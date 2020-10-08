Ashley Park: Από πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway στη σειρά ''Emily in Paris''

Στον ρόλο της ΄'Mindy Chen''

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
09.10.20 , 00:08 ΠΟΥ: Ρεκόρ νέων κρουσμάτων κορωνοϊού παγκοσμίως
08.10.20 , 23:55 Εκτός ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ο Σταύρος Κοντονής
08.10.20 , 23:47 Ashley Park: Από πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway στη σειρά ''Emily in Paris''
08.10.20 , 23:44 Κυκλοφοριακές ρυθμίσεις γύρω από το Εφετείο και την Παρασκευή
08.10.20 , 23:31 Το καυστικό σχόλιο του Νίκου Μουτσινά για τον Αλέξη Γεωργούλη
08.10.20 , 23:30 Κορωνοϊός: Βρέθηκε ο ανήλικος μετανάστης που το έσκασε από τον Ευαγγελισμό
08.10.20 , 23:14 Ρόδος: 33χρονη έγκυος κατηγορεί τον γυναικολόγο για ασελγείς πράξεις
08.10.20 , 23:08 Αναγνωρίζετε ποια Ελληνίδα ηθοποιός είναι η μαθήτρια της φωτογραφίας;
08.10.20 , 22:52 Βουλή: Φωταγωγήθηκε για την Ημέρα Ευαισθητοποίησης για τη Δυσλεξία
08.10.20 , 22:42 Ποιος πρώην κριτής επιστρέφει στο «My Style Rocks»;
08.10.20 , 22:27 Χρύση Αυγή: Έτσι θα συλληφθούν και θα οδηγηθούν στη φυλακή
08.10.20 , 22:26 Τσιάρας: Αλλαγές σύντομα στον Ποινικό Κώδικα
08.10.20 , 22:16 Ελένη Μενεγάκη: Η chic εμφάνιση στη φωταγώγηση του Μεγάρου Μουσικής
08.10.20 , 22:14 «Μύλος» στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ με βολές και από Παρασκευόπουλο κατά Ποινικού Κώδικα
08.10.20 , 21:56 Νοσηλευτής: «Κόλλησα κορωνοϊό και έμεινα 15 μέρες στο νοσοκομείο»
05.10.20 , 11:50 Άση Μπήλιου: Η εβδομάδα ξεκινά με τη Σελήνη στο ζώδιο του Ταύρου
05.10.20 , 16:40 Oκτώ τροφές που θα σε γεμίσουν ενέργεια όχι όμως περιττές θερμίδες
06.10.20 , 00:43 GNTM 3: Η 2η αποχώρηση του διαγωνισμού είναι γεγονός!
07.10.20 , 00:46 GNTM 3: Η απρόσμενη αποχώρηση από το σόου
06.10.20 , 00:33 GNTM 3: Αντρική υπόθεση η τριάδα με τις καλύτερες φωτογραφίες
07.10.20 , 00:39 GNTM 3: Αυτό το ζευγάρι κέρδισε την καρδιά των κριτών & την καλύτερη φώτο!
07.10.20 , 13:39 Ιστορική απόφαση: Εγκληματική οργάνωση η Χρυσή Αυγή
05.10.20 , 08:49 Φαίη Σκορδά – Νίκος Ηλιόπουλος: Εκδρομή για δυο εκτός Αθηνών
06.10.20 , 08:44 GNTM 3: «Σήμερα γάμος γίνεται» στο επεισόδιο της Τρίτης
06.10.20 , 18:46 Χαρδαλιάς: Έρχονται στοχευμένα μέτρα την Παρασκευή για τον Covid-19  
05.10.20 , 17:06 Δολοφονήθηκε πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός!
07.10.20 , 23:28 Τζένη Μπαλατσινού: Με τη μάσκα της εν ώρα εργασίας η εγκυμονούσα
05.10.20 , 18:17 Τζένη Μπαλατσινού: Η γεμάτη αισιοδοξία ανάρτηση της εγκυμονούσας
08.10.20 , 09:52 Τζένη Μπαλατσινού: Βόλτα στο κέντρο της Αθήνας – Σε δυο μήνες γεννάει
06.10.20 , 19:32 Άγγελος Λάτσιος: Αγνώριστος ο γιος της Μενεγάκη - Ποζάρει με το μαγιό του
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Elif: Τι Θα Γίνει Την Παρασκευή 09/10/2020
Media
Elif: Η Βιλντάν αναγκάζει την Ελίφ να κάνει δουλειές
Ανδρέας Κωνσταντίνου - Σέργιος - Άγριες Μέλισσες
Media
«Άγριες Μέλισσες»: Ο «Σέργιος Σεβαστός» επιστρέφει στο Διαφάνι!
Άση Μπήλιου
Media
Άση Μπήλιου: Τι πρέπει να προσέξουμε με τη Σελήνη στους
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου
Media
Κατερίνα Καραβάτου: Η συγκίνηση on air στην εκπομπή
GNTM 3: Η Μαμά Του Ηρακλή Στη Φωλιά Των Κου Κου
Media
GNTM - Mητέρα του Ηρακλή: «Πιστεύω ότι θα κερδίσει»
Γιώργος Λέντζας
Media
Λέντζας: Ποια ήταν η αμοιβή του για το σποτ της
Τροχός της Τύχης
Media
Τροχός της Τύχης: Χάρισε το 1ο αυτοκίνητο για τη νέα
Elif: Τι Θα Γίνει Την Πέμπτη 08/10/2020
Media
Elif: Ο Ταρίκ καβγαδίζει με τη Βιλντάν και εκείνη τον
J2US: Στο Open Διαδίδουν Συζητήσεις Που Δεν Έγιναν
Media
J2US: Στο Open διαδίδουν συζητήσεις με πρόσωπα που δεν έγιναν
GNTM-Ανδρέας
Media
GNTM-Ανδρέας: «Θα στείλω τον Δημοσθένη από εκεί που ήρθε»
Άση Μπήλιου
Media
Άση Μπήλιου: Πώς θα μας επηρεάσει η αντίθεση Ερμή –
GNTM 3
Media
GNTM 3: Τα μοντέλα ποζάρουν τη Δευτέρα με concept «Ξεπεσμένη
Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου
Media
Πηνελόπη Αναστασοπούλου: Θα είναι ή όχι στο «J2US»;
GNTM 3
Media
GNTM 3: Η απρόσμενη αποχώρηση από το σόου
Ανδρέας - GNTM 3
Media
GNTM-Ανδρέας: «Υπόσχομαι ότι θα είμαι o πρώτος που θα διώξει
Προβολή 5 από 15
Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Media
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Η πρωταγωνίστρια του Broadway, Ashley Park, τα τελευταία έξι χρόνια ήταν στη θεατρική σκηνή συμμετέχοντας σε παραστάσεις όπως "Mamma Mia!", "The King" και "Sunday in the Park".

Aυτόν τον μήνα, ωστόσο, η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός κορεατικής καταγωγής έκανε ένα μεγάλο άλμα στον Ατλαντικό και συγκεκριμένα, στη Γαλλία, όπου πρωταγωνιστεί με τη Lily Collins στη νέα σειρά του Netflix, "Emily in Paris", παραγωγός, δημιουργός και σεναριογράφος της οποίας είναι ο Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger).

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

••meet mindy ☕️🍾•• three dayzzz til @emilyinparis on @netflix!!

A post shared by •• Ashley Park •• (@ashleyparklady) on

 

 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Ashley Park
Netflix
Emily in Paris
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μοδα
Σχεσεις
Συνταγες
Εξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top