Έγκυος η πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία: Θα γίνει μαμά για πρώτη φορά!

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. . The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. . 📸 The couple on their wedding day in October 2018.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on Sep 25, 2020 at 1:17am PDT