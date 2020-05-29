21 Φεστιβάλ κινηματογράφου απ' όλο τον κόσμο στην πρώτη τους διοργάνωση

Το We Are One: A Global Film Festival διαρκεί 10 μέρες

Τελευταία Νέα
Δημοφιλή
29.05.20 , 20:29 Σύγκρουση ΗΠΑ - Ρωσίας για τα όσα συμβαίνουν στον Έβρο!     
29.05.20 , 20:01 Έξω φρενών η Αθηναϊς Νέγκα: «Ομολογώ τον έβρισα»
29.05.20 , 20:00 Κομισιόν: Ταμείο 15 δισ. ευρώ για επενδύσεις σε επιχειρήσεις
29.05.20 , 19:39 Θεοχάρης στο CNN: Θα διασφαλίσουμε την υγεία πολιτών και τουριστών
29.05.20 , 19:39 ΤΡΑΙΝΟΣΕ: Επιπλέον δρομολόγια από την Δευτέρα 1η Ιουνίου
29.05.20 , 19:38 ΗΠΑ: Μητέρα προμήθευε ναρκωτικά τον έφηβο γιο της και τον άφησε να πεθάνει
29.05.20 , 19:28 Σάββας Πούμπουρας: Εξερευνά την πρωτεύουσα μαζί με την πέντε μηνών κόρη του
29.05.20 , 19:13 Υπουργείο Ανάπτυξης: Αυτές οι επιχειρήσεις ανοίγουν πάλι τη Δευτέρα
29.05.20 , 19:04 Αυστρία: Αφιέρωμα της κρατικής τηλεόρασης στη χώρα μας
29.05.20 , 18:55 Κορωνοϊός: Αγέλη πιθήκων «έκλεψε» δείγματα αίματος ασθενών στην Ινδία    
29.05.20 , 18:53 «Έχουμε ζήτηση, όχι κρατήσεις» λέει πλοίαρχος θαλαμηγού σκάφους στο star.gr
29.05.20 , 18:51 Τροπολογία Βρούτση: Εκ περιτροπής εργασία με επιδότηση του 60% της αμοιβής
29.05.20 , 18:48 Λένα Ζευγαρά: Επιστρέφει δισκογραφικά με το medley - hit του καλοκαιριού
29.05.20 , 18:45 Στην 18η θέση του Forbes o Γιάννης!
29.05.20 , 18:35 Στέλιος Κρητικός: «Έχασα πολλά χρήματα με την καραντίνα»
28.05.20 , 13:04 Άση Μπήλιου: Τι φέρνει στα 12 ζώδια ο Ερμής που περνά σήμερα στον Καρκίνο
26.05.20 , 09:56 Επίδομα 534 ευρώ: Οι τέσσερις ημερομηνίες – κλειδιά
27.05.20 , 20:23 Αποκάλυψη Star: Έτσι είναι η μαυροφορεμένη γυναίκα με το βιτριόλι
26.05.20 , 15:45 Βάλια Χατζηθεοδώρου: Ποζάρει μόνο με το μαγιό της και «κόβει» την ανάσα!
26.05.20 , 18:57 Βάσω Λασκαράκη: Το θρεπτικό πρωινό που ετοίμασε για την κόρη της, Εύα
26.05.20 , 12:40 Επίθεση με βιτριόλι: Πλησιάζουν την μαυροντυμένη γυναίκα οι αρχές
28.05.20 , 22:27 Επίθεση με βιτριόλι: Ποιος έδωσε την εντολή στη μαυροφορεμένη γυναίκα
26.05.20 , 16:00 «Δε θα πήγαινα σε παράσταση του Σεφερλή. Θα στενοχωρηθώ, δε θα γελάσω!»
27.05.20 , 09:31 Αστυνομικός σκότωσε Αφροαμερικανό πατώντας τον στον λαιμό
26.05.20 , 11:42 Έχεις μεγάλο στήθος; Αυτή είναι η νέα τάση στα μαγιό
26.05.20 , 09:01 Νίκος Παπαδάκης: Αποκάλυψε γιατί δεν έκανε οικογένεια και παιδί
29.05.20 , 17:28 "Η πόλις εάλω" - Οι τελευταίες στιγμές πριν την άλωση της Κωνσταντινούπολης
26.05.20 , 07:57 Επίθεση με βιτριόλι: «Θα μπορούσε να την είχε σκοτώσει»
27.05.20 , 16:08 Επίθεση βιτριόλι: «Δεν είναι τυχαίο ότι με τόσο κόσμο δεν έχουμε στοιχεία»
26.05.20 , 18:35 Τέλος η ενημέρωση από το υπ.Υγείας- Τσιόδρας: «Σας ευχαριστώ για όλα»
Περισσότερα

