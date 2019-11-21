Meghan Markle: Είναι και επίσημα η μεγαλύτερη influencer μόδας για το 2019

Τα ντυσίματά της δημιούργησαν αύξηση αναζήτησης παρόμοιων ρούχων κατά 216%!

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
21.11.19, 21:49
Celebrities
Πηγή: Lyst

Το Lyst, μία παγκόσμια μηχανή αναζήτησης για τη μόδα, δημοσιοποίησε το ετήσιο Year in Fashion Report του, και στην πρώτη θέση φιγουράρει το όνομα της δούκισσας του Sussex, Meghan Markle.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This morning, The Duchess of Sussex went back to college! Joining students and educators at The University of Johannesburg The Duchess was able to announce a new series of gender grants from the Association of Commonwealth Universities, of which she is patron. She was also able to announce four new scholarships to help students study in different commonwealth countries, allowing cross cultural understanding and an opportunity to deepen their educational studies abroad. One of the recipients of these grants shared his story of growing up on farmland in Kenya, where he paid for his education trading vegetables to cover schooling costs (cauliflower leaves to be exact!) He is now doing a research study on carcinogens in his country, its link to cancer - his work is helping to change practices and to save lives. The Duchess was so moved by the work being done across the education sector and to talk with such like-minded thinkers about the importance of access to education and the support needed internally. When the round table discussion this morning moved to the challenges faced in this sector and how daunting it can all seem, The Duchess said, “Sometimes access to education can seem so big, you wonder where to even begin? So you begin with one student, or one school, you simply begin. And that’s when we see change.” She continued by referencing a Martin Luther King Jr quote: “Take the first step... you don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” Since @the_acu_official Gender Grants were launch in 2016, 28 universities in 17 countries have benefited with a minimum of 600 beneficiaries participating in workshops supported by the grants. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

Αναλύοντας τη συμπεριφορά περισσότερων από 100 εκατ. αγοραστών σε όλο τον κόσμο, τα page views και τις πωλήσεις σε περίπου έξι εκατ. προϊόντα, το Lyst κατέληξε σε δέκα ανθρώπους- influencers, των οποίων οι στιλιστικές επιλογές έχουν τη μεγαλύτερη επιρροή. Ανάμεσά τους, ή μάλλον, πρώτη, είναι η σύζυγος του πρίγκιπα Harry.

Σύμφωνα με τη Lyst, τα ντυσίματα της δούκισσας του Sussex κατά μέσο όρο για το 2019, έφεραν μία αύξηση σχεδόν… 216%(!), σε αναζητήσεις για παρόμοια κομμάτια με αυτά που φορούσε.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

 

Για παράδειγμα, τα πέντε διαφορετικά φορέματα τύπου πουκάμισο που φόρεσε κατά τη διάρκεια της βασιλικής περιοδείας στην Αφρική, δημιούργησαν τάσεις αύξησης στην κατηγορία αναζήτησης για το συγκεκριμένο στιλ ρούχου κατά 45% για το διάστημα περίπου ενός μήνα.

 

 

