Όσκαρ 2023: Αυτές είναι οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες

Θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες

Πηγή: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Όσκαρ 2023: Αυτές Είναι Οι Φετινές Υποψηφιότητες

Ανακοινώθηκε επισήμως η αναλυτική λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία Oscar. Η 95η απονομή των διάσημων βραβείων θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.

Παρουσιαστής θα είναι για τρίτη φορά ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία είναι:

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes
And The Beauty And The Blooshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate

Διεθνούς Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
Close – Βέλγιο
EO – Πολωνία
The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale

Σκηνογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Οπτικών Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – AfterSun
Bill Nighy – Living

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Cate Blanchett – Tar
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Σκηνοθεσίας

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

