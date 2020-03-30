Celebrities: Πώς καταφέρνουν να είναι υπέροχες χωρίς μακιγιάζ;

Οι περισσότερες celebrities μας έχουν συνηθίσει με τις απαστράπτουσες εμφανίσεις τους στο κόκκινο χαλί αλλά και όταν τις πετυχαίνουν τυχαία paparazzi στις εξόδους τους. Καλοντυμένες και φυσικά περιποιημένες με τον καλύτερο τρόπο, δείχνουν πάντα όμορφες και γοητευτικές. Οι μέρες όμως τις καραντίνας, δεν άλλαξαν τις συνήθειες μόνο για εμάς, αλλά και για αυτές, οι οποίες όπως φαίνεται μένουν στο σπίτι και απολαμβάνουν στιγμές χαλάρωσης χωρίς ίχνος μακιγιάζ.
Το χαλαρό, casual look μέσα στο σπίτι είναι τώρα η νέα τους συνήθεια αλλά και το no makeup needed έχει μπει για τα καλά στην καθημερινότητα τους. Φυσικά δεν χάνουν την ευκαιρία να ανεβάζουν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο στα social media, χωρίς μακιγιάζ, τονίζοντας πάντα στους θαυμαστές τους πως η φυσική ομορφιά είναι το καλύτερο και ομορφότερο μακιγιάζ. Η παραμονή μας στο σπίτι, είναι μια καλή ευκαιρία να αφήσουμε το πρόσωπο μας να αναπνεύσει από το συχνό μακιγιάζ, που συνηθίζαμε λόγω των κοινωνικών μας υποχρεώσεων, αλλά είναι και μια πολύ καλή αφορμή να δώσουμε έμφαση στην περιποίηση της επιδερμίδας μας σε βάθος.
Julia Roberts
My incredible friends @beloveapparel are donating $7 from every I Choose Love purchase to @together.rising who are helping children and families facing hunger due to mass school closures. Let’s help each other and small businesses! #ichooselove #beloveapparel #togetherrising
Cindy Crawford:
Salma Hayek:
Proudly wearing my @Bella_Freud jumper in support of the #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign in partnership with with Prince Charles’ @PrincesTrust ✨ Proceeds from all onlines sales throughout March from Bella’s #SheSaid collection will be donated to the The Prince’s Trust to support young women and girls. Bella’s inspiration behind the shirt is that “When a woman speaks it’s good to listen” 💪💕
Ashley Graham
#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty
Eva Mendes
My kid took this. 💜⠀ Just donated to @lafoodbank ⠀ If you’d like to donate, link in my bio. 💜As many of you are, I’m home, trying to prevent the spread. I’m conflicted about what to post while so many are suffering. So please let me know what you guys are wanting right now.⠀ ⠀ Doesn’t feel quite right to do business as usual yet doesn’t feel right to disconnect. Will be reading comments thought the day.⠀ ⠀ Sending so much love. Be safe 💜 love you 💜
Συντάκτης: Κωνσταντίνα Κύρκου
Πηγή:www.allyou.gr