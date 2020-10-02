Κρίσι Τίγκεν: Η μαμά της αναρτά βίντεο από την αποβολή της και συγκλονίζει

Η σύζυγος του Τζον Λέτζεντ ανακοίνωσε το δυστυχές γεγονός στο Instagram

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
02.10.20, 19:00

Η Κρίσι Τίγκεν, σύζυγος του Τζον Λέτζεντ, δυστυχώς ανακοίνωσε εχθές πως είχε μια αποβολή.

Συγκεκριμένα, το διάσημο μοντέλο δημοσίευσε μια σειρά φωτογραφιών από το νοσοκομείο του Λος άντζελες, όπου υποβλήθη σε πολλές μεταγγίσεις αίματος προκείμενου να σώσει το μωρό, το οποίο θα ήταν το τρίτο παιδί της. Μάλιστα, η Κρίσι Τίγκεν φαίνεται πως βρισκόταν ήδη στο δεύτερο τρίμηνο της εγκυμοσύνης της. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Η μητέρα της, Vilailuck, δημοσίευσε στον δικό της λογαριασμό ένα συγκλονιστικό βίντεο, στο οποίο αγκάλιαζε το άτυχο παιδάκι.

«Η καρδιά μου πονάει. Σ’αγαπώ τόσο πολύ Τζακ», έγραψε η Vilailuck στη λεζάντα του βίντεο, δίπλα σε φωτογραφίες της που κρατάει το παιδί. 
 

Κρίσι Τάιγκεν
Τζον Λέτζεντ
