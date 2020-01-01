Αυτή η μπλούζα θα φορεθεί πολύ το 2020

Είναι γεγονός πως πολλές από τις κυριότερες και πιο hot τάσεις στην μόδα τις δημιουργεί, πλέον, το Instagram αλλά και οι fashion bloggers ή οι celebrities. Τον τελευταίο καιρό συναντούμε πολύ συχνά την συγκεκριμένη μπλούζα τόσο σε fashion accounts αλλά και σε catwalks για τον χειμώνα 2020. Είναι γνωστή ως sleeveless turtleneck, δηλαδή ζιβάγκο χωρίς μανίκια. Συνήθως μάλλινο.
Είναι πολύ chic, αναδεικνύει πολύ όμορφα τα χέρια και ταιριάζει εκπληκτικά με ψηλόμεσα office παντελόνια. Κάτι μας λέει πως η συγκεκριμένη μπλούζα θα είναι ένα από τα απαραίτητα fashion κομμάτια για τους χειμερινούς μήνες που έρχονται.
Its all about the second life! Farfetch Second Life is a new initiative that gives your designer bags a second lease of life in exchange for credit to fund future purchases on Farfetch. Its quick and sustainable. I’ve collaborate with @farfetch to to show you how fun and easy this process can be. All you need to do is send your bag to Farfetch and they will sort it out for you and give you store credit which allows you to buy anything you want! #withFARFETCH #positivelyfarfetch @farfetch [AD]
Συντάκτης: Τόνια Τζαφέρη
Πηγή: allyou.gr