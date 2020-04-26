Kristen Stewart: Η εκκεντρική αλλαγή στα μαλλιά της εν μέσω καραντίνας!

Η διάσημη ηθοποιός δε φοβάται τις αλλαγές

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
Πηγή: Φωτογραφία associated press / video Reutes
Δείτε στο βίντεο του Reuters μερικές από τις πιο εκκεντρικές εμφανίσεις της διάσημης ηθοποιού.

H Kristen Stewart είναι από τις πιο εκκεντρικές θηλυκές παρουσίες του Hollywood, καθώς δε διστάζει να κάνει θεαματικές αλλαγές στα μαλλιά της.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s your flavor of the week?? Ours is Cosmic Rust✨💥🧡 (that’s what I’m calling it anyways) I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by @marianilastockholm I also added @incommon Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girls hair a little extra love and moisture! We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment* hence the name... ✨💥🧡Cosmic Rust 🧡💥✨ #incommonbeauty #marianilastockholm #kristenstewart *To purchase @incommon Cashmere Fusion and check out all of their amazing products, hit the link in my bio!! 😘

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cj Romero (@cjromero) στις

 

Αν και οι περισσότερες από εμάς αναμένουμε με αγωνία το άνοιγμα των κομμωτηρίων που έχουν κλείσει λόγω κορωνοϊού, η διάσημη ηθοποιός τόλμησε να κάνει την αλλαγή μέσα στην καραντίνα και κάνει τάση ένα εντυπωσιακό χρώμα.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We have each other, and we have pool. 🎱 Two pool sharks we are...❤️🤦🏽‍♂️👼🏼 #quarantinequeens

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Cj Romero (@cjromero) στις

 

Σε φωτογραφίες που δημοσίευσε ο κομμωτής της, Cj Romero, φαίνεται η Kristen Stewart  με ένα φλογερό, έντονο πορτοκαλί και δημιουργεί τάση!
 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart μαλλιά
