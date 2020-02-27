H Drew Barrymore σου δίνει την καλύτερη ιδέα για γυμναστική

Αφού δεν πάει ο Μωάμεθ στο βουνό, πάει το βουνό στον Μωάμεθ…

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
27.02.20, 12:04
Fitness
Drew Barrymore- γυμναστική

Αν βαρέθηκες να λες ψέματα στον εαυτό σου πως θα αξιοποιήσεις και αυτή (!) τη συνδρομή στο γυμναστήριο, τότε η Drew Barrymore σου δίνει τα φώτα της και σε καλεί κι εσένα στον αγώνα που δίνει..

Διαλειμματική προπόνηση: Iδού τι πρέπει να φας μετά

 

 

‘’Αφού μπορώ εγώ, μπορείτε κι εσείς’’ είναι το μήνυμα της ηθοποιού η οποία για χάρη της νέας σειράς ‘’Santa Clarita Diet’’ στο Netflix, στην οποία θα παίξει έχασε 10 ολόκληρα κιλά! Η Drew Barrymore εκτός από την επίδρασή της στο συκώτι μας με το γέλιο που μας έχει χαρίσει με τις κωμικές ερμηνείες της, μάλλον αγωνιά και για τους κοιλιακούς σου!

Γυμναστείτε παρέα με τον σκύλο σας!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#WELLNESSWEEK @marniealton @mbodybymarniealton This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me. Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out. Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) στις

 

Η μέθοδός της;

Η Barrymore το τελευταίο διάστημα μας τροφοδοτεί στο προφίλ της στο Instagram με βιντεάκια από τον τόπο του εγκλήματος ..το σαλόνι της! Οι mobile εφαρμογές για ‘’homework" γυμναστική στα σπίτια  πάνε κι έρχονται στην εποχή μας και εμείς δεν έχουμε παρά να τις εκμεταλλευτούμε! Τα κινητά μας αλλάζουν ρόλο και μας παρακινούν να αφήσουμε την αγαπημένη γωνιά του καναπέ για να αναζητήσουμε τη πιο φωτεινή του σπιτιού και να στρώσουμε το στρώμα γυμναστικής μας!

 

 

Δες μερικά από τα apps για homemade  workout

 

 

 

 

 

 

Υ.Γ.: Και μη ξεχνάς πως η αρχή είναι το ήμισυ του παντός.

 

Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Ανδρομέδα

Πηγή:allyou.gr

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
γυμναστική
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
27.02.20 , 15:33 Γεννηματάς: Η δικαιοσύνη στις δημοκρατίες επιβάλλει τη νομιμότητα
27.02.20 , 15:29 Χίος: Αναχώρησαν τα ΜΑΤ – Επεισόδια με πέτρες στο λιμάνι
27.02.20 , 15:16 Τσίπρας κατά κυβέρνησης: Έχει οδηγήσει τη χώρα στα πρόθυρα του χάους
27.02.20 , 14:52 Μητσοτάκης για κορωνοϊό: Όχι πανικός, δεν υπάρχει θέμα έλλειψης αγαθών
27.02.20 , 14:37 Μάρθα Καραγιάννη: Τα νεότερα για την υγεία της μετά το χειρουργείο
27.02.20 , 14:34 Κορωνοϊός: Ακυρώνονται όλα τα καρναβάλια στη χώρα
27.02.20 , 14:30 Κορωνοϊός: Νεαρή γυναίκα το πρώτο κρούσμα στην Αθήνα
27.02.20 , 14:27 Μηταράκης: Αυτά είναι τα τέσσερα fake news που λένε στους νησιώτες
27.02.20 , 14:19 Κορωνοϊός: Ποια άτομα θωρούνται υψηλού κινδύνου
27.02.20 , 14:13 Bo: Σε video clip με τον Σάκη Τανιμανίδη τρία χρόνια μετά το «Survivor»
27.02.20 , 14:10 Τα μοντέλα της SEAT και CUPRA στο Σαλόνι Αυτοκινήτου της Γενεύης  
27.02.20 , 14:04 MasterChef- Κατερίνα: Αυτός είναι ο λόγος που ξέσπασε σε κλάματα
27.02.20 , 13:57 Έκτακτα μέτρα προστασίας στη Βουλή για τον κορωνοϊό
27.02.20 , 13:40 «Father Help Us»: Ένα show για τον πατέρα μου
27.02.20 , 13:30 Σαουδική Αραβία: Απαγορεύει την είσοδο προσκυνητών λόγω κορωνοϊού
26.02.20 , 14:01 Τι είναι ο νέος κοροναϊός και ποια τα συμπτώματα του
26.02.20 , 17:15 Κορωνοϊός: 38χρονη στη Θεσσαλονίκη το πρώτο θετικό κρούσμα του covid-19
26.02.20 , 16:05 Ελένη Μενεγάκη-Μάκης Παντζόπουλος: Πώς γιόρτασαν την 5η επέτειο γάμου τους;
26.02.20 , 15:00 Ράκος η Αλίκη Κατσαβού: «Ο Κώστας δε θα ξεχαστεί»
26.02.20 , 23:25 Άνθιμος Ανανιάδης: Η ανάρτηση για τον θάνατο του «πατέρα» του Κώστα Βουτσά
25.02.20 , 10:44 Κατερίνα Καραβάτου: Η αναπάντεχη παρέμβαση της πεθεράς της στους «Κου Κου»!
26.02.20 , 11:33 Κορωνοϊός: Κλείνουν σχολεία, σινεμά, γήπεδα, μέσα μεταφοράς - Όλο το σχέδιο
24.02.20 , 13:22 Τροχαίο Βουλιαγμένη: Εντοπίστηκε η συνοδηγός στην Corvette
26.02.20 , 20:47 Θεία 11χρονου: «Ήπιε το φάρμακο, γύρισε το κεφαλάκι του και αυτό ήταν»
24.02.20 , 15:27 Τροχαίο Μανωλάδα: Δύο νεκροί- Ο ένας είχε βαπτίσει την κόρη του νωρίτερα
26.02.20 , 09:16 Ραγίζει καρδιές η Αλίκη Κατσαβού: «Σε αποχαιρετώ λατρεμένε μου»
26.02.20 , 07:19 Πέθανε ο Κώστας Βουτσάς
24.02.20 , 16:00 Κορωνοϊός: Toυς 6 έφτασαν οι νεκροί στην Ιταλία - Αυξάνονται τα κρούσματα
24.02.20 , 12:18 Τουτουνζή: «Δεν ήθελα να κάνω παιδί, ίσως επειδή έχασα τη μαμά μου στα 12»
24.02.20 , 18:48 Σίσσυ Χρηστίδου: Έξαλλη με follower - «Ε9 κάνεις;»
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

