Πότε ο έρωτας γίνεται «εθισμός»;

All I want is to feel your touch❤ . . . . #love #loveisintheair #mylove #addictedtolove #happylovelife #mybabe #youaremylife #myfavorite #myworld #everything #honey #lovecouples #newlyweds #newlyengaged #happymarriage #hotandheavy #missyou #longdistancerelationship

A post shared by @ addicted.to.mylove on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:27pm PDT