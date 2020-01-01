Αυτή η μπλούζα θα φορεθεί πολύ το 2020

Sleeveless turtleneck και ξερό ψωμί!

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
01.01.20, 14:03
Πηγή: allyou.gr
κοπέλα

Είναι γεγονός πως πολλές από τις κυριότερες και πιο hot τάσεις στην μόδα τις δημιουργεί, πλέον, το Instagram αλλά και οι fashion bloggers ή οι celebrities. Τον τελευταίο καιρό συναντούμε πολύ συχνά την συγκεκριμένη μπλούζα τόσο σε fashion accounts αλλά και σε catwalks για τον χειμώνα 2020. Είναι γνωστή ως sleeveless turtleneck, δηλαδή ζιβάγκο χωρίς μανίκια. Συνήθως μάλλινο.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🐍🕊

A post shared by aylin koenig (@aylin_koenig) on

 

Είναι πολύ chic, αναδεικνύει πολύ όμορφα τα χέρια και ταιριάζει εκπληκτικά με ψηλόμεσα office παντελόνια. Κάτι μας λέει πως η συγκεκριμένη μπλούζα θα είναι ένα από τα απαραίτητα fashion κομμάτια για τους χειμερινούς μήνες που έρχονται.

 

 

 

 

Συντάκτης: Τόνια Τζαφέρη
Πηγή: allyou.gr
 

τάση της μόδας
ζιβάγκο
