Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022: «Power of the Dog» και «West Side Story» οι νικητές

Διαφορετική ήταν η φετινή τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, μιας και ήταν προσαρμοσμένη στις συνθήκες της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού.
Η Ένωση Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) φιλοξένησε την 79η ετήσια απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, στο ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια, τιμώντας ταινίες και σειρές που ξεχώρισαν την περασμένη χρονιά.
Από την τελετή έλειπαν το κοινό, οι σταρ, το κόκκινο χαλί, η τηλεοπτική κάλυψη, αλλά και ο Τύπος, ενώ οι νικητές ανακοινώθηκαν μέσα από τα social media.
Το Power of the Dog της Τζειν Κάμπιον νίκησε στην κατηγορία καλύτερου δράματος, ενώ το West Side Story σε εκείνη της καλύτερης κωμωδίας ή μιούζικαλ. Στις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε το Succession με τρία βραβεία.
Congratulations to all of those nominated and all the 79th #GoldenGlobe winners! 👏— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 10, 2022
For a full list of our winners check out our website https://t.co/YNJdDhHQ7L pic.twitter.com/Wwoc0Rw4o1
Αναλυτικά, οι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog - Νικητής
Congratulations to the cast and crew of Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory for their 3 #GoldenGlobe Wins including:— West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) January 10, 2022
•Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
•Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler
•Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose pic.twitter.com/IH8gRx4u8z
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West Side Story - Νικητής
Congratulations to the cast and crew of Steven Spielberg's #WestSideStory for their 3 #GoldenGlobe Wins including:— West Side Story (@WestSideMovie) January 10, 2022
•Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
•Best Actress, Musical or Comedy for Rachel Zegler
•Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose pic.twitter.com/IH8gRx4u8z
Best Director, Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»
Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»
Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»
Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»
Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos» - Νικήτρια
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Caitriona Balfe, «Belfast»
Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story» - Νικήτρια
Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»
Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»
Ruth Negga, «Passing»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»
Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»
Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»
Will Smith, «King Richard» - Νικητής
Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don’t Look Up»
Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»
Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick … Boom!» - Νικητής
Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»
Anthony Ramos, «In the Heights»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»
Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»
Ciaran Hinds, «Belfast»
Troy Kotsur, «CODA»
Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog» - Νικητής
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»
Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής
Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»
Adam McKay, «Don’t Look Up»
Aaron Sorkin, «Being the Ricardos»
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, «The French Dispatch»
Germaine Franco, «Encanto»
Jonny Greenwood, «The Power of the Dog»
Alberto Iglesias, «Parallel Mothers»
Hans Zimmer, «Dune» - Νικητής
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
«Be Alive», «King Richard»
«Dos Oruguitas», «Encanto»
«Down to Joy», «Belfast»
«Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]», «Respect»
«No Time to Die», «No Time to Die» - Νικητής
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Encanto - Νικητής
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car - Νικητής
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Drama Series
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession - Νικητής
BestMusical/Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks - Νικητής
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad - Νικητής
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, «In Treatment»
Jennifer Aniston, «The Morning Show»
Christine Baranski, «The Good Fight»
Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, «Pose» - Νικήτρια
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, «Succession»
Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»
Billy Porter, «Pose»
Jeremy Strong, «Succession» - Νικητής
Omar Sy, «Lupin»
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks»
Elle Fanning, «The Great»
Issa Rae, «Insecure»
Tracee Ellis Ross, «black-ish»
Jean Smart, «Hacks» - Νικήτρια
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Cynthia Erivo, «Genius: Aretha»
Elizabeth Olsen, «Wandavision»
Margaret Qualley, «Maid»
Kate Winslet, «Mare of Easttown» - Νικήτρια
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Jennifer Coolidge, «The White Lotus»
Kaitlyn Dever, «Dopesick»
Andie MacDowell, «Maid»
Sarah Snook, «Succession» - Νικήτρια
Hannah Waddingham, «Ted Lasso»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, «black-ish»
Nicholas Hoult, «The Great”Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building»
Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»
Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso» - Νικητής
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, «Wandavision»
Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From a Marriage»
Michael Keaton, «Dopesick» - Νικητής
Ewan McGregor, «Halston»
Tahar Rahim, «The Serpent»
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Billy Crudup, «The Morning Show»
Kieran Culkin, «Succession»
Mark Duplass, «The Morning Show»
Brett Goldstein, «Ted Lasso»
O Yeong-su, «Squid Game» - Νικητής
Δείτε ολόκληρη την εκπομπή «Breakfast@star»Διαβάστε όλα τα lifestyle νεα, για Celebrities και Media.