Τι είναι η επίκτητη αίσθηση αδυναμίας; Πότε την αναπτύσσουμε;

Start cultivating a mentality of growth and abundance. This is very different than a mentality of pessimism, negativity or scarcity.⁣ .⁣ Celebrate your successes, even the little ones. To set yourself up for success, you can give yourself a little challenge to overcome. For example, you can decide to take a challenging nature hike to a new place. What you'll notice is that as you give yourself these little challenges to overcome, you're starting to raise your confidence and self-esteem as you conquer them.⁣ .⁣ Personal challenges through exercise help to prevent learned helplessness from setting in because you're giving your body and mind the opportunity to generate a greater sense of control over various situations in your life.⁣ .⁣ Start with something simple for your challenge. As you gain confidence, you'll realize that you can start increasing the level of difficulty of the challenges that you create for yourself.⁣ .⁣ For more info, watch the video ‘Ending Learned Helplessness’ on YouTube.

