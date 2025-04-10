Nέα Υόρκη: Έπεσε ελικόπτερο στον ποταμό Χάντσον - Έξι νεκροί

Συναγερμός σήμανε στη Νέα Υόρκη το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης 10/4, όταν ελικόπτερο συνετρίβη στον ποταμό Χάντσον στο Μανχάταν. Σύμφωνα με αστυνομικές πηγές, υπάρχουν θύματα.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη κοντά στο Τζέρσεϊ Σίτι περίπου στις 15:15 το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης (τοπική ώρα).

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες που μεταδίδει το Associated Press αναφέρουν ότι υπάρχουν έξι νεκροί.

Την ίδια ώρα, η αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης αναφέρει ότι ανέσυρε από το νερό ανθρώπους χωρίς ωστόσο να διευκρινίζει σε τι κατάσταση βρίσκονται.

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες ανέφεραν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ότι άκουσαν έναν «δυνατό ήχο» τη στιγμή της πτώσης, ενώ έκαναν λόγο για σπασμένο έλικα του ελικοπτέρου.