Διάσημος ηθοποιός έγινε παππούς για πρώτη φορά

Η κόρη του έφερε στον κόσμο ένα υγιέστατο κοριτσάκι

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
10.08.20 , 22:55 Ναταλία Γερμανού-Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Οι παιδικές τσιρίδες και το twitter!
10.08.20 , 22:49 Καλλιθέα: Άνδρας επιτέθηκε σε γυναίκα με τσεκούρι και την τραυμάτισε
10.08.20 , 22:18 Εύβοια: «Πήρα δύναμη από το παιδί και συνέχισα τις διασώσεις»
10.08.20 , 22:16 Διάσημος ηθοποιός έγινε παππούς για πρώτη φορά
10.08.20 , 22:16 Τουρκική προπαγάνδα: Φώτο του Oruc Reis να συνοδεύεται από πολεμικά πλοία
10.08.20 , 21:46 Στο ανατολικότερο σημείο της ελληνικής υφαλοκρηπίδας το «Oruc Reis»
10.08.20 , 21:41 Λίβανος: Παραιτήθηκε η κυβέρνηση μετά την τραγωδία στη Βηρυτό
10.08.20 , 21:37 Ελληνοτουρκικά: O Μητσοτάκης ενημερώνει την Τρίτη τους πολιτικούς αρχηγούς
10.08.20 , 21:27 Ντέιβιντ Μπέκαμ: Κάνει διακοπές στην Ελλάδα με τους γιους του!
10.08.20 , 21:06 Ερντογάν: Δε θα επιτρέψουμε να μας εγκλωβίσουν στις ακτές μας
10.08.20 , 20:38 Κακοκαιρία στην Εύβοια: Νεκρό μέσα στο σπίτι του εντοπίστηκε νεαρό ζευγάρι
10.08.20 , 20:26 Νικολέττα Ράλλη: Δείτε τη με μαγιό δύο μήνες μετά τη γέννηση της κόρης της
10.08.20 , 20:04 Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ σε Τουρκία: Σταματήστε τις δραστηριότητες του Oruc Reis
10.08.20 , 19:59 Simon Cowell: Το μήνυμά του μετά από εξάωρο χειρουργείο!
10.08.20 , 19:44 Αυστηρό διάβημα διαμαρτυρίας στο τουρκικό ΥΠΕΞ με εντολή Δένδια
07.08.20 , 20:46 Σοβαρό ατύχημα για την Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου - Ακρωτηριάστηκε στο χέρι
07.08.20 , 21:56 Κορωνοϊός: Στο τραπέζι ωράριο και κλείσιμο μπαρ – «Στον αέρα» η ΔΕΘ
09.08.20 , 09:08 Καλπάζει ο κορωνοϊός: Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για νέα έκτακτα μέτρα
07.08.20 , 09:13 Ήβη Αδάμου-Μιχάλης Κουϊνέλης: Δείτε την κούκλα κορούλα τους
07.08.20 , 16:17 Γέννησε η Χριστίνα Ψάλτη!
08.08.20 , 22:53 Πασχαλάκης για Παπαδοπούλου: «Είναι για εγκεφαλικά το κορίτσι μου!»
09.08.20 , 13:01 Εύβοια: Και τέταρτος νεκρός από τη φονική κακοκαιρία
10.08.20 , 17:03 Κορωνοϊός: Τα νέα μέτρα – Πού θα κλείνουν τα μαγαζιά από τις 12 το βράδυ
09.08.20 , 14:47 Δέσποινα Βανδή: Οι υπέροχες βραδιές με τις φίλες της
08.08.20 , 17:00 H Συνατσάκη έδειξε πώς είναι το σώμα της χωρίς ρετούς: «Έχω κυτταρίτιδα»
10.08.20 , 14:21 Κορωνοϊός: Νέα μέτρα ανακοινώνονται σήμερα
08.08.20 , 11:18 Δύσκολες ώρες για την Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου: Τα νεότερα για την υγεία της
07.08.20 , 09:13 Δραματική προειδοποίηση: «O κορωνοϊός ξεφεύγει από τον έλεγχό μας»
09.08.20 , 10:28 Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου: «Νόμιζα ότι έχασα όλα μου τα δάχτυλα»
09.08.20 , 14:50 Εύβοια: Βρήκαν το νεκρό βρέφος κάτω από μια ντουλάπα, μέσα στις λάσπες
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου
Celebrities
Το πρώτο μήνυμα της Έρρικας Πρεζεράκου μετά το ατύχημα που
Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου
Celebrities
Σοβαρό ατύχημα για την Έρρικα Πρεζεράκου - Ακρωτηριάστηκε στο χέρι
Κάκκαβα-Γκουντάρας
Celebrities
Ναταλί Κάκκαβα: Αποκάλυψε ότι είχε χωρίσει με τον Γρηγόρη Γκουντάρα
Ρίτα Όρα-Ρομέν Γαβράς
Celebrities
Ρίτα Όρα-Ρομέν Γαβράς: Το νέο ζευγάρι της διεθνούς σόουμπιζ
Χριστίνα Αλεξανιάν
Celebrities
Χ. Αλεξανιάν: Η μοιραία συνάντησή της με τη Μελίνα Μερκούρη
Αλεξάνδρα Παλαιολόγου
Celebrities
Αλεξάνδρα Παλαιολόγου: «Δεν κάνω ιδιαίτερα μαθήματα με τον Σωτήρη Χατζάκη!»
Ιωάννα Πηλιχού
Celebrities
Πηλιχού: «Δέχτηκα επίθεση μέσα από ένα τρέιλερ λίγων δευτερολέπτων»
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης
Celebrities
Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης: Φωτογραφήθηκε αγκαλιά με τους γονείς του
Elif: Τι Θα Γίνει Την Τετάρτη 23/07/2020
Celebrities
Elif: Ο δικηγόρος της Αρζού επισκέπτεται τον Ουμίτ για την
Βικτόρια Χίσλοπ
Celebrities
Πολιτογραφήθηκε Ελληνίδα η διάσημη, Βρετανίδα συγγραφέας Βικτόρια Χίσλοπ 
Κώστας Μαρτάκης
Celebrities
Ο Κώστας Μαρτάκης στο star.gr: «Θα ήθελα να κάνω πολλά
Γυναίκα σκιά
Celebrities
Γνωστή Ελληνίδα τραγουδίστρια άλλαξε look και έγινε αγνώριστη
Κάτια Ταραμπάνκο
Celebrities
Κάτια Ταραμπάνκο: Είναι και πάλι ερωτευμένη!
Ιεροκλής Μιχαηλίδης
Celebrities
Ιεροκλής Μιχαηλίδης: «Κόντεψα να πνίξω τον Μουζουράκη, με κρατούσαν»
Χριστίνα Αλεξανιάν Γάμος
Celebrities
Χριστίνα Αλεξανιάν: «Θα παντρευτώ σύντομα, αλλά δε νομίζω να φορέσω
Προβολή 5 από 15
Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ

