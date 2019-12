Έμα Γουάτσον: Κρύβει τις «Μικρές Κυρίες» σε γυναικεία αγάλματα στο Λονδίνο

Book fairies love finding places that mean something. Today, Emma visited this statue of Mary Seacole at St Thomas’ Hospital in London to hide copies of Little Women as part of #LWBookFairies. Here’s a little about the statue and why it’s important: Mary Jane Seacole was a British-Jamaican business woman and nurse who set up the "British Hotel" behind the lines during the Crimean War. She described this as "a mess-table and comfortable quarters for sick and convalescent officers", and provided succour for wounded servicemen on the battlefield. Sculptor Martin Jennings’ striking work is believed to be the first statue in the UK dedicated to a named black woman. #emmawatson #ibelieveinbookfairies #london #maryseacole #littlewomen

