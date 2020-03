Victoria Beckham: Η τρυφερή φωτογραφία του άντρα της με τον γιο τους!

21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything ✨ I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham 🎁 🎂 🎈

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 3, 2020 at 11:48pm PST