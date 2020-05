Αλμυρά pancakes με κοτομπουκιές: Ένα πλήρες πρωτεϊνικό γεύμα

H E A D U P _______________________________________________ "I know it seems hard sometimes but remember one thing. Through every dark night, there's a bright day after that. So no matter how hard it get, stick your chest out, keep ya head up.... and handle it." Tupac Shakur _______________________________________________ 📸@echidna.black _______________________________________________ #fitspo #fitfam #gymlife #nopainnogain #fitlife #getstrong #workout #fitnessmodel #seenonmyrun #gains #strengthtraining #physiquefreak #fitness #bodybuilding #yoga #crossfit #fitfluential #greece #greek #instarunners #gym #athens

A post shared by Jo Orfanakos (@jo__orf) on May 10, 2020 at 3:13am PDT