Tι φορούν οι celebrities αυτές τις μέρες σπίτι

Το έντονο φαινόμενο της παγκοσμιοποίησης επιβεβαιώνεται πιο πολύ από ποτέ, τις ημέρες έξαρσης του Covid-19. Για πρώτη φορά άνθρωποι από όλα τα μήκη της γης έχουν μια καθολική υποχρέωση και απαγόρευση που ισχύει για όλους ανεξαιρέτως.
Eίναι ωστόσο και μια παρηγοριά, το γεγονός πως δεν είσαι μόνος... δεν είναι μόνο η χώρα σου που περνά τις δυσκολίες αλλά ο ολόκληρος ο πλανήτης.
Πώς να είσαι στιλάτη και όμορφη στο σπίτι - Νιώσε όμορφα με τον εαυτό σου!
Παρότι θα μπορούσαμε να πούμε πως έχουμε εκ διαμέτρου διαφορετικές ζωές από αυτές των celebrities του Ηοllywood, ήρθε η στιγμή να ζήσουμε μαζί την ίδια κατάσταση. Να παραμείνουμε για όσο διάστημα χρειαστεί σε κατ’ οίκον απομόνωση.
Trying to enjoy this time to rest and do things I never have time to do... but not feeling grounded enough to get my creative flow back...Uncertainty is not a good feeling but I do think the world needed to slow down and be forced to take a deep look within and open our eyes to the way we live as a society...I have been feeling like humanity has been out of control for a while, consumerism, social media, the more is more mentality, constant bombardment of information, people in general have lost the sense of what is truly important..this is why I have always escaped into nature, Voluntary social distance, It has always been my refuge and way to reset bad habits. I also can’t help but feel the pain of what so many people in the world have gone though and continue to go through in a much more extreme way than what we are experiencing now. Where starvation and health issues are normal. So just stop. Stop for a moment to feel gratitude and compassion and kindness. Feel the shift that is happening and let it transform you into a better version of yourself, so that we can be better collectively. Love To you all. C
Το πως περνούν τις ημέρες τους σε καραντίνα, μπορείς να το μάθεις παρακολουθώντας τα social media τους αλλά και τα περιοδικά. Σε αυτήν την ανάρτηση όμως, θα δούμε τι φορούν οι διάσημες influencers, μοντέλα και celebrities κατά την παραμονή τους στο σπίτι...
What “Home Office” looks like for me on a Friday - at 12:56pm 😆 (hard to get off my PJS today). What are you guys wearing right now at home? ———— O “home office” em uma sexta feira pra mim😆 A vontade de ficar de pijama hoje falou mais alto! @lualuaoficial Qual seu look de hoje em casa?
Πρέπει άλλωστε και με κάτι να ξεχαστούμε και ομολογουμένως οι φωτογραφίες αυτές είναι η κατάλληλη έμπνευση για να παραμείνουμε στο σπίτι μας, προστατευμένοι και να ασχοληθούμε με όσο πιο δημιουργικές δραστηριότητες γίνεται.
Συντάκτης: Τόνια Τζαφέρη
Πηγή:allyou.gr