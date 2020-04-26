Kristen Stewart: Η εκκεντρική αλλαγή στα μαλλιά της εν μέσω καραντίνας!

H Kristen Stewart είναι από τις πιο εκκεντρικές θηλυκές παρουσίες του Hollywood, καθώς δε διστάζει να κάνει θεαματικές αλλαγές στα μαλλιά της.
What’s your flavor of the week?? Ours is Cosmic Rust✨💥🧡 (that’s what I’m calling it anyways) I used Bright Copper and a couple drops of Autumn Red by @marianilastockholm I also added @incommon Cashmere Fusion (Restorative Treatment) to give my girls hair a little extra love and moisture! We left the mixture on for 30 minutes giving Kristen a 2 for 1 *color and treatment* hence the name... ✨💥🧡Cosmic Rust 🧡💥✨ #incommonbeauty #marianilastockholm #kristenstewart *To purchase @incommon Cashmere Fusion and check out all of their amazing products, hit the link in my bio!! 😘
Αν και οι περισσότερες από εμάς αναμένουμε με αγωνία το άνοιγμα των κομμωτηρίων που έχουν κλείσει λόγω κορωνοϊού, η διάσημη ηθοποιός τόλμησε να κάνει την αλλαγή μέσα στην καραντίνα και κάνει τάση ένα εντυπωσιακό χρώμα.
Σε φωτογραφίες που δημοσίευσε ο κομμωτής της, Cj Romero, φαίνεται η Kristen Stewart με ένα φλογερό, έντονο πορτοκαλί και δημιουργεί τάση!