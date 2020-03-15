Πασίγνωστη ηθοποιός έκανε test για κορωνοϊό και περιμένει τα αποτελέσματα

Με τον σύζυγό της αποφάσισαν να χωριστούν

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
15.03.20 , 23:00 Κορωνοϊός: Τι ζήτησε ο Μητσοτάκης από τον Ιερώνυμο για τις εκκλησίες
15.03.20 , 22:37 Προσωρινή αναστολή επιλεγμένων δρομολογίων από την ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ λόγω κορωνοϊού
15.03.20 , 22:16 Κορωνοϊός: Τι είπε στο STAR o ταξιτζής που μετέφερε τον άτυχο 53χρονο
15.03.20 , 22:03 ΕΦΚΑ και ΟΑΕΔ: Θα λειτουργούν ψηφιακά οι υπηρεσίες!
15.03.20 , 21:57 Τα μέτρα της Ford για τον κορονοϊό
15.03.20 , 21:31 Κορωνοϊός: Όλη η Αθήνα βγήκε στα μπαλκόνια και χειροκρότησε
15.03.20 , 21:10 Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη-Τσίπρα με βιντεοκλήση για τον κορωνοϊό!
15.03.20 , 21:07 Σακελλαροπούλου για κορωνοϊό: «Είμαι δίπλα σας»
15.03.20 , 21:00 Κορωνοϊός: Πώς είναι όσοι νόσησαν και θεραπεύτηκαν;
15.03.20 , 20:50 Η Τεχνόπολη Δήμου Αθηναίων ανοιχτή και προσβάσιμη μέσω διαδικτύου
15.03.20 , 20:45 Κορωνοϊός: Δείτε τα νέα μέτρα για επιχειρήσεις και «θωράκιση» της χώρας!
15.03.20 , 20:30 Πασίγνωστη ηθοποιός έκανε test για κορωνοϊό και περιμένει τα αποτελέσματα
15.03.20 , 20:27 Καστοριά: Τι ζητούν μετά τον θάνατο του 53χρονου από κορωνοϊό
15.03.20 , 20:00 Γνωστό μοντέλο είναι ξανά έγκυος
15.03.20 , 19:24 Κορωνοϊός: Τι να κάνουμε με ρούχα, παπούτσια και πού δεν ακουμπάμε!
14.03.20 , 16:39 Προσοχή: Μεγάλη εστία μικροβίων τα κινητά- Πώς να τα απολυμάνετε σωστά
12.03.20 , 09:52 Χριστίνα Μπόμπα: Πώς κόλλησε κορωνοϊό;
12.03.20 , 13:50 Φαίη Σκορδά-Νίκος Ηλιόπουλος: Έτοιμοι για το επόμενο βήμα στη σχέση τους!
12.03.20 , 16:59 Κορωνοϊός - Άγγελος Λάτσιος: Η αντίδρασή του στο μήνυμα από το «112»
13.03.20 , 10:02 Πώς το απλό σαπούνι «σκοτώνει» τον κορωνοϊό
13.03.20 , 10:32 Αυτή είναι η μοναδική χώρα στην Ευρώπη χωρίς κρούσμα κορωνοϊού
12.03.20 , 21:01 Όσα δεν ξέρετε για τον κορωνοϊό- Τι δεν πρέπει να κάνετε ως μέτρο πρόληψης!
12.03.20 , 17:57 «Ντροπή!»: Εκνευρισμένη η Χριστίνα Μπόμπα με αναληθές δημοσίευμα
12.03.20 , 13:38 Γωγώ Γαρυφάλλου: Χώρισε έναν μήνα μετά τη γέννηση της κόρης της!
12.03.20 , 20:13 Τσιόδρας: 18 νέα κρούσματα κορωνοϊού - Αυξήθηκαν στα 117 συνολικά
14.03.20 , 14:54 Νέα μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό: Μειώνεται ο αριθμός πελατών στα σούπερ μάρκετ
12.03.20 , 15:10 Κορωνοϊός: Πρώτα επιβεβαιωμένα κρούσματα σε ΕΡΤ και Καθημερινή
11.03.20 , 23:39 Με κορωνοϊό η Χριστίνα Μπόμπα - Το δημόσιο μήνυμά της!
15.03.20 , 10:52 Κορωνοϊός: Σε καραντίνα η Αφροδίτη Γραμμέλη μετά την ανακοίνωση της Σκορδά
12.03.20 , 12:19 Covid-19: Πότε αναμένεται να τελειώσει η παγκόσμια πανδημία
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Χρύσπα
Celebrities
Χρύσπα: «Δε θα ήμουν αρνητική σε μια τηλεοπτική πρόταση» 
Διάσημοι Έλληνες
Celebrities
«Μένουμε Σπίτι»: Έλληνες celebrities αποφάσισαν να περιοριστούν στο σπίτι
Άγγελος Λάτσιος
Celebrities
Κορωνοϊός - Άγγελος Λάτσιος: Η αντίδρασή του στο μήνυμα από
Gerard Butler
Celebrities
Gerard Butler: «Είμαι Έλληνας στην καρδιά»!
Άννα Βίσση
Celebrities
Άννα Βίσση - ΜΕΛISSES: Αναστέλλουν τις εμφανίσεις τους, λόγω κορωνοϊού
Rita Wilson - Tom Hanks
Celebrities
Θετικοί στον κορωνοϊό ο Tom Hanks και η Rita Wilson
Ευαγγελία Μουμούρη
Celebrities
Οι «Κου Κου» πήγαν τον Κουτσόπουλο στη Μουμούρη για να
Daniel Craig
Celebrities
Daniel Craig: Ποζάρει ημίγυμνος στα 52 του
Γιώργος Ηλιόπουλος
Celebrities
Ηλιόπουλος- «Άγριες Μέλισσες»: Η ξεχωριστή στιγμή στα γυρίσματα
Χατζίδου-Παύλου
Celebrities
Ελένη Χατζίδου: «Είναι νωρίς για δεύτερο παιδάκι… Λες; Να το
Αντώνης Κανάκης
Celebrities
Σπάνια εξομολόγηση του Κανάκη για τη σύντροφό του: «Είναι θαυμάσιο
Λεωνίδας Κουτσόπουλος
Celebrities
Λεωνίδας Κουτσόπουλος: Διαψεύδει τα δημοσιεύματα που τον θέλουν ερωτευμένο
Ηλίας Κόζας
Celebrities
Έλληνας τραγουδιστής έγινε για δεύτερη φορά μπαμπάς!
Ράπερ FY
Celebrities
Ράπερ FY: «Όπου κι αν πάω οι θαυμάστριες μου πετάνε
Πάνος Ιωαννίδης
Celebrities
Ιωαννίδης: «Έκανα προληπτικά εξετάσεις για τον κορωνοϊό και ήταν αρνητικές»
Προβολή 5 από 15
Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Χάιντι Κλουμ

