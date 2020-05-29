21 Φεστιβάλ κινηματογράφου απ' όλο τον κόσμο στην πρώτη τους διοργάνωση

Την πρώτη τους ψηφιακή διοργάνωση ανακοίνωσαν 21 Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου απ’ όλο τον κόσμο.
Το «We Are One: A Global Film Festival», όπως ονομάζεται διαρκεί 10 μέρες, και οργανώνεται από την Tribeca Enterprises και το YouTube με προβολή προγράμματος από το Φεστιβάλ Κινηματογράφου του Τορόντο (TIFF), καθώς επίσης και από τα Φεστιβάλ των Καννών και της Βενετίας.
Ανάμεσα στις ταινίες που θα προβληθούν είναι η «Crazy World», η οποία εντυπωσίασε το κοινό στο πρόγραμμα Midnight Madness του TIFF 2019, αλλά και η διαδικτυακή πρώτη προβολή του ντοκιμαντέρ «Ricky Powell: The Individualist» με τη Νατάσα Λιόν και τον LL Cool J.
Άλλες εντυπωσιακές ταινίες είναι η «Motorcycle Drive By» των Third Eye Blind και συζητήσεις με τον Φράνσις Φορντ Κόπολα, τον Στίβεν Σόντενμπεργκ, τον Σονγκ Κανγκ-χο, τον Μπονγκ Τζουν-χο και τον Τσάκι Τσαν.
Το πρόγραμμα του We Are One: A Global Film Festival, εκπροσωπεί 35 χώρες συμπεριλαμβάνει 23 αφηγηματικές ταινίες και οκτώ ντοκιμαντέρ μεγάλου μήκους, 57 αφηγηματικές ταινίες και 15 ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους, καθώς και 15 συζητήσεις, πέντε προγράμματα εικονικής πραγματικότητας και μουσικές ερμηνείες.
Το We Are One θα διεξαχθεί από τις 29 Μαΐου έως τις 7 Ιουνίου στο YouTube.