Τα πρώτα λόγια του πρίγκιπα Harry μετά το Megxit - To βίντεο που ανέβασε

Τις πρώτες του δηλώσεις μετά το Megxit έκανε ο πρίγκιπας Harry μέσω ενός βίντεο που ανέβασε στο λογαριασμό του Instagram «Sussex Royal».
Σε αυτό αναφέρει ότι η Γερμανία θα φιλοξενήσει τα Invictus Games το 2022. «Η Γερμανία αποτελεί βασικό κομμάτι της οικογένειας των Invictus Games από την αρχή, το 2014, και γνωρίζω ότι θα αποτελέσουν υποδειγματικούς οικοδεσπότες για να αναδείξουν τι κάνουν τα αθλήματα γι’ αυτούς τους εμπνευσμένους άνδρες και γυναίκες στην ανάρρωσή τους. Ελπίζω ότι όλοι στη Γερμανία είναι έτοιμοι για μια θαυμάσια εβδομάδα αθλητισμού», δήλωσε ο πρίγκιπας Harry.
Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames
Τι είναι τα Invictus Games
Τώρα για όσους δε γνωρίζουν τι είναι τα Invictus Games θα πρέπει να σας πληροφορήσουμε ότι τα εν λόγω παιχνίδια ενσαρκώνουν το μαχητικό πνεύμα των τραυματιών πολέμου. Άνδρες και γυναίκες κάνουν μεγάλη προσπάθεια για να επιβιώσουν, τόσο κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα,όσο και μετά τον τραυματισμό τους στο πεδίο της μάχης.
Παραμένει στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο ο πρίγκιπας Harry
Μπορεί η Meghan Markle μαζί με τον μικρό Archie να βρίσκονται ήδη στον Καναδά, αλλά ο πρίγκιπας Harry μέχρι στιγμής δεν είναι ακόμα μαζί τους, σύμφωνα με τα Βρετανικά ΜΜΕ. Αυτό συμβαίνει διότι πρέπει να επιλύσει κάποια ζητήματα που προέκυψαν μετά το Megxit.
