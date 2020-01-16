Τα πρώτα λόγια του πρίγκιπα Harry μετά το Megxit - To βίντεο που ανέβασε

Γιατί δεν έχει φύγει ακόμα από το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο;

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
16.01.20, 09:01
Celebrities

Τις πρώτες του δηλώσεις μετά το Megxit έκανε ο πρίγκιπας Harry μέσω ενός βίντεο που ανέβασε στο λογαριασμό του Instagram «Sussex Royal».

Harry - Meghan: Δε φαντάζεσαι τι ρεκόρ έκαναν στο Instagram μετά το Megxit!

Σε αυτό αναφέρει ότι η Γερμανία θα φιλοξενήσει τα Invictus Games το 2022. «Η Γερμανία αποτελεί βασικό κομμάτι της οικογένειας των Invictus Games από την αρχή, το 2014, και γνωρίζω ότι θα αποτελέσουν υποδειγματικούς οικοδεσπότες για να αναδείξουν τι κάνουν τα αθλήματα γι’ αυτούς τους εμπνευσμένους άνδρες και γυναίκες στην ανάρρωσή τους. Ελπίζω ότι όλοι στη Γερμανία είναι έτοιμοι για μια θαυμάσια εβδομάδα αθλητισμού», δήλωσε ο πρίγκιπας Harry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Τι είναι τα Invictus Games 

Τώρα για όσους δε γνωρίζουν τι είναι τα Invictus Games θα πρέπει να σας πληροφορήσουμε ότι τα εν λόγω παιχνίδια ενσαρκώνουν το μαχητικό πνεύμα των τραυματιών πολέμου. Άνδρες και γυναίκες κάνουν μεγάλη προσπάθεια για να επιβιώσουν, τόσο κατά τη διάρκεια του αγώνα,όσο και μετά τον τραυματισμό τους στο πεδίο της μάχης.

Παραμένει στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο ο πρίγκιπας Harry

Μπορεί η Meghan Markle μαζί με τον μικρό Archie να βρίσκονται ήδη στον  Καναδά, αλλά ο πρίγκιπας Harry μέχρι στιγμής δεν είναι ακόμα μαζί τους, σύμφωνα με τα Βρετανικά ΜΜΕ. Αυτό συμβαίνει διότι πρέπει να επιλύσει κάποια ζητήματα που προέκυψαν μετά το Megxit.

Meghan Markle: Έκανε την πρώτη δημόσια εμφάνιση μετά το… Megxit!

