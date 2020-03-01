Αθλητικός τύπος η Kate Middleton!

Δούκισσα του Cambridge απέδειξε πόσο γυμνασμένη είναι

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
01.03.20, 16:30
Η Kate Middleton απέδειξε ότι είναι αθλητικός τύπος, στο πλαίσιο φιλανθρωπικής εκδήλωσης στο Λονδίνο.

Με αθλητική περιβολή η Δούκισσα του Cambridge έτρεξε σε αγώνα δρόμου και έκανε προπόνηση στο tae -kwon-do.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏃‍♀️ Sprint training with young Para-athlete sprinter Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker — today The Duchess of Cambridge joined a special @TeamSportsAid event dedicated to celebrating the role that parents and guardians play in their child’s sporting success. SportsAid, which The Duchess has been Patron of since 2013, helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs. Today The Duchess joined young athletes taking part in a series of track and field activities, before meeting parents and guardians of SportsAid athletes, past and present, to hear about their experiences, the challenges that they face, and about the impact of the support they receive from the charity. Photos © PA / Kensington Palace

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Για ακόμα μια φορά κατάφερε να κλέψει τις εντυπώσεις φορώντας μια πράσινη ζιπ κιλότ με ασορτί αθλητικά παπούτσια, ενώ συναγωνίστηκε στο τρέξιμο την αθλήτρια Jessica Ennis-Hill.