Στη λίστα εκτός από τη Meghan Markle, βρίσκονται οι Timothée Chalamet, η Zendaya, η Cardi B, ο Harry Styles, και ο Billy Porter.
 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Meghan Markle
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
21.11.19 , 23:45 Αντιεξουσιαστές: Επίδειξη ισχύος στο Πάντειο - Τραυματίστηκαν φοιτητές
21.11.19 , 23:43 Νετανιάχου: Καταγγέλλει πραξικόπημα μετά την άσκηση διώξεων σε βάρος του
21.11.19 , 23:31 Εμμανουέλα: «Σε περιμένω» - Σε ποιο μοντέλο του GNTM απευθύνεται;
21.11.19 , 23:29 Σφοδρή επίθεση Τσίπρα στη Ν.Δ: «Ανίκανοι και ξεδιάντροποι»
21.11.19 , 23:22 Η Μαρία Ηλιάκη απολαμβάνει -από τώρα- τη χριστουγεννιάτικη Ζυρίχη!
21.11.19 , 23:20 Το νέο «υπερ-όπλο» του Λιμενικού στο Αιγαίο
21.11.19 , 23:00 Σκόπελος: 7χρονος έκοψε το δάχτυλό του με πριόνι
21.11.19 , 22:59 Βραζιλία: Εν ψυχρώ δολοφονία άστεγης
21.11.19 , 22:28 Υποβλήθηκε στη γονιδιακή θεραπεία ο Παναγιώτης-Ραφαήλ
21.11.19 , 22:12 Κακοκαιρία στην Αττική:Πάνω από 1.200 κεραυνοί - Νέα επιδείνωση την Κυριακή
21.11.19 , 21:57 Με διαφορά 14% προηγείται η ΝΔ του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ σε δημοσκόπηση
21.11.19 , 21:55 Δάφνη: Άνδρας με μαχαίρι επιτέθηκε σε φοιτήτριες
21.11.19 , 21:49 Meghan Markle: Είναι και επίσημα η μεγαλύτερη influencer μόδας για το 2019
21.11.19 , 21:31 Έρχεται το ‘ΜΙΝΙ John Cooper Works Days’ στο Αυτοκινητοδρόμιο των Μεγάρων.
21.11.19 , 21:29 Ιθάκη: Ανατροπή στον θάνατο 40χρονου Βρετανού από ξυλοδαρμό
19.11.19 , 00:07 GNTM 2019: Δείτε ποια κέρδισε την καλύτερη φωτογραφία
19.11.19 , 09:34 Ελευθερία: Οι πρώτες δηλώσεις μετά την αποχώρησή της από το GNTM
20.11.19 , 00:05 GNTM 2019: Ίσως η πιο απρόσμενη αποχώρηση από το παιχνίδι!
18.11.19 , 13:23 Κατερίνη: Οι ύποπτες κινήσεις σε ρωσικό social media της μάνας
18.11.19 , 10:55 Γέννησε η Τζένη Μπότση!
19.11.19 , 23:58 GNTM 2019: Ποια… Μαίρη Πόπινς είχε την καλύτερη φωτογραφία;
19.11.19 , 00:32 GNTM 2019: Το απίστευτο σχόλιο της Μαρίας για τον Snik!
19.11.19 , 00:40 GNTM - Trailer: Φωτογράφιση αλά... Μαίρη Πόπινς στο επεισόδιο της Τρίτης
19.11.19 , 00:25 GNTM 2019: Το μοντέλο που αποχώρησε μια ανάσα πριν την τελική δεκάδα!
20.11.19 , 00:11 GNTM -Trailer: Μοντέλα ή καταδρομείς στη δοκιμασία αποχώρησης της Δευτέρας;
20.11.19 , 11:05 Δείτε για πρώτη φορά τον σύντροφο της Ελευθερίας του GNTM
18.11.19 , 23:00 GNTM 2019: Για ποιο λόγο Ζενεβιέβ-Σκουλός την «είπαν» στη Μαρία;
18.11.19 , 13:06 GNTM: Ο άγριος καβγάς Κάτιας-Μαρίας στο επεισόδιο της Δευτέρας!
19.11.19 , 23:16 GNTM: Η παρασπονδία της Μαρίας που έκανε έξαλλους κριτές και Ζενεβιέβ
18.11.19 , 10:41 Έρχεται εβδομάδα πληρωμών: Πότε θα δοθούν συντάξεις, ΚΕΑ, επιδόματα
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Η Μαρία Χάνου με τους γονείς της
20.11.19
Celebrities
Η αντίδραση της Κωνσταντινίδου όταν έμαθε ότι η κόρη της
Χριστίνα Ωνάση
19.11.19
Celebrities
Χριστίνα Ωνάση: Σαν σήμερα 31 χρόνια πριν έφυγε από τη
Βάσω Λασκαράκη - Στέφανος Κωνσταντινίδης
19.11.19
Celebrities
Λασκαράκη για Σουλτάτο: «Είναι περισσότερο υποστηρικτικός από όσο πίστευα»
Κώστας Φαλελάκης
18.11.19
Celebrities
Γνωστός Έλληνας ηθοποιός: «Στο θέατρο είχα πάρει 174 ευρώ για
Μάρκελλος Νύκτας
16.11.19
Celebrities
Γνωστός Έλληνας σχεδιαστής αποκάλυψε τις ομοφοβικές επιθέσεις που δέχτηκε
Ευδοκία Ρουμελιώτη
15.11.19
Celebrities
Η δήλωση της Ευδοκίας Ρουμελιώτη για την ισότητα των φύλων
Μαρίνος Κόνσολος
15.11.19
Celebrities
Μαρίνος Κόνσολος: «Έχω να κάνω σχέση δέκα χρόνια!»
Μαρία Ηλιάκη
14.11.19
Celebrities
Η απάντηση της Μαρίας Ηλιάκη για τον φημολογούμενο γάμο και
Νίκος Ζιάγκος
14.11.19
Celebrities
Ζιάγκος:«Θυσιάστηκα για τους ανθρώπους που έβλεπα να αυτοκτονούν δίπλα μου»
Globetrotters
13.11.19
Celebrities
«Δεν είναι 100% αληθινή!»: Ο Χάρης «έδωσε» την Αντελίνα Βαρθακούρη!
Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου- Snik
13.11.19
Celebrities
Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου - Snik: Μετά τη συγκατοίκηση έρχεται ο γάμος;
Ρέμος-Μπόσνιακ
11.11.19
Celebrities
Αντώνης Ρέμος: «Προτιμώ η Υβόννη να με γδύνει κι όχι
Λυδία GNTM
11.11.19
Celebrities
Το GNTM στην πασαρέλα της Athens Xclusive Designers Week
Πέτρος Ιακωβίδης
08.11.19
Celebrities
Η ιστορία του Πέτρου Ιακωβίδη: «Τραγουδάω στις πίστες από τα
δημιουργία studios του Hollywood στη Θεσσαλονίκη
08.11.19
Celebrities
Θεσσαλονίκη: Studio όπως…Hollywood
Προβολή 5 από 15
Lifestyle
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μόδα
Σχέσεις
Συνταγές
Έξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top