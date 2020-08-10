Διάσημος ηθοποιός έγινε παππούς για πρώτη φορά

Το πρώτο του εγγόνι απέκτησε πριν από λίγες ώρες ο Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, καθώς η 30χροη κόρη του Κάθριν έγινε για πρώτη φορά μαμά, φέρνοντας στον κόσμο ένα υγιέστατο κοριτσάκι σε νοσοκομείο της Σάντα Μόνικα των ΗΠΑ.
Η Λίλα Μαρία, αυτό είναι το όνομα που θα πάρει νεογέννητη, είναι το πρώτο παιδί της Κάθριν Σβαρτσενέγκερ.
Ο σύζυγός της, γνωστός ηθοποιός Κρις Πρατ, έχει έναν ακόμη γιο, τον 7χρονο Τζακ από τον προηγούμενο γάμο του.
Ο 41χρονος ηθοποιός μοιράστηκε τα χαρούμενα νέα για τη γέννηση της κόρης του στο instagram.
We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.