Nέα Υόρκη: Έπεσε ελικόπτερο στον ποταμό Χάντσον - Έξι νεκροί

Οι πρώτες εικόνες από το σημείο της τραγωδίας

Πηγή: Εξωτερική φωτογραφία: Reuters
Πλάνα από το σημείο της συντριβής του ελικοπτέρου στο Μανχάταν / Reuters

Συναγερμός σήμανε στη Νέα Υόρκη το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης 10/4, όταν ελικόπτερο συνετρίβη στον ποταμό Χάντσον στο Μανχάταν. Σύμφωνα με αστυνομικές πηγές, υπάρχουν θύματα.

Το περιστατικό συνέβη κοντά στο Τζέρσεϊ Σίτι περίπου στις 15:15 το μεσημέρι της Πέμπτης (τοπική ώρα).

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες που μεταδίδει το Associated Press αναφέρουν ότι υπάρχουν έξι νεκροί. 

Την ίδια ώρα, η αστυνομία της Νέας Υόρκης αναφέρει ότι ανέσυρε από το νερό ανθρώπους χωρίς ωστόσο να διευκρινίζει σε τι κατάσταση βρίσκονται. 

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες ανέφεραν στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ότι άκουσαν έναν «δυνατό ήχο» τη στιγμή της πτώσης, ενώ έκαναν λόγο για σπασμένο έλικα του ελικοπτέρου. 

