Οι Metallica κρατάνε συντροφιά και βοηθούν όσους έχουν ανάγκη

Θα τεθούν σε δημοπρασία υπέροχα αντικείμενα

Εξοδος
Metallica

Μία συναυλία με τίτλο  "Helping Hands Concert and Auction"που θα προβληθεί ζωντανά από το San Rafael της Καλιφόρνια θα δώσουν οι Metallica. 

Aυτή η παράσταση σηματοδοτεί τη δεύτερη συναυλία που ωφελεί το All Within My Hands και θα περιλαμβάνει και μια δημοπρασία με μερικά συλλεκτικά αντικείμενα! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Όλο το μέρος  των χρημάτων που θα συγκεντρωθούν  από αυτήν την εκδήλωση θα διατεθούν άμεσα για να βοηθήσουν κάποιον που έχει ανάγκη.

Metallica: Video από το σπίτι με νέα εκτέλεση του “Blackened"   

Η συναυλία θα μεταδοθεί σε live streaming στις 14 Νοεμβρίου.

