Maria Menounos: Ευχάριστα νέα για την υγεία της μητέρας της!

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
10.01.20, 18:53
Maria Menounos

Τέσσερα χρόνια έχουν περάσει από την ημέρα που η μητέρα της Maria Menounos διαγνώστηκε με καρκίνο στον εγκέφαλο 4ου σταδίου. 

Η αγαπημένη Ελληνοαμερικανίδα παρουσιάστρια ανακοίνωσε στους διαδικτυακούς της φίλους στο Instagram καλά νέα όσον αφορά τη μητέρα της.

Ο όγκος στον εγκέφαλο έχει συρρικνωθεί σε μεγάλο βαθμό, χωρίς χειρουργική επέμβαση, δείχνοντας και τις ακτινογραφίες. 

«Εχθές λάβαμε υπέροχα νέα για τη μαμά. Ο όγκος στον εγκέφαλο έχει συρρικνωθεί. Το να γίνει κάτι τέτοιο, χωρίς επέμβαση θεωρείται μεγάλη μάχη. Σαν οικογένεια δεν είμαστε θαυμαστές της χημειοθεραπείας. Μέσα σε τρεις μήνες, είδαμε την συρρίκνωση στην φωτογραφία αυτή. Πήγαμε ακόμη και στο Μεξικό για τις θεραπείες. Επίσης βρίσκεται σε αυστηρή διατροφή, χωρίς ζάχαρη και υδατάνθρακες. Τον τελευταίο καιρό προσευχόμασταν αρκετά», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων η Maria Menounos στην ανάρτησή της.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We got incredible news yesterday for mom. The brain tumor has shrunk significantly. Shrinking a tumor of this size without surgery seemed like an uphill battle. We as a family also didn’t feel she was strong enough for radiation. Our team at cedars led by Dr. Rudnick gave her keytruda, avastin and some chemo. In about three months we saw the shrinkage in the photo you can slide to See. We also went to Baja medgate in Mexico for treatments, did vit c infusions, optune, did some body work and energy work, lots of supplements to counter the effects of avastin on the body as well as to keep her immune system strong. She also has been on a strict no sugar diet. No carbs. Clean vegetables and little meat. We also have used Dr. Anahid Jewett’s probiotic formula, Berberine, Natural killer cells & nano ICG treatment. Im sure I’m missing something here as I am trying to get this out quick with a busy schedule. Lastly we have prayed-a lot. I share this so you can get a glimpse of what we did in case you are in a similar situation. If you listen to my podcast I share what we do with her on there throughout episodes. I’m so grateful to everyone who has treated her, and to all of you who have prayed. It has been a tough few months, after a challenging few years dealing with all these brain tumors BUT I will say it’s all been a great teaching and brought us closer together. My guiding words for this second tumor journey with mom have been “patience and faith.” Though difficult in moments, I always go back to them. They have served us well. Disclaimer: this entire plan has been catered for my mom and her specific circumstance, as each individuals treatment is so specific, but hope it helps show you what’s out there and working for us.

A post shared by MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) on

Μαρία Μενούνος
