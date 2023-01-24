Όσκαρ 2023: Αυτές είναι οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες

Ανακοινώθηκε επισήμως η αναλυτική λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία Oscar. Η 95η απονομή των διάσημων βραβείων θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.

Παρουσιαστής θα είναι για τρίτη φορά ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία είναι:

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Διεθνούς Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Σκηνογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Οπτικών Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – AfterSun

Bill Nighy – Living

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Σκηνοθεσίας

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking