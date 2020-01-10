Maria Menounos: Ευχάριστα νέα για την υγεία της μητέρας της!

We got incredible news yesterday for mom. The brain tumor has shrunk significantly. Shrinking a tumor of this size without surgery seemed like an uphill battle. We as a family also didn’t feel she was strong enough for radiation. Our team at cedars led by Dr. Rudnick gave her keytruda, avastin and some chemo. In about three months we saw the shrinkage in the photo you can slide to See. We also went to Baja medgate in Mexico for treatments, did vit c infusions, optune, did some body work and energy work, lots of supplements to counter the effects of avastin on the body as well as to keep her immune system strong. She also has been on a strict no sugar diet. No carbs. Clean vegetables and little meat. We also have used Dr. Anahid Jewett’s probiotic formula, Berberine, Natural killer cells & nano ICG treatment. Im sure I’m missing something here as I am trying to get this out quick with a busy schedule. Lastly we have prayed-a lot. I share this so you can get a glimpse of what we did in case you are in a similar situation. If you listen to my podcast I share what we do with her on there throughout episodes. I’m so grateful to everyone who has treated her, and to all of you who have prayed. It has been a tough few months, after a challenging few years dealing with all these brain tumors BUT I will say it’s all been a great teaching and brought us closer together. My guiding words for this second tumor journey with mom have been “patience and faith.” Though difficult in moments, I always go back to them. They have served us well. Disclaimer: this entire plan has been catered for my mom and her specific circumstance, as each individuals treatment is so specific, but hope it helps show you what’s out there and working for us.

