Οι Metallica κρατάνε συντροφιά και βοηθούν όσους έχουν ανάγκη

Μία συναυλία με τίτλο "Helping Hands Concert and Auction"που θα προβληθεί ζωντανά από το San Rafael της Καλιφόρνια θα δώσουν οι Metallica.
Aυτή η παράσταση σηματοδοτεί τη δεύτερη συναυλία που ωφελεί το All Within My Hands και θα περιλαμβάνει και μια δημοπρασία με μερικά συλλεκτικά αντικείμενα!
We're coming to you LIVE from HQ! Join us on November 14 at 2PM PST for our first ever worldwide pay-per-view streaming event, all benefitting the @AllWithinMyHandsFoundation! This will be our second benefit concert for #AWMH, and just like the first one, it will be acoustic and accompanied by an auction featuring awesome items and experiences for you to win. All proceeds from ticket sales will help communities in need. We invite all of our fans around the world to join us… you’ll want to tune in for this one! #HelpingHands2020 #MetallicaGivesBack Get Your Ticket ➡️ 2nu.gs/Metallica
Όλο το μέρος των χρημάτων που θα συγκεντρωθούν από αυτήν την εκδήλωση θα διατεθούν άμεσα για να βοηθήσουν κάποιον που έχει ανάγκη.
Η συναυλία θα μεταδοθεί σε live streaming στις 14 Νοεμβρίου.