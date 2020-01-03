Πέθανε την Πρωτοχρονιά γνωστή τραγουδίστρια της ραπ - Ήταν μόλις 21 ετών!

Τα αίτια ακόμα δεν έχουν γίνει γνωστά

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
03.01.20, 19:21
Celebrities
Αμερικανίδα Ράπερ

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ανήμερα της Πρωτοχρονιάς και σε ηλικία μόλις 21 ετών η γνωστή Αμερικανίδα ράπερ Lexii Alijai.

Την είδηση του θανάτου της έκανε γνωστή η οικογένεια της κοπέλας μέσω των social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

GORGEOUS 😍 #lexiialijai #lexiigang

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Lexii Alijai Fanpage (@lexii.alijai) στις

Η Alexis Alijai Lynch, όπως ήταν το πλήρες όνομά της, καταγόταν από τη Μινεσότα και κυκλοφορήσει το πρώτο της mixtape σε ηλικία 16 ετών.

Η συνάδερφος της γνωστής ράπερ, Kehlani που είχαν συνεργαστεί στο παρελθόν, έγραψε στον προσωπικό της λογαριασμό στο Instagram: «Νιώθω άρρωστη. Είμαι τόσο θυμωμένη. Νιώθω μπερδεμένη και η καρδιά μου έχει σπάσει. Δεν ξέρω γιατί συνέβη αυτό…»

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate... my lil fuckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. fuck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kehlani🧿 (@kehlani) στις

Τα αίτια του θανάτου της γνωστής Αμερικανίδας ράπερ δεν έχουν γίνει ακόμη γνωστά.

Lexii Alijai
Αμερικανίδα Ράπερ
Kehlani
