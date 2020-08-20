Αγαπημένα office looks για να εντυπωσιάσεις στην επιστροφή σου στη δουλειά

Ιδέες για ένα δυναμικό come back μετά τις διακοπές!

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Μοδα
Πηγή: Φωτογραφία pexels.com
Office Looks

Το ξυπνητήρι θα χτυπήσει και πάλι νωρίς. Οι αναμνήσεις από τις καλοκαιρινές σου διακοπές ή τα late mornings της άδειας σου, θα είναι έντονα στην μνήμη σου… όμως αυτήν την φορά η καθημερινότητα και οι υποχρεώσεις σε καλούν. Το γραφείο σε περιμένει ξανά, πιο έτοιμη από ποτέ να εκπληρώσεις τις υποχρεώσεις σου.

Μπορεί να ονειρεύεσαι πως φοράς το μπικίνι σου και ετοιμάζεσαι για το πρωινό σου μπάνιο, όμως οι δρόμοι της πόλης αρχίζουν ξανά να γεμίζουν και εσύ προετοιμάζεσαι για μια ακόμη γεμάτη ημέρα στην δουλειά.

Μια δυναμική αρχή είναι το μυστικό! Προτίμησε να εμφανιστείς με ένα δυναμικό, μοντέρνο και ανανεωμένο office look, το οποίο θα κάνει την επιστροφή από τις διακοπές λίγο πιο επώδυνη.

Συλλέξαμε τα αγαπημένα μας office looks για να εμπνευστείς και να εμφανιστείς όπως αρμόζει στην επιστροφή σου στο γραφείο!

Balayage: Έξι ιδέες που θα σε πείσουν να το κάνεις και το φθινόπωρο

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Allergic to Monday

A post shared by Leia Sfez (@leiasfez) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Full credit to Julia/Vivian without whom this power walk would not werk (iiit) @closedofficial #ad

A post shared by Camille Charriere 🌙 (@camillecharriere) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pre dinner look yesterday captured by @sandrasemburg

A post shared by Sophia Roe (@sophiaroe) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To keep things tidy(ish) since ze big spring clean, I have opted for a 'one in/one out’ rule, which means I can only invest in something new if I re-sell something from my wardrobe first. Iv wanted a vintage white @Chanel for as long as I can remember, so when I stumbled across The One, I knew something had to go. To make room, I am selling a barely used gorgeous @BottegaVeneta I bought at Heathrow Terminal 5 (those who know, know!), and a few more bits&bobs. You can find them all on my seller page (link in stories). The good news is, I’m not the only fashion collector (caugh *superhoarder*) who thought WFH was the perfect time to Marie Kondo her closet, and let me tell you, @vestiaireco is FULL of gems at the mo. Shopping second hand really is the best way to freshen up your wardrobe. You can find the exact piece you are looking for if you wait a few months (the trick is to set up an alert), and tbh if you’ve gone off it by the time its available, it wasn’t worth getting in the first place. From easy @realisationpar dresses, to a one-of-a-kind vintage Kelly, and even that sold out @MarineSerre catsuit as spotted in @Beyonce’s #blackisking video… its all on there! Even more excitingly, I was asked to curate the @vestiaireco boutique in @theofficialselfridges (god bless Zoom!) to feature some of the best pieces the reseller site has received since lockdown. I was so thrilled to work on this project as I got to rummage through the site's outstanding archive and found incredible things, so do drop in if you are London-based. Meanwhile, this bottega needs a new home but the xxl sleeves get to stay (the irony is not lost on me) Shot by @morganelay in @chchchen’s dream flat #ad.

A post shared by Camille Charriere 🌙 (@camillecharriere) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey

A post shared by Leia Sfez (@leiasfez) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Essentials from @zalando #zalandostyle ad

A post shared by Leia Sfez (@leiasfez) on

Joy Montgomery: «Όποτε φοράω αυτό το αξεσουάρ μου κάνουν κομπλιμέντα»

Επιμέλεια: Τόνια Τζαφέρη

Πηγή: allyou.gr

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
office look
office style
office look ιδέες
μόδα
Follow us:

