Ashley Park: Από πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway στη σειρά ''Emily in Paris''

Η πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway, Ashley Park, τα τελευταία έξι χρόνια ήταν στη θεατρική σκηνή συμμετέχοντας σε παραστάσεις όπως "Mamma Mia!", "The King" και "Sunday in the Park".
Aυτόν τον μήνα, ωστόσο, η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός κορεατικής καταγωγής έκανε ένα μεγάλο άλμα στον Ατλαντικό και συγκεκριμένα, στη Γαλλία, όπου πρωταγωνιστεί με τη Lily Collins στη νέα σειρά του Netflix, "Emily in Paris", παραγωγός, δημιουργός και σεναριογράφος της οποίας είναι ο Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger).
As we close #GrandHorizons tomorrow, I realize how moving it is to have my @lilyjcollins watch the show and in my Broadway dressing room. Both “Jess” (my character in the play) and Lily (during our time @emilyinparis) were integral proponents of my journey into claiming my womanhood and light this past year. I’m a different person because of empowerment from sisters like you Lily, you deepen my life while uplifting me so effortlessly. You inspire me in every way, but mostly to be the best person I can be. And I still can’t believe we get to WORK together. Love you, keep soaring ❤️