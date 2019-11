Meghan Markle: Τη στηρίζει η μητέρα του πρώην συντρόφου της 

The mother of Meghan’s ex boyfriend Cory Vitiello has also spoken up in support of Meghan. She said that it is indeed “about time! (So sad and shocking that there’s so much jealousy, hostility and bullying directed her way!)” she was replying to Jessica’s tweet!💜💫 . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyals #royals #princeharry #westandwiththesussexes #weloveyoumeghan!

A post shared by Meghan (@_duchess_of_sussex) on Oct 29, 2019 at 5:46pm PDT