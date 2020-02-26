Απίστευτη αποκάλυψη από την Duffy: «Με βίασαν και με νάρκωσαν!»

Συγκλονίζει με ανάρτησή της η τραγουδίστρια

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
26.02.20, 23:52
Celebrities

Μια τραγική αποκάλυψη έκανε η Ουαλή τραγουδίστρια Duffy, που πριν από μία δεκαετία βρισκόταν στην κορυφή των charts με επιτυχίες όπως το «Mercy» και το «Stepping Stone».

Οι τελευταίες εμφανίσεις της ποπ σταρ -που είχε επισκεφτεί και τη χώρα μας αφού ήταν κι εδώ ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής-, ήταν στα Brit Awards το 2009 όπου είχε βραβευτεί ως καλύτερη τραγουδίστρια.

Από το 2010 η Duffy εξαφανίστηκε από τον χάρτη χωρίς να έχει γίνει γνωστός ο λόγος… Τουλάχιστον μέχρι πριν από λίγες ώρες και την αποκάλυψη που έκανε η ίδια με ανάρτησή της στο Instagram. 

Το 2009 παρέλαβε το βραβείο της καλύτερης Βρετανής τραγουδίστριας στα Brits /Φωτογραφία AP Images

Στην ανάρτησή που σόκαρε όλον τον πλανήτη η 35χρονη τραγουδίστρια έγραψε:  

«Πολλές φορές σκέφτηκα να γράψω αυτό το μήνυμα. Αν και δεν ξέρω αν είναι η κατάλληλη στιγμή αισθάνομαι μια απελευθέρωση να μιλήσω. Πολλοί αναρωτιέστε τι μου συνέβη, πού εξαφανίστηκα και γιατί. Ένας δημοσιογράφος κατάφερε να με βρει το περασμένο καλοκαίρι και αισθάνθηκα φοβερά που μπόρεσα τελικά να μιλήσω. Η αλήθεια είναι -είμαι καλά τώρα και ασφαλής- ότι βιάστηκα, με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν αιχμάλωτη για κάποιες μέρες. Επιβίωσα και η αποκατάσταση μού πήρε καιρό. Δεν ήθελα να δείξω στον κόσμο τη θλιψη στα μάτια μου (...) Ρώτησα τον εαυτό μου πώς μπορώ να τραγουδήσω από καρδιάς, όταν η καρδιά μου είναι σπασμένη. Και σιγά σιγά επανήλθε. Τις επόμενες εβδομάδες θα ποστάρω μια συνέντευξη… κι αν έχετε ερωτήσεις θα τις απαντήσω (...) Σας ευχαριστώ… Duffy».

