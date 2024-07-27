Η τελευταία βραδιά του Release Athens 2024 είναι αφιερωμένη στο ακραίο metal με τρία συγκροτήματα που έχουν καθορίσει τον ήχο με τον τρόπο τους.

Η αρχή ανήκει στους Ολλανδούς Pestilence, το όχημα του Patrick Mameli που έχει καθορίσει το ευρωπαϊκό extreme metal. Αμέσως μετά ακολουθούν οι Testament, ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα ονόματα της περιβόητης Bay Area Thrash σκηνής των 80s και τέλος, την αυλαία της φετινής διοργάνωσης θα ρίξουν οι Behemoth του Adam “Negral” Darski, με ένα από τα ιδιαίτερα show του καλοκαιριού.

Αναλυτικά το πρόγραμμα:

Doors open 18:30

19:15 / Pestilence

20:30 / Testament

22:00 / Behemoth

Η διάθεση των εισιτηρίων συνεχίζεται προς 40€.

Διάθεση εισιτηρίων:

Τηλεφωνικά στο 211770000

Online / releaseathens.gr + more.com

Φυσικά σημεία: https://www.more.com/el/physical-spots/

Timetable Day 11: Behemoth / Testament / Pestilence



The final night of Release Athens 2024 is dedicated to extreme metal, with three bands that have defined the sound in their own way.

The first band is Pestilence, the vehicle of Patrick Mameli from Holland, who has defined European extreme metal. Next up is Testament, one the greatest members of the Bay Area Thrash scene of the 80s, and finally Adam "Negral" Darski's Behemoth will close this year's event with one of the most special shows of the summer.

Timetable:

Doors open 18:30

19:15 / Pestilence

20:30 / Testament

22:00 / Behemoth

Tickets sales continue for 40€.

Tickets Available:

By Phone: at 211770000

Online: at www.releaseathens.gr / more.com

Retail: https://www.more.com/en/physical-spots/