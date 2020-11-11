Εμβόλιο Pfizer: «Οι παρενέργειες έμοιαζαν πολύ με... hangover!»

Τι είπαν οι εθελοντές που συμμετείχαν στις κλινικές δοκιμές

Περισσότερα

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Κοσμος
Πηγή: Mirror / Φωτογραφία: AP Images

Για παρενέργειες από τη δοκιμή του εμβολίου της Pfizer έκαναν λόγο οι εθελοντές, όμοιες με αυτές της γρίπης ή αυτές που αφήνει ένα hangover.

Κορωνοϊός: Ποιο είναι το μειονέκτημα του εμβολίου της Pfizer

Μεταξύ των εθελοντών ήταν και η 45χρονη Κάρι από το Μισσούρι των ΗΠΑ, η οποία είπε ότι είχε πονοκέφαλο, πυρετό και πόνους στο σώμα. Κατά την πρώτη δόση του εμβολίου οι παρενέργειες ήταν σαν να είχε νοσήσει από γρίπη, ενώ στη δεύτερη δόση έγιναν πιο σοβαρές. Έλαβε την πρώτη δόση τον Σεπτέμβριο και μια δεύτερη τον περασμένο μήνα.

Ένας άλλος 44χρονος εθελοντής ανέφερε ότι οι παρενέργειες θύμιζαν αρκετά ένα «σοβαρό hangover». Όπως είπε, η δική του ανοσολογική αντίδραση στον εμβολιασμό τον έκανε σίγουρο για το εμβόλιο και την προστασία που παρέχει.

Πάνω από 43.000 άνθρωποι σε έξι χώρες έχουν πάρει μέρος στην τρίτη φάση του εμβολίου της Pfizer και της BioNTech.

Εμβόλιο της Pfizer δίνει ελπίδες για τον κορωνοϊό

Πολλοί από τους εθελοντές εξέφρασαν την ικανοποίησή τους για τη βοήθεια που παρέχουν σε μια τόσο σημαντική προσπάθεια που γίνεται για την καταπολέμηση της πανδημίας. «Είναι το λιγότερο που μπορώ να κάνω» είπε ένας από τους εθελοντές στη Τζόρτζια των ΗΠΑ. 

 

 

 

 

In the UK, the medicines regulator could approve jabs developed by Pfizer or Oxford within days of a licence application being submitted, Matt Hancock has said.
Professor Sir John Bell, of Oxford University and the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told MPs he is “70 per cent to 80 per cent” certain a vaccine will return the UK to normality by Easter.

However, it depends on the Government not “screwing up” distribution of the vaccine, he added.

Vaccination clinics will run seven days a week and be set up in places such as sports halls when the first coronavirus jab is rolled out.

The military and NHS staff are on standby to provide the new vaccine from the start of December, said the Health Secretary, although most people will not get a jab until 2021.

Care home residents, as well as care home and hospital staff are top of the list to get it first.

Speaking as tough lockdown restrictions are in place across the UK, Mr Hancock said it isn't known how many people will need to be vaccinated before life can begin to return to normal.


Each person will need two doses for it to work effectively, and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine, expects it to be a yearly or seasonal jab as the immunity could wane over time.

Mr Hancock said there were many hurdles to overcome before the "vast task" of vaccination could begin, including regulatory approval of the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and assessment of its safety data.


But he said the NHS was leading work to get a vaccine to those most in need as soon as possible, though most people will not get a jab until 2021.

He told Sky News: "I've asked the NHS who are supported by the armed services in this - but the NHS very much leading this effort for deploying the vaccine - I've asked them to be ready from the start of December.

"And, of course, there are many hurdles that still need to be gone over and we haven't seen the full safety data and obviously that is critical and we won't deploy a vaccine unless we can be confident in its clinical safety.

"But we also do need to be ready should a vaccine be licensed and get through all those hurdles and ready to roll it out."

Mr Hancock said it had always been his expectation that most people will not get a jab until 2021, with priority given to those in care homes, the elderly and health and social care staff.

"We've always been clear that our central expectation for the rollout of a vaccine should a vaccine come good... the central expectation of the bulk of the rollout and deployment has always been in the first part of 2021," he said.

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
εμβόλιο Pfizer
εμβόλιο δοκιμές παρενέργειες
παρενέργειες εμβόλιο
εμβόλιο κορωνοϊός
κορωνοϊός
κορονοϊός