ποδήλατο στο χιόνι
29.01.20
Fitness
Ποδήλατο στο χιόνι: Το πιο ανατρεπτικό χειμερινό σπορ!
Jumping fitness
16.01.20
Fitness
Θέλεις να χάσεις 100 θερμίδες σε 2 λεπτά; Κάνε jumping
σοκολατοθεραπεία
10.01.20
Fitness
Πώς η σοκολάτα βοηθά στη σύσφιξη και το αδυνάτισμα
GNTM
10.10.19
Fitness
Oι συμβουλές της διατροφολόγου Αναστασίας Κόκκαλη στις παίκτριες του GNTM
Έλλη Κοκκίνου διατροφή
10.06.19
Fitness
Έλλη Κοκκίνου: Αυτή είναι η δίαιτα που ακολουθεί
γυμναστική
08.04.19
Fitness
SurfSet: Η γυμναστική σε σανίδα ο νέος τρόπος για να
γυμναστική άνω των 40
19.02.19
Fitness
Γυμναστική άνω των 40: Υπερβολές καταπονούν τις αρθρώσεις
υγιεινή διατροφή
18.01.19
Fitness
Νέες οδηγίες για υγιεινή διατροφή
Γυμνάστριες κάνουν άσκηση κοιλιακών
05.12.18
Fitness
Επίπεδη κοιλιά: Αποκτήστε την με μόλις 4 λεπτά άσκηση την
Οι personal trainers Anna-Lena και Nicole
04.12.18
Fitness
11' άσκηση τη μέρα αρκούν για να φτιάξετε το τέλειο
Ράσια Ιωακειμίδου
03.12.18
Fitness
Εύκολες ασκήσεις για γυμναστική στο σπίτι με ένα λάστιχο!
Η Ράσια Ιωακειμίδου κάνει ασκήσεις που ενεργοποιούν τον μεταβολισμό
19.11.18
Fitness
Τέσσερις ασκήσεις που θα ενεργοποιήσουν τον μεταβολισμό σου
Ράσια
12.11.18
Fitness
Εύκολες ασκήσεις για να κάψεις λίπος στην κοιλιά
καλλίγραμμα πόδια
12.11.18
Fitness
Eύκολες ασκήσεις για καλλίγραμμα πόδια
Keep Running
09.11.18
Fitness
Το Keep running στον Μαραθώνιο της Αθήνας
Προβολή 5 από 15
Lifestyle
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top