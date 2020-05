Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου: Το πρώτο πράγμα που έκανε μετά την άρση των μέτρων

Back to healthy hair and the sight of the world without hair in it... 🤦🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️💇🏻‍♀️ #color #cut @dimitrissarantouhair 🧡

A post shared by ILIANA PAPAGEORGIOU (@ilianapapageorgiou) on May 7, 2020 at 7:39am PDT