Ευρηματικοί JLO και Alex Rodriguez: Σε τι μετέτρεψαν τον κήπο τους;

Ψάχνουν τρόπους για να περάσουν την ώρα τους

Περισσότερα

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Celebrities
JLO - Alex Rodriguez

Η ραγδαία εξάπλωση του κορωνοϊού σε ολόκληρο τον πλανήτη έκανε όλους τους ανθρώπους να κλειστούν στα σπίτια τους.

Μετά από αυτή την εξέλιξη διάσημοι και μη έβαλαν μπροστά τη φαντασία τους, προκειμένου να «σκαρφιστούν» τρόπους ώστε να περνούν τον χρόνο τους δημιουργικά και ευχάριστα.

Η Jennifer Lopez και ο Alex Rodriguez εκμεταλλεύτηκαν τον τεραστίων διαστάσεων κήπο τους για να παίξουν όλοι μαζί baseball.


Ο Alex ανέβασε ένα στιγμιότυπο από τις οικογενειακές στιγμές στο Instagram γράφοντας: «Γελάσαμε, κάναμε ασκήσεις. Είναι μία καλή υπενθύμιση για το πόσο καλά μπορούμε να περνάμε στο σπίτι με τους ανθρώπους που αγαπάμε... απλά με ένα μπαστούνι, με γάντια και μερικές μπάλες. Σε καιρούς που οι άνθρωποι υποχρεούνται να μένουν ο ένας μακριά από τον άλλον, μπορούμε να συνεχίσουμε να βρίσκουμε τρόπους για να νιώθουμε ότι είμαστε κοντά».

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No Opening Day. No Sunday Night Baseball. . No sell-out crowds. No seventh-inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” . No problem! Since we can’t go out to the ballgame right now, we had it here. . Yesterday was our Saturday Game of the Week. ⚾️ We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love ... with just a bat, glove and few balls. . This time off has reminded me how important it is to slow down and spend time with family. In my case, that means playing board games, embarrassing yourself at TikTok, trying to cook, and dressing up. 😀 . Yesterday was also a valuable lesson on the importance of social connection. We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others. At a time when people need to stay apart, we can still find other ways to feel togetherness. . Find ways to exercise. Find ways to reduce stress. Find ways to stay in touch with those you can’t be with in person right now. Stay connected, and most importantly, stay safe!

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez
κορωνοϊός
