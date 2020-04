Cool events στο σπίτι σου με online streaming

Thursday 2nd April | 7:30pm GMT BEETLEJUICE (Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin. Tim Burton, USA, 1988) Ghouls, Winona, and ghastly decorations. Say it 3 times. You know you want to. Join us here at 9:10pm for live video chat. Themes: Hauntings. Unwelcome guests. Purgatory. Get ready to stream it on: Netflix, YouTube, Google Play.

A post shared by Viral Film Festival 2020 (@viralfilmfestival) on Mar 31, 2020 at 10:56am PDT