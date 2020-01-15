Harry - Meghan: Δε φαντάζεσαι τι ρεκόρ έκαναν στο Instagram μετά το Megxit!

Ασύλληπτο το νούμερο των followers

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
15.01.20, 16:49
Celebrities

Ήταν 2 Απριλίου του 2019 όταν ο Δούκας και η Δούκισσα του Sussex, Πρίγκιπας Harry και Meghan Markle, αποφάσισαν να δημιουργήσουν τον δικό τους επίσημο λογαριασμό στο Instagram, με username ‘’Sussex Royal’’, προκειμένου να διαφοροποιηθούν από τους Cambridges, William και Kate, και να προωθήσουν τις δικές τους φιλανθρωπικές ενέργειες.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

Ανακοίνωση βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ: Εκτός παλατιού ο Harry και η Meghan Markle!

Την ημέρα εκείνη μέσα σε 5 ώρες και 45’ το account τους, συγκέντρωσε ένα εκατομμύριο followers, σπάζοντας όλα τα ρεκόρ, κάνοντας Harry και Meghan να μπουν στο βιβλίο Guinness!

Ωστόσο, η Jennifer Aniston, κατάφερε να ξεπεράσει το ρεκόρ τους, μέσα σε 5 ώρες και 15’ από την δημιουργία του δικού της Instagram account, χωρίς όμως αυτό να σημαίνει πως οι Sussexes έχασαν τη θέση τους στο βιβλίο των παγκόσμιων ρεκόρ.

Jennifer Aniston: Έφτιαξε Instagram και έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ!

Λίγες ώρες πριν το Megxit, το  ‘’Sussex Royal’’ είχε φτάσει τα 10 εκατομμύρια followers, ενώ μετά την ανακοίνωση- βόμβα άλλα 7 εκατομμύρια ακολούθων ήρθαν να προστεθούν στον λογαριασμό τους έτσι… απλά!


