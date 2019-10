Σταύρος Νιάρχος - Ντάσα Ζούκοβα: Παντρεύτηκαν κρυφά στο Παρίσι

#JustMarried Stavros Niarchos and Dasha Zhukova are married. According to Us Weekly, the couple tied the knot in Paris last weekend. Dasha is an art collector, magazine editor and the ex-wife of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Stavros is the grandson of billionaire shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos and also an art collector. Credit: Us Weekly via @Eugenieniarchosfans (thanks for sharing). #StavrosNiarchos #DashaZhukova #Marriage #wedding #Royalwedding #greece #greek #russia #russian #chelsea #Abramovich #royalfamily #billionaire #romanabramovich #paris #bride #bridetobe #monaco #artcollector #pierrecasiraghi #highsociety #onassis #parishilton #shipping #heir #niarchos #greeks #athens #mykonos

