Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022: «Power of the Dog» και «West Side Story» οι νικητές

Διαφορετική ήταν η φετινή τελετή απονομής των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, μιας και ήταν προσαρμοσμένη στις συνθήκες της πανδημίας του κορωνοϊού.

Η Ένωση Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) φιλοξένησε την 79η ετήσια απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών, στο ξενοδοχείο Beverly Hilton στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια, τιμώντας ταινίες και σειρές που ξεχώρισαν την περασμένη χρονιά.

Από την τελετή έλειπαν το κοινό, οι σταρ, το κόκκινο χαλί, η τηλεοπτική κάλυψη, αλλά και ο Τύπος, ενώ οι νικητές ανακοινώθηκαν μέσα από τα social media.



Το Power of the Dog της Τζειν Κάμπιον νίκησε στην κατηγορία καλύτερου δράματος, ενώ το West Side Story σε εκείνη της καλύτερης κωμωδίας ή μιούζικαλ. Στις τηλεοπτικές κατηγορίες μεγάλος νικητής αναδείχθηκε το Succession με τρία βραβεία.

Αναλυτικά, οι νικητές σε όλες τις κατηγορίες:



Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog - Νικητής

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story - Νικητής

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»

Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Lost Daughter»

Steven Spielberg, «West Side Story»

Denis Villeneuve, «Dune»



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman, «The Lost Daughter»

Nicole Kidman, «Being the Ricardos» - Νικήτρια



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, «Belfast»

Ariana DeBose, «West Side Story» - Νικήτρια

Kirsten Dunst, «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis, «King Richard»

Ruth Negga, «Passing»



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, «Swan Song»

Javier Bardem, «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch, «The Power of the Dog»

Will Smith, «King Richard» - Νικητής

Denzel Washington, «The Tragedy of Macbeth»



Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, «Don’t Look Up»

Peter Dinklage, «Cyrano»

Andrew Garfield, «Tick, Tick … Boom!» - Νικητής

Cooper Hoffman, «Licorice Pizza»

Anthony Ramos, «In the Heights»



Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, «The Tender Bar»

Jamie Dornan, «Belfast»

Ciaran Hinds, «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur, «CODA»

Kodi Smit-McPhee, «The Power of the Dog» - Νικητής



Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, «Licorice Pizza»

Kenneth Branagh, «Belfast» - Νικητής

Jane Campion, «The Power of the Dog»

Adam McKay, «Don’t Look Up»

Aaron Sorkin, «Being the Ricardos»



Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, «The French Dispatch»

Germaine Franco, «Encanto»

Jonny Greenwood, «The Power of the Dog»

Alberto Iglesias, «Parallel Mothers»

Hans Zimmer, «Dune» - Νικητής



Best Original Song, Motion Picture

«Be Alive», «King Richard»

«Dos Oruguitas», «Encanto»

«Down to Joy», «Belfast»

«Here I Am [Singing My Way Home]», «Respect»

«No Time to Die», «No Time to Die» - Νικητής



Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto - Νικητής

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon



Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car - Νικητής

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers



Best Drama Series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession - Νικητής



BestMusical/Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks - Νικητής

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso



Best Television Motion Picture

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad - Νικητής



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, «In Treatment»

Jennifer Aniston, «The Morning Show»

Christine Baranski, «The Good Fight»

Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, «Pose» - Νικήτρια



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, «Succession»

Lee Jung-jae, «Squid Game»

Billy Porter, «Pose»

Jeremy Strong, «Succession» - Νικητής

Omar Sy, «Lupin»



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, «Hacks»

Elle Fanning, «The Great»

Issa Rae, «Insecure»

Tracee Ellis Ross, «black-ish»

Jean Smart, «Hacks» - Νικήτρια



Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, «Scenes From a Marriage»

Cynthia Erivo, «Genius: Aretha»

Elizabeth Olsen, «Wandavision»

Margaret Qualley, «Maid»

Kate Winslet, «Mare of Easttown» - Νικήτρια



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Jennifer Coolidge, «The White Lotus»

Kaitlyn Dever, «Dopesick»

Andie MacDowell, «Maid»

Sarah Snook, «Succession» - Νικήτρια

Hannah Waddingham, «Ted Lasso»



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, «black-ish»

Nicholas Hoult, «The Great”Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building»

Martin Short, «Only Murders in the Building»

Jason Sudeikis, «Ted Lasso» - Νικητής



Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, «Wandavision»

Oscar Isaac, «Scenes From a Marriage»

Michael Keaton, «Dopesick» - Νικητής

Ewan McGregor, «Halston»

Tahar Rahim, «The Serpent»



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Billy Crudup, «The Morning Show»

Kieran Culkin, «Succession»

Mark Duplass, «The Morning Show»

Brett Goldstein, «Ted Lasso»

O Yeong-su, «Squid Game» - Νικητής