 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
πρίγκιπας Harry
Meghan Markle
followers
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
15.01.20 , 18:13 Πολύ περήφανη η Χαρά Παππά για τον Μπουράκ Χακί - Ο λόγος;
15.01.20 , 18:13 Βρέθηκε ζωντανή μετά από 18ώρες θαμμένη στο χιόνι
15.01.20 , 18:01 Τσαβούσογλου: Η Τουρκία θέλει συμφωνία με την Ελλάδα, όπως με τη Λιβύη!
15.01.20 , 17:57 Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο: Το baby shower λίγο πριν γίνει μπαμπάς!
15.01.20 , 17:49 Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Μαγειρεύει... παστίτσιο με τον 7χρονο γιο της
15.01.20 , 17:46 Κάιρο: Στο τουρκικό πρακτορείο Anadolu εισέβαλε η αστυνομία
15.01.20 , 17:44 Εξιχνιάστηκε ληστεία με λεία κοσμήματα αξίας 1.000.000 ευρώ
15.01.20 , 17:37 Γεωργούλης για το reality: Δεν υπάρχει ασυμβίβαστο για τον ευρωβουλευτή
15.01.20 , 17:37 Σπάνια εμφάνιση για τη Νάντια Μουρούζη - Επέστρεψε από το Παρίσι
15.01.20 , 17:29 Θέλεις να ζήσεις περισσότερο; Aυτό το ρόφημα θα σε βοηθήσει
15.01.20 , 17:18 Αλβανία: Aπέλασε δύο Ιρανούς διπλωμάτες - Νέο «επεισόδιο»​ με το Ιράν
15.01.20 , 17:11 Έφυγε από τη ζωή γνωστός επιχειρηματίας θρυλικού ζαχαροπλαστείου
15.01.20 , 17:05 Ορκίστηκε Υπουργός Μεταναστευτικής Πολιτικής ο Μηταράκης
15.01.20 , 16:53 Αποκάλυψη: «Ο Άγγελος ζει με τον Λάτσιο και τα κορίτσια με τη Μενεγάκη»
15.01.20 , 16:49 Harry - Meghan: Δε φαντάζεσαι τι ρεκόρ έκαναν στο Instagram μετά το Megxit!
12.01.20 , 19:22 Η Αμαλία Κωστοπούλου μας συστήνει τον… παππούλη της! 
13.01.20 , 14:16 Δίκη Τοπαλούδη: Στο νοσοκομείο με ασθενοφόρο η μητέρα της Ελένης
15.01.20 , 11:12 Μενεγάκη-Λάτσιος μαζί για φαγητό: 10 χρόνια μετά το διαζύγιο γελούν ξανά!
12.01.20 , 08:10 Δείτε τη βίλα της Έφης Σαρρή - Αποκάλυψε το πραγματικό της επώνυμο!
13.01.20 , 20:17 Θεσσαλονίκη: Τρίχρονο αγοράκι παρέλυσε από εμβόλιο ανεμοβλογιάς
13.01.20 , 12:35 Κουκάκι: Αυτή είναι η ανήλικη κόρη του γνωστού ηθοποιού
11.01.20 , 19:07 Ιωάννα Τριανταφυλλίδου: Άλλαξε επίθετο για χάρη της διεθνούς καριέρας!
13.01.20 , 22:40 Ανακοίνωση βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ: Εκτός παλατιού ο Harry και η Meghan Markle!
14.01.20 , 13:16 Κηδεία Χριστίνας Λυκιαρδοπούλου: Θλίψη στο τελευταίο «αντίο»
12.01.20 , 21:53 Αυτό είναι το βίντεο που «καίει» Meghan-Harry - Για ποιο λόγο;
13.01.20 , 11:14 Η Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου στην πασαρέλα κι ο σύντροφός της στο κοινό
14.01.20 , 09:27 Γωγώ Γαρυφάλλου: Έγινε μαμά για πρώτη φορά!
14.01.20 , 08:42 Στο νοσοκομείο ο Πάνος Καλίδης
13.01.20 , 16:17 Χαρά Παππά: Κουμπάρες στον γάμο της θα είναι δύο πρώην παίκτριες του GNTM
14.01.20 , 15:43 Αυτοκτονία στο ΑΠΘ: Νεκρός καθηγητής στο γραφείο του
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Χρήστος Φερεντίνος
15.01.20
Celebrities
Χρήστος Φερεντίνος: Τα on air σχόλια για τις φάρσες του
Χάρης Ρώμας
15.01.20
Celebrities
Ρώμας: «Πριν 5 χρόνια επέστρεψα στην τηλεόραση και κανείς δε
Ρένια Λουιζίδου
14.01.20
Celebrities
Ρένια Λουιζίδου: Το ασυνήθιστο δώρο για τα γυρίσματα του «Καφέ
Χαρά Παππά
13.01.20
Celebrities
Χαρά Παππά: Κουμπάρες στον γάμο της θα είναι δύο πρώην
Κρατερός Κατσούλης
13.01.20
Celebrities
Σκληρή κριτική από τον Κατσούλη: «Εγώ προσωπικά λυπάμαι...»
Μανώλης Σαρρής
13.01.20
Celebrities
Μανώλης Σαρρής: Χώρισε ο νικητής του MasterChef 3
Κέισι Μίζιου
13.01.20
Celebrities
GNTM: Κι άλλη πρώην παίκτρια θα ντυθεί νυφούλα;
Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου
13.01.20
Celebrities
Η Άννα Μαρία Ηλιάδου στην πασαρέλα κι ο σύντροφός της
Κατερίνα Γερονικολού
13.01.20
Celebrities
Η Κατερίνα Γερονικολού δηλώνει ακαμάτρα: «Τρώμε ό,τι βρούμε!»
Meghan-Harry
12.01.20
Celebrities
Αυτό είναι το βίντεο που «καίει» Meghan-Harry - Για ποιο
Μπρόγιερ
11.01.20
Celebrities
Στο νοσοκομείο η Μαργαρίτα Μπρόγιερ - Δεν πήγε στην κηδεία
Στεφάνι στην κηδεία της Έρρικας Μπρόγιερ
11.01.20
Celebrities
Σε κλίμα οδύνης η κηδεία της Έρρικας Μπρόγιερ
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου
10.01.20
Celebrities
Ούρλιαξε στον «αέρα» η Κατερίνα Καραβάτου - Η φάρσα που
Κομμάτα-Σαμαράς
10.01.20
Celebrities
Η Κωνσταντίνα Κομμάτα επιβεβαίωσε την πρόταση γάμου του Γιώργου Σαμαρά
Νίκος Πολυδερόπουλος
09.01.20
Celebrities
Νίκος Πολυδερόπουλος: «Είχα πρόταση από τις "Άγριες Μέλισσες" αλλά…»
Προβολή 5 από 15
Lifestyle
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top