Ashley Park: Από πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway στη σειρά ''Emily in Paris''

As we close #GrandHorizons tomorrow, I realize how moving it is to have my @lilyjcollins watch the show and in my Broadway dressing room. Both “Jess” (my character in the play) and Lily (during our time @emilyinparis) were integral proponents of my journey into claiming my womanhood and light this past year. I’m a different person because of empowerment from sisters like you Lily, you deepen my life while uplifting me so effortlessly. You inspire me in every way, but mostly to be the best person I can be. And I still can’t believe we get to WORK together. Love you, keep soaring ❤️

