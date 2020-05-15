Gwyneth Paltrow: Η κόρη της έγινε 16 και είναι ολόιδιες!

Η κόρη της Gwyneth Paltrow και του τραγουδιστή Chris Martin, έγινε 16 και η διάσημη ηθοποιός της ευχήθηκε «χρόνια πολλά» και μέσω Instagram με φωτογραφίες που δείχνουν τη εκπληκτική ομοιότητα μαμάς και κόρης!
Η Gwyneth, έγραψε στην κόρη της, Αpple Martin, πως δεν πιστεύει πως έγινε κιόλας 16! «Είσαι το φως στην καρδιά μου, είσαι η απόλυτη ευτυχία! Είσαι τρομερά έξυπνη και έχει απίστευτο χιούμορ! Περνάω υπέροχα να είμαι μαμά σου»!
Η ηθοποιός και ο τραγουδιστής των Coldplay αποφάσισαν να χωρίσουν το 2016 αλλά διατηρούν φιλικές σχέσεις.
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