Θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό η Pink και ο γιος της

Όσα έγραψε η ίδια στο Instagram

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities

Η Pink ανακοίνωσε μέσω του λογαριασμού της στο Instagram πως η ίδια και ο τρίχρονος γιος της Jameson βρέθηκαν θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό.

Η 40χρονη τραγουδίστρια αποκάλυψε ότι τόσο η ίδια, όσο και ο γιος της εμφάνισαν συμπτώματα του κορωνοϊού και αμέσως έκαναν το τεστ, που βγήκε θετικό και για τους δύο.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη P!NK (@pink) στις

 

«Πριν από δύο εβδομάδες ο γιος μου Jameson και εγώ είχαμε τα συμπτώματα του COVID-19. Ευτυχώς, ο γιατρός μας είχε πρόσβαση σε τεστ, τα κάναμε και βγήκαμε θετικοί» έγραψε και συνέχισε:

«Η ασθένεια είναι σοβαρή και είναι αληθινή. Μπορεί να χτυπήσει τους νέους και τους μεγαλύτερους. (...) Η οικογένειά μου βρίσκεται σε απομόνωση στο σπίτι και εμείς για δύο εβδομάδες υπό τις οδηγίες του γιατρού μας. Πριν από λίγες ημέρες κάναμε εκ νέου το τεστ και είμαστε αρνητικοί».

Η Pink ευχαρίστησε τους γιατρούς και νοσηλευτές τους οποίους αποκάλεσε «ήρωες» και ανακοίνωσε πως δωρίζει 500.000 δολάρια στο Ταμείο Κρίσης για τον COVID 19 του Λος Αντζελες και 500.000 δολάρια σε αντίστοιχη πρωτοβουλία του Πανεπιστημιακού νοσοκομείου Temple στην Φιλαδέλφεια, όπου εργάστηκε η μητέρα της, Τζούντι Μουρ, για 18 χρόνια.
 

Pink
Pink κορωνοϊός
Pink κορονοϊός
