Θέλεις κοιλιακούς - πέτρα; Κάνε αυτές τις 4 ασκήσεις και θα μας θυμηθείς!

AB WORKOUT!! All you need is a small weight! Complete these as a circuit for 3-4 rounds or one by one! 🙌🏼
1️⃣ 3 sets | 12 alternating leg extension 2️⃣ 3 sets | 12 (each side) cross body elbow to knee crunch 3️⃣ 3 sets | 15 weighted toe touches 4️⃣ 3 sets | 10 cross body toe touches

