Αγαπημένα office looks για να εντυπωσιάσεις στην επιστροφή σου στη δουλειά

Το ξυπνητήρι θα χτυπήσει και πάλι νωρίς. Οι αναμνήσεις από τις καλοκαιρινές σου διακοπές ή τα late mornings της άδειας σου, θα είναι έντονα στην μνήμη σου… όμως αυτήν την φορά η καθημερινότητα και οι υποχρεώσεις σε καλούν. Το γραφείο σε περιμένει ξανά, πιο έτοιμη από ποτέ να εκπληρώσεις τις υποχρεώσεις σου.
Μπορεί να ονειρεύεσαι πως φοράς το μπικίνι σου και ετοιμάζεσαι για το πρωινό σου μπάνιο, όμως οι δρόμοι της πόλης αρχίζουν ξανά να γεμίζουν και εσύ προετοιμάζεσαι για μια ακόμη γεμάτη ημέρα στην δουλειά.
Μια δυναμική αρχή είναι το μυστικό! Προτίμησε να εμφανιστείς με ένα δυναμικό, μοντέρνο και ανανεωμένο office look, το οποίο θα κάνει την επιστροφή από τις διακοπές λίγο πιο επώδυνη.
Συλλέξαμε τα αγαπημένα μας office looks για να εμπνευστείς και να εμφανιστείς όπως αρμόζει στην επιστροφή σου στο γραφείο!
Επιμέλεια: Τόνια Τζαφέρη
Πηγή: allyou.gr