VIDEOS

Σωτήρης Τσιόδρας
Ο Σωτήρης Τσιόδρας έγινε animation- Πώς εμπνεύστηκε την ιδέα η
Greece from Home
Greece From Home: Δες την Ελλάδα από το σπίτι!
ξέφρενα πάρτι στη Θεσσαλονίκη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Λαμπερά πάρτι για την Πρωτοχρονιά
Πρωτοχρονιά εκδηλώσεις
Λαμπερές εκδηλώσεις για την Πρωτοχρονιά
κινηματογράφος
Σας αρέσει ο κινηματογράφος; Δείτε τις προτάσεις του STAR για
χριστουγεννιάτικη παρέλαση στο Allou Fun Park
Αστερόσκονη και παιχνίδια στο μεγαλύτερο ελληνικό θεματικό πάρκο
Christmas Factory
Μagic Christmas: Η επέλαση των ξωτικών στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας!
Φεστιβάλ σοκολάτας
Το μεγαλύτερο Φεστιβάλ σοκολάτας ξεκινά στην Αθήνα!
Halloween
Το εντυπωσιακότερο θεματικό πάρκο της χώρας γιορτάζει το Halloween
Ταινία για τον Κωνσταντίνο Μητσοτάκη
Στη μεγάλη οθόνη η ταινία για τον Κωνσταντίνο Μητσοτάκη
Waterboom Festival 2019
Waterboom Festival 2019: Φαντασμαγορικά εφέ και τεράστιες φλόγες
Γιώργος Νταλάρας
Ο Γιώργος Νταλάρας φέρνει τη Σμύρνη στο Ηρώδειο!
Φεστιβάλ μαγειρικής
Φεστιβάλ μαγειρικής: Γεύσεις από Μαρόκο, Κονγκό και Συρία
Αγαπώ και Πράττω-Ηλίας Βρεττός
Ο Ηλίας Βρεττός στηρίζει το Αγαπώ και Πράττω
Γιάννης Μανιάτης παρουσίαση βιβλίου
Ένα υπέροχο παραμύθι για μικρούς και μεγάλους
Προβολή 5 από 15
Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Εξοδος
Πηγή: Πηγή ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ και in.gr
We Are One: A Global Film Festival

Την πρώτη τους ψηφιακή διοργάνωση ανακοίνωσαν 21 Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου απ’ όλο τον κόσμο.

 

Κορυφαίοι δάσκαλοι σου μαθαίνουν να ζωγραφίζεις σαν τον Βαν Γκογκ

Το «We Are One: A Global Film Festival», όπως ονομάζεται διαρκεί 10 μέρες, και οργανώνεται από την Tribeca Enterprises και το YouTube με προβολή προγράμματος από το Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Τορόντο (TIFF), καθώς επίσης και από τα Φεστιβάλ των Καννών και της Βενετίας.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Storytellers from all over the world have joined #WeAreOne, and we’re so excited to help lift their voices and share their perspectives with you! 🌎🌍🌏 From the comfort of your own home, you’ll have access to films like @eeballayooo_film, a film by Prateek Vats that tells the story of a young migrant hired to shoo away monkeys in New Delhi by mimicking their natural enemy, langurs. 🐒 Director Akiko Oku brings us “Tremble All You Want,” a film about a 20-something woman’s struggle between her feelings for an old crush and the opportunity for new love. 💖 Filmmaker @ter_nawapol delivers “Mary Is Happy, Mary Is Happy,” a coming-of-age story that features the tweets of an anonymous girl. 👩‍💻 And there’s plenty more on the way. See the full #WeAreOneGFF lineup at the link in our bio.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ weareonegff στις

 

Ανάμεσα στις ταινίες που θα προβληθούν είναι η «Crazy World», η οποία εντυπωσίασε το κοινό στο πρόγραμμα Midnight Madness του TIFF 2019, αλλά  και η διαδικτυακή πρώτη προβολή του ντοκιμαντέρ «Ricky Powell: The Individualist» με τη Νατάσα Λιόν και τον LL Cool J.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We’re giving you front-row access to the world premiere of some amazing projects from artists around the globe: Joan Chen’s “The Iron Hammer” tells the story of Chinese icon “Jenny” Lang Ping, a volleyball superstar who transformed a struggling national team and won gold. From director Nabwana I.G.G comes Ugandan action-thriller “Crazy World,” a film about pint-sized kung fu masters taking on an evil mafia. And series pilot “Losing Alice,” a psychological neo-noir drama from Sigal Avin that follows an ambitious female director and her obsession with a young screenwriter. These titles and many more are part of the films, shorts, talks, and more debuting on @Youtube as part of #WeAreOneGFF. Check out the link in our bio for the full lineup.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ weareonegff στις

 

 

O Σπύρος Παπαδόπουλος ξορκίζει τον χαμένο χρόνο της καραντίνας
 

Άλλες εντυπωσιακές ταινίες είναι η «Motorcycle Drive By» των Third Eye Blind και συζητήσεις με τον Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα, τον Στίβεν Σόντενμπεργκ, τον Σονγκ Κανγκ-χο, τον Μπονγκ Τζουν-χο και τον Τσάκι Τσαν.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You’re invited to the biggest online film festival ever! We Are One and @YouTube have teamed up for a historic 10-day digital film festival featuring films, shorts, talks, and more. We want to unite cinephiles everywhere for a marathon of stories and perspectives from around the world. We Are One’s incredible programming is curated by 21 world-class film festivals with a goal to bring communities together while raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts. The We Are One global online film festival kicks off Friday, May 29 with daily programming from 7am ET to 7pm ET. Head to the link in our bio to check out the lineup and get ready for front row access to an epic event! #WeAreOne #WeAreOneGFF

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από @ weareonegff στις

Το πρόγραμμα του We Are One: A Global Film Festival, εκπροσωπεί 35 χώρες συμπεριλαμβάνει 23 αφηγηματικές ταινίες και οκτώ ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους, 57 αφηγηματικές ταινίες και 15 ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, καθώς και 15 συζητήσεις, πέντε προγράμματα εικονικής πραγματικότητας και μουσικές ερμηνείες.

Το We Are One θα διεξαχθεί από τις 29 Μαΐου έως τις 7 Ιουνίου στο YouTube.

 

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου
We Are One: A Global Film Festival
Follow us:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities
Media
Fitness
Μοδα
Σχεσεις
Συνταγες
Εξοδος
Quiz
Star.gr Application Κατεβάστε την εφαρμογή του star.gr, για να μπορείτε να διαβάζετε
 τα αγαπημένα σας άρθρα και εκτός δικτύου.
Back to Top