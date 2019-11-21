Meghan Markle: Είναι και επίσημα η μεγαλύτερη influencer μόδας για το 2019

Το Lyst, μία παγκόσμια μηχανή αναζήτησης για τη μόδα, δημοσιοποίησε το ετήσιο Year in Fashion Report του, και στην πρώτη θέση φιγουράρει το όνομα της δούκισσας του Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Αναλύοντας τη συμπεριφορά περισσότερων από 100 εκατ. αγοραστών σε όλο τον κόσμο, τα page views και τις πωλήσεις σε περίπου έξι εκατ. προϊόντα, το Lyst κατέληξε σε δέκα ανθρώπους- influencers, των οποίων οι στιλιστικές επιλογές έχουν τη μεγαλύτερη επιρροή. Ανάμεσά τους, ή μάλλον, πρώτη, είναι η σύζυγος του πρίγκιπα Harry.
Σύμφωνα με τη Lyst, τα ντυσίματα της δούκισσας του Sussex κατά μέσο όρο για το 2019, έφεραν μία αύξηση σχεδόν… 216%(!), σε αναζητήσεις για παρόμοια κομμάτια με αυτά που φορούσε.
Για παράδειγμα, τα πέντε διαφορετικά φορέματα τύπου πουκάμισο που φόρεσε κατά τη διάρκεια της βασιλικής περιοδείας στην Αφρική, δημιούργησαν τάσεις αύξησης στην κατηγορία αναζήτησης για το συγκεκριμένο στιλ ρούχου κατά 45% για το διάστημα περίπου ενός μήνα.
Στη λίστα εκτός από τη Meghan Markle, βρίσκονται οι Timothée Chalamet, η Zendaya, η Cardi B, ο Harry Styles, και ο Billy Porter.