Το πρώτο του εγγόνι απέκτησε πριν από λίγες ώρες ο Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ, καθώς η 30χροη κόρη του Κάθριν έγινε για πρώτη φορά μαμά, φέρνοντας στον κόσμο ένα υγιέστατο κοριτσάκι σε νοσοκομείο της Σάντα Μόνικα των ΗΠΑ.

Ο πρώην κυβερνήτης της Καλιφόρνιας σε promotio της ταινίας «Terminator: Dark Fate» τον περασμένο Ιούλιο /Φωτογραφία AP Images

Η Λίλα Μαρία, αυτό είναι το όνομα που θα πάρει νεογέννητη, είναι το πρώτο παιδί της Κάθριν Σβαρτσενέγκερ.

ΑΥΤΗ είναι σχέση μπαμπά – γιου! Ο Σβαρτσενέγκερ ΣΥΓΚΙΝΕΙ με την ανάρτησή του

Ο σύζυγός της, γνωστός ηθοποιός Κρις Πρατ, έχει έναν ακόμη γιο, τον 7χρονο Τζακ από τον προηγούμενο γάμο του.

Ο 41χρονος ηθοποιός μοιράστηκε τα χαρούμενα νέα για τη γέννηση της κόρης του στο instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris Psalm 126:3 The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy. Psalm 127:3-4 Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) στις

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ
Κάθριν Σβαρτσενέγκερ
Κρις Πρατ
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μοδα
Σχεσεις
Συνταγες
Εξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top