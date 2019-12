Νέα Ζηλανδία: Ανασύρθηκαν οι έξι σοροί- Στους 16 επίσημα οι νεκροί

A week ago New Zealand experienced the most extraordinary tragedy - an eruption on Whakaari/White Island while kiwi guides and guests from around the world were visiting. Lives were lost immediately, and in the days that have followed others have succumbed to their injuries. There are almost no words for the stories of both the aftermath and the loss that has followed. I want to pay tribute to the many people who did extraordinary things to save lives - whether it was through rescue efforts or the ongoing response by health professionals across the country. To the recovery team who made it their mission to bring loved ones back from the island, right through to the council, emergency management team who have supported the local community all the way through. To Ngāti Awa, for the outpouring of manaakitanga and support to all that have needed a safe haven during this time. Those who have been lost are now forever linked to New Zealand, and we will hold them close. (Image: a photo I took while travelling out to Whakatane with our defence team. A beautiful outlook on a very sad day.)

