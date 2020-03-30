Celebrities: Πώς καταφέρνουν να είναι υπέροχες χωρίς μακιγιάζ;

No makeup needed days

Μοδα
Eva Mendes

Οι περισσότερες celebrities μας έχουν συνηθίσει με τις απαστράπτουσες εμφανίσεις τους στο κόκκινο χαλί αλλά και όταν τις πετυχαίνουν τυχαία paparazzi στις εξόδους τους. Καλοντυμένες και φυσικά περιποιημένες με τον καλύτερο τρόπο, δείχνουν πάντα όμορφες και γοητευτικές. Οι μέρες όμως τις καραντίνας, δεν άλλαξαν τις συνήθειες μόνο για εμάς, αλλά και για αυτές, οι οποίες όπως φαίνεται μένουν στο σπίτι και απολαμβάνουν στιγμές χαλάρωσης χωρίς ίχνος μακιγιάζ.

Πώς να διατηρήσεις μόνη σου τα φρύδια σου σε καλή κατάσταση

Το χαλαρό, casual look μέσα στο σπίτι είναι τώρα η νέα τους συνήθεια αλλά και το no makeup needed έχει μπει για τα καλά στην καθημερινότητα τους. Φυσικά δεν χάνουν την ευκαιρία να ανεβάζουν φωτογραφίες και βίντεο στα social media, χωρίς μακιγιάζ, τονίζοντας πάντα στους θαυμαστές τους πως η φυσική ομορφιά είναι το καλύτερο και ομορφότερο μακιγιάζ. Η παραμονή μας στο σπίτι, είναι μια καλή ευκαιρία να αφήσουμε το πρόσωπο μας να αναπνεύσει από το συχνό μακιγιάζ, που συνηθίζαμε λόγω των κοινωνικών μας υποχρεώσεων, αλλά είναι και μια πολύ καλή αφορμή να δώσουμε έμφαση στην περιποίηση της επιδερμίδας μας σε βάθος.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) στις

 

 

Julia Roberts

 

 

Cindy Crawford:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rain + Pandemic news = 🐶 cuddles AT HOME.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) στις

Salma Hayek:

 

Ashley Graham

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) στις

Eva Mendes

 

Συντάκτης: Κωνσταντίνα Κύρκου

Πηγή:www.allyou.gr

