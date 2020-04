Χρειάζεσαι κομμωτήριο; 5 πολύτιμα hair tips που θα σώσουν τα μαλλιά σου!

quarantine content - as someone who has worked from home for the last 5 years I’m very used to this situation. But, some advice I have for the people who normally don’t work from home is do your same morning routine, including changing out of pjs and into some normal (but still comfy) clothes. It really helps with not feeling sluggish and lazy 👩‍💻