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Πρίγκιπας Harry
Meghan Markle
Megxit
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
16.01.20 , 12:41 Θα συμμετάσχει στη σύνοδο του Βερολίνου ο Χαφτάρ
16.01.20 , 12:40 GNTM: Η βραδινή έξοδος της Ασημίνας με την Άννα και τη Σουζάνα
16.01.20 , 12:33 Τσαβούσογλου: «Υπάρχουν νησιά που δεν έχει καθοριστεί η κυριαρχία τους»
16.01.20 , 12:30 Ντενίση:Τι είπε για την αντικατάστασή της από την Παπακωνσταντίνου στο YFSF
16.01.20 , 12:30 Δεν θα πιστέψετε πόσα αυτοκίνητα πούλησε η Volvo 
16.01.20 , 12:21 Έκπτωση φόρου για τις επιχειρήσεις που είχαν συμβόλαια με Thomas Cook
16.01.20 , 12:20 Celebrities που δηλώνουν vegan!
16.01.20 , 12:12 Κόβεται στο μισό η παρακράτηση στους συνταξιούχους που εργάζονται
16.01.20 , 12:07 Πότε θα δούμε το νέο Seat Leon
16.01.20 , 12:03 Έρχονται καταιγίδες και θυελλώδεις άνεμοι
16.01.20 , 11:56 Έξι δικές σου στιγμές που δεν πρέπει να αφήσεις κανέναν να στις χαλάσει
16.01.20 , 11:55 Μαντώ Γαστεράτου: Η τρυφερή φωτογραφία με τον σύζυγο και τον μπέμπη τους!
16.01.20 , 11:39 Ο Σκουλός για τη βραδιά του τελικού του GNTM: «Όταν ακούς στο αυτί σου...»
16.01.20 , 11:37 Πότε θα γίνει το clasico μεταξύ Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης και Μπαρτσελόνα;
16.01.20 , 11:31 Πατέρας Παναγιώτη - Ραφαήλ: «Πιάνει παιχνίδια και είναι χαρούμενος»
12.01.20 , 19:22 Η Αμαλία Κωστοπούλου μας συστήνει τον… παππούλη της! 
15.01.20 , 11:12 Μενεγάκη-Λάτσιος μαζί για φαγητό: 10 χρόνια μετά το διαζύγιο γελούν ξανά!
13.01.20 , 14:16 Δίκη Τοπαλούδη: Στο νοσοκομείο με ασθενοφόρο η μητέρα της Ελένης
13.01.20 , 20:17 Θεσσαλονίκη: Τρίχρονο αγοράκι παρέλυσε από εμβόλιο ανεμοβλογιάς
13.01.20 , 12:35 Κουκάκι: Αυτή είναι η ανήλικη κόρη του γνωστού ηθοποιού
14.01.20 , 13:16 Κηδεία Χριστίνας Λυκιαρδοπούλου: Θλίψη στο τελευταίο «αντίο»
13.01.20 , 22:40 Ανακοίνωση βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ: Εκτός παλατιού ο Harry και η Meghan Markle!
16.01.20 , 08:00 Πολύ περήφανη η Χαρά Παππά για τον Μπουράκ Χακί - Ο λόγος;
15.01.20 , 15:19 Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: H συνάντηση με τον Θοδωρή Μαραντίνη και η τρυφερή αγκαλιά!
15.01.20 , 13:13 Ελεονώρα Μελέτη: Βόλτα με την κόρη και τη μαμά της!
15.01.20 , 14:58 Πέθανε η φοιτήτρια που ζούσε με 0,20 ευρώ τη μέρα
12.01.20 , 21:53 Αυτό είναι το βίντεο που «καίει» Meghan-Harry - Για ποιο λόγο;
13.01.20 , 11:14 Η Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου στην πασαρέλα κι ο σύντροφός της στο κοινό
15.01.20 , 08:51 Νωρίτερα θα δοθούν οι συντάξεις Φεβρουαρίου
14.01.20 , 08:42 Στο νοσοκομείο ο Πάνος Καλίδης
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Πέγκυ Σταθακοπούλου
16.01.20
Celebrities
Πέγκυ Σταθακοπούλου για πρώην σύζυγο: Είναι μια ισχυρή σχέση ζωής
Αργύρης Πανταζάρας - Έλλη Τρίγγου:
16.01.20
Celebrities
Αργύρης Πανταζάρας - Έλλη Τρίγγου: Τα «καυτά» φιλιά του πρώην
Χρήστος Φερεντίνος
15.01.20
Celebrities
Χρήστος Φερεντίνος: Τα on air σχόλια για τις φάρσες του
Χάρης Ρώμας
15.01.20
Celebrities
Ρώμας: «Πριν 5 χρόνια επέστρεψα στην τηλεόραση και κανείς δε
Ρένια Λουιζίδου
14.01.20
Celebrities
Ρένια Λουιζίδου: Το ασυνήθιστο δώρο για τα γυρίσματα του «Καφέ
Χαρά Παππά
13.01.20
Celebrities
Χαρά Παππά: Κουμπάρες στον γάμο της θα είναι δύο πρώην
Κρατερός Κατσούλης
13.01.20
Celebrities
Σκληρή κριτική από τον Κατσούλη: «Εγώ προσωπικά λυπάμαι...»
Μανώλης Σαρρής
13.01.20
Celebrities
Μανώλης Σαρρής: Χώρισε ο νικητής του MasterChef 3
Κέισι Μίζιου
13.01.20
Celebrities
GNTM: Κι άλλη πρώην παίκτρια θα ντυθεί νυφούλα;
Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου
13.01.20
Celebrities
Η Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου στην πασαρέλα κι ο σύντροφός της
Κατερίνα Γερονικολού
13.01.20
Celebrities
Η Κατερίνα Γερονικολού δηλώνει ακαμάτρα: «Τρώμε ό,τι βρούμε!»
Meghan-Harry
12.01.20
Celebrities
Αυτό είναι το βίντεο που «καίει» Meghan-Harry - Για ποιο
Μπρόγιερ
11.01.20
Celebrities
Στο νοσοκομείο η Μαργαρίτα Μπρόγιερ - Δεν πήγε στην κηδεία
Στεφάνι στην κηδεία της Έρρικας Μπρόγιερ
11.01.20
Celebrities
Σε κλίμα οδύνης η κηδεία της Έρρικας Μπρόγιερ
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου
10.01.20
Celebrities
Ούρλιαξε στον «αέρα» η Κατερίνα Καραβάτου - Η φάρσα που
Προβολή 5 από 15
Lifestyle
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top