H Drew Barrymore σου δίνει την καλύτερη ιδέα για γυμναστική

Αν βαρέθηκες να λες ψέματα στον εαυτό σου πως θα αξιοποιήσεις και αυτή (!) τη συνδρομή στο γυμναστήριο, τότε η Drew Barrymore σου δίνει τα φώτα της και σε καλεί κι εσένα στον αγώνα που δίνει..
‘’Αφού μπορώ εγώ, μπορείτε κι εσείς’’ είναι το μήνυμα της ηθοποιού η οποία για χάρη της νέας σειράς ‘’Santa Clarita Diet’’ στο Netflix, στην οποία θα παίξει έχασε 10 ολόκληρα κιλά! Η Drew Barrymore εκτός από την επίδρασή της στο συκώτι μας με το γέλιο που μας έχει χαρίσει με τις κωμικές ερμηνείες της, μάλλον αγωνιά και για τους κοιλιακούς σου!
#WELLNESSWEEK @marniealton @mbodybymarniealton This woman is my long time teacher and dear important friend. She has helped me. Healed me. Encouraged me to keep going when I felt like being strong was an insurmountable task. We have known each other for about 15 years and when I told her I wanted to transform my body for #SANTACLARITADIET she helped me. Every spring, when I would start training to become #SHEILAHAMMOND Marnie was the one who got me there. I lost 20 pounds and trained like a mother. She also is the most amazing person. She is poetry in a human being. The best heart. Her priorities are in the right place. She is humorous and so so so knowledgeable about our bodies. I love her. Inside and out. Her classes are always booked up and we all love to run to her for her spirit and leadership for all things healthy. We hope the people in the wellness world are actually healthy in their hearts and minds. It’s not all about being terminators! It’s about how to find yourself. How to be your best self. But we need guidance and we hope our teachers are smart and wise and sane! Marnie is one of the greats. Period. And if your looking for a life change or to find your consistent tribe, she is where I found mine.
Η μέθοδός της;
Η Barrymore το τελευταίο διάστημα μας τροφοδοτεί στο προφίλ της στο Instagram με βιντεάκια από τον τόπο του εγκλήματος ..το σαλόνι της! Οι mobile εφαρμογές για ‘’homework" γυμναστική στα σπίτια πάνε κι έρχονται στην εποχή μας και εμείς δεν έχουμε παρά να τις εκμεταλλευτούμε! Τα κινητά μας αλλάζουν ρόλο και μας παρακινούν να αφήσουμε την αγαπημένη γωνιά του καναπέ για να αναζητήσουμε τη πιο φωτεινή του σπιτιού και να στρώσουμε το στρώμα γυμναστικής μας!
Staying fit when you’re traveling is always a challenge, but Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley has the solution. Now you can get a full-body workout on Tonal from the comfort (and privacy) of your hotel room. We’re so excited about this partnership so we can bring strength training, yoga, cardio classes, and more to everyone living life on the go. #BeYourStrongest @FSPaloAlto @FourSeasons . . . #tonal #connectedfitness #fourseasons #homegym #personaltraining #weighttraining #weightlifting #fitnessonthego
Δες μερικά από τα apps για homemade workout
😴 Bored with your workouts? The solution: @hannaheden_fitness . Try this fun circuit from her @womenshealthmag program, AMPED! ___ ⚡️LET’S DO THIS!⚡️ Here's how: - Crab Kicks (30 sec, 10 sec rest) - Military Press (30 sec each arm, 10 sec rest) - Breakdancers (10 reps, 10 sec rest) - Front Squats (10 reps, 60 sec rest) * Repeat 3 times * 💪Get the full workout (and Hannah's complete training program) on All Out Studio! Link in bio.
Υ.Γ.: Και μη ξεχνάς πως η αρχή είναι το ήμισυ του παντός.
Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Ανδρομέδα
Πηγή:allyou.gr