Wandavision»
Margaret Qualley, «Maid»
Kate Winslet, «Mare of Easttown» - Νικήτρια


Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Jennifer Coolidge, «The White Lotus»
Kaitlyn Dever, «Dopesick»
Andie MacDowell, «Maid»
Sarah Snook, «Succession» - Νικήτρια
Hannah Waddingham, «Ted Lasso»


Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, «black-ish»
Nicholas Hoult, «The Great”Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building»
Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»
Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso» - Νικητής


Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, «Wandavision»
Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Michael Keaton, «Dopesick» - Νικητής
Ewan McGregor, «Halston»
Tahar Rahim, «The Serpent»


Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, «The Morning Show»
Kieran Culkin, «Succession»
Mark Duplass, «The Morning Show»
Brett Goldstein, «Ted Lasso»
O Yeong-su, «Squid Game» - Νικητής

Δείτε ολόκληρη την εκπομπή «Breakfast@star»

Διαβάστε όλα τα lifestyle νεα, για Celebrities και Media.
Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
ΧΡΥΣΕΣ ΣΦΑΙΡΕΣ 2022
 |
BREAKFAST@STAR
 |
ΧΡΥΣΕΣ ΣΦΑΙΡΕΣ
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μοδα
Σχεσεις
Συνταγες
Εξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top