Μικρός ήρωας έσωσε την αδερφή του από επίθεση άγριου σκύλου

«Εάν κάποιος έπρεπε να πεθάνει, σκέφτηκα ότι έπρεπε να είμαι εγώ»

Συντακτική Ομάδα STAR.GR
Κοσμος
Πηγή: Φωτό: Pexels
σκύλος στο δάσος

Ένα αγοράκι έξι ετών από το Τσεγιέν του Γουαϊόμινγκ στις ΗΠΑ έγινε ο «φύλακας-άγγελος» της μικρής αδερφής του. Αψηφώντας τον κίνδυνο, έσπευσε να την προστατεύσει όταν ένα σκυλί της επιτέθηκε.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My nephew is a hero who saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister. He later said, “If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.” He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks. Please, check your DM’s for my sweet nephew’s story. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman Edit: I never expected my sweet nephew’s story to reach so many. Please, follow my other post (I only have two so far 😅) for the latest info regarding my sweet nephew and his family.

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Το πρόσωπό του παραμορφώθηκε αλλά δεν τον πείραξε. Κατάφερε να σώσει τη μικρή αδελφή του από ένα εξαγριωμένο σκυλί. Δεν δίστασε να μπει μπροστά της και να την προστατεύσει. Δέχτηκε πολλές δαγκωματιές στο πρόσωπο και το κεφάλι από τον σκύλο. Ωστόσο, κατάφερε να αρπάξει την αδελφή του από το χέρι και να τρέξει μαζί της μακριά. 

«Εάν κάποιος έπρεπε να πεθάνει, σκέφτηκα ότι έπρεπε να είμαι εγώ», είπε ο μικρός ήρωας όπως αναφέρει η θεία του στο Instagram, η οποία θέλησε να κάνει γνωστή την ηρωική πράξη του ανιψιού της, Μπρίτζερ Γουόκερ, κοινοποιώντας την στο διαδίκτυο. «Αφού ένας ταλαντούχος πλαστικός χειρουργός του έκανε περίπου 90 ράμματα, αναρρώνει στο σπίτι του» γράφει η θεία στην ανάρτησή της για τον Μπρίτζερ.

«Αγαπάμε το θαρραλέο μας αγόρι και θέλουμε όλοι οι σούπερ ήρωες να μάθουν γι' αυτόν τον νέο σούπερ ήρωα», επισημαίνει γεμάτη περηφάνεια η θεία για τον 6χρονο ανιψιό της.
«Οι πληγές του είναι πολύ καλύτερα τώρα! Είναι σε καλή ψυχολογική κατάσταση και δεν επηρεάστηκε συναισθηματικά. Δεν μπορεί να χαμογελάσει πλατιά, αλλά χαμογελά όσο του διαβάζω μερικά από τα σχόλιά σας», προσθέτει η θεία.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Όσο για τους ιδιοκτήτες του σκύλου, η θεία του μικρού αγοριού αναφέρει πως πρόκειται για οικογενειακούς φίλους που στάθηκαν στο πλευρό της οικογένειας. «Οι ιδιοκτήτες του σκύλου είναι σπουδαίοι άνθρωποι και βρίσκονται εξαρχής στο πλευρό του Μπρίτζερ και της οικογένειάς του».

Διαβάστε περισσότερα:
ΗΠΑ
επίθεση σκύλου
αγοράκι
6 ετών
ήρωας
