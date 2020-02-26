Απίστευτη αποκάλυψη από την Duffy: «Με βίασαν και με νάρκωσαν!»

Μια τραγική αποκάλυψη έκανε η Ουαλή τραγουδίστρια Duffy, που πριν από μία δεκαετία βρισκόταν στην κορυφή των charts με επιτυχίες όπως το «Mercy» και το «Stepping Stone».
Οι τελευταίες εμφανίσεις της ποπ σταρ -που είχε επισκεφτεί και τη χώρα μας αφού ήταν κι εδώ ιδιαίτερα δημοφιλής-, ήταν στα Brit Awards το 2009 όπου είχε βραβευτεί ως καλύτερη τραγουδίστρια.
Από το 2010 η Duffy εξαφανίστηκε από τον χάρτη χωρίς να έχει γίνει γνωστός ο λόγος… Τουλάχιστον μέχρι πριν από λίγες ώρες και την αποκάλυψη που έκανε η ίδια με ανάρτησή της στο Instagram.
Στην ανάρτησή που σόκαρε όλον τον πλανήτη η 35χρονη τραγουδίστρια έγραψε:
«Πολλές φορές σκέφτηκα να γράψω αυτό το μήνυμα. Αν και δεν ξέρω αν είναι η κατάλληλη στιγμή αισθάνομαι μια απελευθέρωση να μιλήσω. Πολλοί αναρωτιέστε τι μου συνέβη, πού εξαφανίστηκα και γιατί. Ένας δημοσιογράφος κατάφερε να με βρει το περασμένο καλοκαίρι και αισθάνθηκα φοβερά που μπόρεσα τελικά να μιλήσω. Η αλήθεια είναι -είμαι καλά τώρα και ασφαλής- ότι βιάστηκα, με νάρκωσαν και με κράτησαν αιχμάλωτη για κάποιες μέρες. Επιβίωσα και η αποκατάσταση μού πήρε καιρό. Δεν ήθελα να δείξω στον κόσμο τη θλιψη στα μάτια μου (...) Ρώτησα τον εαυτό μου πώς μπορώ να τραγουδήσω από καρδιάς, όταν η καρδιά μου είναι σπασμένη. Και σιγά σιγά επανήλθε. Τις επόμενες εβδομάδες θα ποστάρω μια συνέντευξη… κι αν έχετε ερωτήσεις θα τις απαντήσω (...) Σας ευχαριστώ… Duffy».
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.