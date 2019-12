Ίλντα από GNTM: Τα λόγια αγάπης του συντρόφου της για τα γενέθλιά της!

Wish you a very happy 25 @ildakroni I wish you all the success love blessings on this day and every single day of your life. May god always bless you with health wealth happiness and love wherever you go. Have a wonderful birthday... Love you 🎂 🤗❤️

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (Ninu) (@kapooraashish) on Dec 11, 2019 at 11:05am PST