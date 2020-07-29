Olivia Palermo: Οι καλοκαιρινές σικ εμφανίσεις της που μας μαγνήτισαν

Από τα πιο πολυσυζητημένα πρόσωπα στον διεθνή κόσμο της μόδας. Ομολογουμένως της έχουμε μια αδυναμία, μιας και ποτέ δεν μας απογοητεύει με τις στιλιστικές της επιλογές. Πάντα σύγχρονες, sophisticated και με απαράμιλλο στιλ. Κάτι μου λέει πως αυτό το κορίτσι δεν θα το βαρεθούμε ποτέ. Ή μάλλον όσο εκείνη μας δίνει τέτοιες εμφανίσεις, εμείς όλο και θα εμπνεόμαστε από τις επιλογές της.
Έχοντας πλέον την ευχέρεια η Olivia Palermo, να σχεδιάζει τα δικά της ρούχα και φυσικά να τα φορά, οι καλοκαιρινές τις εμφανίσεις στην πόλη αλλά και μιας σύντομης απόδρασης της στην Γαλλία, την κάνουν να ξεχωρίζει.
Searching for beauty? 👀 Let Haute Couture be it. This image, shot on the Seine, is from our magical couture shoot we captured in Paris exactly one year ago today. Link in bio to rediscover the whole story. For the first time in over a decade, I was home in the States for the Fourth of July holiday. I am usually abroad in Paris for the #HauteCouture shows, lending my support to the artistry and craftsmanship behind the esteemed houses. What may seem like an extravagance at a time when the world is going through so much, can also be a wonderful distraction and source of joy–even if only for a few fleeting moments. One positive out of what we’re all experiencing, is that this season #hautecoutureweek is digital and available for all to view and enjoy! Follow #hautecoutureonline for more from this week’s online presentations through Wednesday 💙
Μινιμαλισμός, χρώμα, μεταξωτά υφάσματα και προσωπική αισθητική είναι οι σύμμαχοι της, που την έχουν φτάσει τόσο ψηλά.
So excited to finally get my summer wardrobe sorted, and pulling out pieces from the archive to do just that☀️ Through this weekend only, in honor of the anniversary of my collaboration with @karllagerfeld, we’re bringing back some of my favorite #karlxolivia pieces to mix and match into your own summer looks 🤍🖤💛 Link in bio for more and happy shopping!
Επιμέλεια:Τόνια Τζαφέρη
