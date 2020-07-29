Olivia Palermo: Οι καλοκαιρινές σικ εμφανίσεις της που μας μαγνήτισαν

Searching for beauty? 👀 Let Haute Couture be it. This image, shot on the Seine, is from our magical couture shoot we captured in Paris exactly one year ago today. Link in bio to rediscover the whole story.⁣ ⁣ For the first time in over a decade, I was home in the States for the Fourth of July holiday. I am usually abroad in Paris for the #HauteCouture shows, lending my support to the artistry and craftsmanship behind the esteemed houses. What may seem like an extravagance at a time when the world is going through so much, can also be a wonderful distraction and source of joy–even if only for a few fleeting moments. One positive out of what we’re all experiencing, is that this season #hautecoutureweek is digital and available for all to view and enjoy! Follow #hautecoutureonline for more from this week’s online presentations through Wednesday 💙