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ duffy στις

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Duffy
Stepping Stone
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
26.02.20 , 23:52 Απίστευτη αποκάλυψη από την Duffy: «Με βίασαν και με νάρκωσαν!»
26.02.20 , 23:30 ΗΠΑ: Άγνωστος άνοιξε πυρ κατά πλήθους στο Μιλγουόκι
26.02.20 , 23:25 Άνθιμος Ανανιάδης: Η ανάρτηση για τον θάνατο του «πατέρα» του Κώστα Βουτσά
26.02.20 , 23:07 Μυτιλήνη: Ένταση έξω από το στρατόπεδο Κυριαζή
26.02.20 , 22:22 Κορωνοϊός: Εντοπίστηκαν όσοι ήρθαν σε επαφή με την 38χρονη
26.02.20 , 22:12 Στη Θεσσαλονίκη ο Κικίλιας: Σύσκεψη με Τζιτζικώστα για τον κορωνοϊό
26.02.20 , 21:53 Κοινό μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη - Μπορίσοφ προς Βόρεια Μακεδονία και Αλβανία
26.02.20 , 21:30 MasterChef 4: Δείτε για ποιους μαγείρεψαν οι 20 σεφ!
26.02.20 , 21:26 Κορωνοϊός: Κλειστό για προληπτικούς λόγους σχολείο στη Θεσσαλονίκη
26.02.20 , 21:25 Κορωνοϊός: Μαγαζί στη Μαδρίτη πουλά κρασί... «Coronavinus»
26.02.20 , 21:17 MasterChef 4: Έτσι χωριστηκαν οι δύο ομάδες της εξωτερικής δοκιμασίας!
26.02.20 , 21:14 Στην Ελλάδα το Fiat 500 Hybrid -Αναλυτικά οι τιμές
26.02.20 , 21:11 MasterChef 4: Αυτοί είναι οι αρχηγοί των δύο ομάδων
26.02.20 , 21:07 MasterChef 4: Με αυτοκινητάκι του γκολφ κατέφτασαν οι κριτές!
26.02.20 , 20:47 Θεία 11χρονου: «Ήπιε το φάρμακο, γύρισε το κεφαλάκι του και αυτό ήταν»
26.02.20 , 14:01 Τι είναι ο νέος κοροναϊός και ποια τα συμπτώματα του
26.02.20 , 17:15 Κορωνοϊός: 38χρονη στη Θεσσαλονίκη το πρώτο θετικό κρούσμα του covid-19
23.02.20 , 08:20 Κατέθεσε ο οδηγός της Corvette - «Έπαθα σοκ και για αυτό εξαφανίστηκα»
25.02.20 , 10:44 Κατερίνα Καραβάτου: Η αναπάντεχη παρέμβαση της πεθεράς της στους «Κου Κου»!
24.02.20 , 13:22 Τροχαίο Βουλιαγμένη: Εντοπίστηκε η συνοδηγός στην Corvette
26.02.20 , 15:00 Ράκος η Αλίκη Κατσαβού: «Ο Κώστας δε θα ξεχαστεί»
26.02.20 , 11:33 Κορωνοϊός: Κλείνουν σχολεία, σινεμά, γήπεδα, μέσα μεταφοράς - Όλο το σχέδιο
24.02.20 , 15:27 Τροχαίο Μανωλάδα: Δύο νεκροί- Ο ένας είχε βαπτίσει την κόρη του νωρίτερα
26.02.20 , 09:16 Ραγίζει καρδιές η Αλίκη Κατσαβού: «Σε αποχαιρετώ λατρεμένε μου»
26.02.20 , 07:19 Πέθανε ο Κώστας Βουτσάς
24.02.20 , 16:00 Κορωνοϊός: Toυς 6 έφτασαν οι νεκροί στην Ιταλία - Αυξάνονται τα κρούσματα
26.02.20 , 16:05 Ελένη Μενεγάκη-Μάκης Παντζόπουλος: Πώς γιόρτασαν την 5η επέτειο γάμου τους;
24.02.20 , 18:48 Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Έξαλλη με follower - «Ε9 κάνεις;»
25.02.20 , 13:22 Κορωνοϊός: Τα σενάρια εκτάκτου ανάγκης της κυβέρνησης – Το πιο εφιαλτικό
24.02.20 , 12:18 Τουτουνζή: «Δεν ήθελα να κάνω παιδί, ίσως επειδή έχασα τη μαμά μου στα 12»
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Κώστας Βουτσάς
26.02.20
Celebrities
Ραγίζει καρδιές η Μάρθα Καραγιάννη: «Στο καλό Κωστάκη, θα τον
Κώστας Βουτσάς
26.02.20
Celebrities
Τα κλάματα της αδερφής του Βουτσά: Καλό ταξίδι. Να φιλήσεις
Αλίκη Κατσαβού
26.02.20
Celebrities
Ράκος η Αλίκη Κατσαβού: «Ο Κώστας δε θα ξεχαστεί»
Ελένη Ψυχούλη
26.02.20
Celebrities
Ελένη Ψυχούλη: «Δεν έχω κάνει ποτέ σκηνή ζηλοτυπίας»
Πένυ Αγοραστού
25.02.20
Celebrities
Πένυ Αγοραστού: Τελικά έχει σχέση ή όχι με τον Αργύρη
Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου
25.02.20
Celebrities
Ηλιάδου: Οι ατάκες για τη σχέση της με την Κάτια
Ρούλα Πατεράκη
25.02.20
Celebrities
Ρούλα Πατεράκη: Για ποιο λόγο καταράστηκε μία γυναίκα;
Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου
25.02.20
Celebrities
Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου: «Εγώ ανήκω στο δυναμικό του STAR»
Ιβάν Σβιτάιλο
25.02.20
Celebrities
Ιβάν Σβιτάιλο: «Ξεκινάει ένα άλλο ταξίδι τώρα που έγινα μπαμπάς!»
Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη
24.02.20
Celebrities
Ευρυδίκη Βαλαβάνη: Η σχέση της με τον Βασάλο και το
Katy Perry
22.02.20
Celebrities
Katy Perry: Κατέρρευσε στα γυρίσματα του American Idol
Ο Έλληνας μουσικοσυνθέτης Θοδωρής Ρέγκλης
21.02.20
Celebrities
Αποκλειστικά στο Star ο Έλληνας συνθέτης της ταινίας «Παράσιτα»!
Ελένη Μενεγάκη
21.02.20
Celebrities
Η εξομολόγηση της Ελένης Μενεγάκη: «Όταν χώρισα κλάταρε ο οργανισμός
Elif: Τι Θα Γίνει Τη Δευτέρα 24/02/2020
21.02.20
Celebrities
Elif: Ο Βεϊσέλ σημαδεύει τον Ουμίτ και τον πυροβολεί
Παναγιώτης Μπουγιούρης
21.02.20
Celebrities
Παναγιώτης Μπουγιούρης: «Δύσκολα μια γυναίκα μπορεί να με ξεκλειδώσει!»
Προβολή 5 από 15
Lifestyle
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top