Πώς εδώ και μία εβδομάδα νιώθει άρρωστη αποκάλυψε στους followers της στα social media η Χάιντι Κλουμ. Η Γερμανίδα ηθοποιός νιώθει έντονη ανησυχία γι’ αυτό και έκανε test για τον κορωνοϊό.

Στην ίδια διαδικασία υποβλήθηκε και ο σύζυγός της, Τom Kaulitz, ο οποίος έλειπε σε περιοδεία και ήρθε σε επαφή με πολλούς ανθρώπους.

Φαίη Σκορδά: Διαγνώστηκε με κορωνοϊό!

Αυτός είναι και ο λόγος που αμφότεροι αποφάσισαν να χωριστούν για λίγο, όπως τόνισε η Χάιντι.

Η ίδια ανάρτησε στο Instagram της μία φωτογραφία που δείχνει τους δυο τους ενώ ανάμεσά τους είναι ένα τζάμι που τους χωρίζει.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. 🥰😷✌🏻🧼❤️ #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) στις

 

«Όπως πολλοί από εσάς νιώθω άρρωστη εδώ και μια εβδομάδα και δυστυχώς και ο σύζυγός μου που γύρισε από το τουρ του εδω και δυο μέρες νιώθει και εκείνος άρρωστος. Για αυτό το λόγο μένουμε χωριστά, περιμένοντας τα αποτελέσματα του τεστ για τον κορονοϊό τα οποία καταφέραμε να κάνουμε σήμερα. Μένουμε καραντίνα έτσι ώστε να είναι όλοι γύρω μας ασφαλείς»! 
 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Xάιντι Κλουμ
κορωνοϊός
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top